INTERVIEW | From Housemaid To Deputy Minister In West Bengal, The Inspiring Story of Kalita Maji
Kalita Majhi's rags-to-riches journey has become an inspiration for many. She talked to Anamika Bhattacherjee about politics and her goals.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Kalita Majhi spent years working as a housemaid to help support her family. Her husband is a mechanic, and the second income was necessary to make ends meet. She lives with her husband and son. Her son, Partha, appeared for his higher secondary examinations this year. Despite her difficult circumstances, Kalita always wanted to serve people. That opportunity came through the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After working in politics for around seven years, she was given a chance to contest the 2021 Assembly elections as a BJP candidate. During the election campaign, her greatest strength was her direct connection with ordinary citizens. Despite facing opponents with greater financial resources and political influence, she remained determined. Ultimately, the people of Ausgram voted her to victory.
Today, her village is celebrating her appointment as a minister. Kalita comes from a poor family. She was married young and continued to face hardships after marriage. She lived in a modest one-room house and struggled daily to run her household while working as a domestic helper. Now, having risen from those circumstances to become a minister, she shared her thoughts with ETV Bharat.
Q 1: Your story, from domestic worker to minister, is inspiring many people. What would you say about your journey?
Whenever you want to achieve something, hard work is essential. There is really no need to say anything more than that.
Q 2: You did not come from a political family and your financial background was very modest. What message would you like to give ordinary people now that you are a minister?
The Bharatiya Janata Party is a party that gives opportunities to ordinary people. My own journey is proof of that. I would ask people to have faith in our party, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and in our Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
Q 3: Nearly half of Bengal's population is female. Do you think the BJP has sent a strong message about women's empowerment by making you a minister?
People wanted change, and change has come. Our Chief Minister has already begun implementing the promises he made when he was Leader of the Opposition. Women's safety will definitely be a priority.
Q 4: You have spent many years working for the party at the grassroots level. Now you also have administrative responsibilities. What will be your priorities as a minister?
It is too early to talk in detail about my ministerial responsibilities. Whatever work I am assigned, I will accept wholeheartedly and carry it out sincerely. I will ensure that people receive the services they deserve. In whichever department I work, I will not allow corruption and will not give anyone a reason to complain. I will make sure that the needs of ordinary people reach every level of government.
Q 5: The people of Ausgram have high expectations from you. What issues would you like to focus on first?
As an MLA, I want to tell my party about the shortcomings in my constituency and work to address them. Many central government schemes have not reached my constituency. My first priority is establishing a health centre in Guskara, which is badly needed. Safe drinking water is another major issue. Women's safety is extremely important. My constituency includes forested areas, and many girls have to walk through forests to reach their schools. These issues need urgent attention.
We also need better housing, roads, and infrastructure. One major problem in the forest region is the lack of fire-fighting facilities. If a fire breaks out, fire engines have to come from neighbouring constituencies. I want to address all these shortcomings.
Q 6: Do you think your rise from an ordinary family to a ministerial position will encourage more women in Bengal to enter politics?
Becoming a minister was never my dream. I never expected it. I am proud and happy that my Chief Minister entrusted me with this responsibility. I would once again tell ordinary people to have faith in our party. Above all, trust in Modi ji's guarantee. People's aspirations will certainly be fulfilled.
Q 7: The opposition says that you were given a place in the cabinet because of political calculations. How do you respond?
I have no comments on what the opposition says. Can they respect others? If they cannot give respect, how can they expect to receive it? The Trinamool Congress is full of corrupt people. Such criticism does not suit them.
Q 8: Do you believe Bengal's education system has fallen behind?
Absolutely. Educational institutions that should have been strengthened are now in poor condition. There is a shortage of teachers. Prime Minister Modi and our Chief Minister have said that they are thinking about the future of young people and creating employment opportunities for them. I will follow the direction given by my leadership and work accordingly.
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