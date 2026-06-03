ETV Bharat / lifestyle

INTERVIEW | From Housemaid To Deputy Minister In West Bengal, The Inspiring Story of Kalita Maji

Kalita Majhi spent years working as a housemaid to help support her family. Her husband is a mechanic, and the second income was necessary to make ends meet. She lives with her husband and son. Her son, Partha, appeared for his higher secondary examinations this year. Despite her difficult circumstances, Kalita always wanted to serve people. That opportunity came through the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After working in politics for around seven years, she was given a chance to contest the 2021 Assembly elections as a BJP candidate. During the election campaign, her greatest strength was her direct connection with ordinary citizens. Despite facing opponents with greater financial resources and political influence, she remained determined. Ultimately, the people of Ausgram voted her to victory.

Today, her village is celebrating her appointment as a minister. Kalita comes from a poor family. She was married young and continued to face hardships after marriage. She lived in a modest one-room house and struggled daily to run her household while working as a domestic helper. Now, having risen from those circumstances to become a minister, she shared her thoughts with ETV Bharat.

Kalita Majhi (By special arrangement)

Q 1: Your story, from domestic worker to minister, is inspiring many people. What would you say about your journey?

Whenever you want to achieve something, hard work is essential. There is really no need to say anything more than that.

Q 2: You did not come from a political family and your financial background was very modest. What message would you like to give ordinary people now that you are a minister?

The Bharatiya Janata Party is a party that gives opportunities to ordinary people. My own journey is proof of that. I would ask people to have faith in our party, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and in our Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Q 3: Nearly half of Bengal's population is female. Do you think the BJP has sent a strong message about women's empowerment by making you a minister?

People wanted change, and change has come. Our Chief Minister has already begun implementing the promises he made when he was Leader of the Opposition. Women's safety will definitely be a priority.