ETV Bharat / lifestyle

INTERVIEW | Indo-Canadian Hip Hop Artist Bijaan Raps About Third-Culture Kids In 'Jungle'

It’s easy to imagine the kid he once was — in a city of cowboy hats and country radio, sneaking listens of his dad’s Motown records, mesmerised by the warmth of Marvin Gaye and the grit of late-’90s hip-hop. By the sixth grade, he’d already written his first song, which, for most of us, is the sort of thing we do once and then hide forever. Bijaan just never stopped. Decades later, after countless hours of writing, recording, and refining, he’s ready for his commercial debut — and Jungle is the first real statement of who he’s become.

But Jungle , his first official single, feels like the true beginning. “This is my first real offering to the world,” he says. “Ground zero. The beginning of my journey. And I can’t wait to continue to build on it.”

This isn’t an overnight story. Bijaan has spent nearly two decades in the trenches — writing, performing, recording, waiting. Over the last year alone, he’s performed at major festivals across Canada (JUNO Week, NXNE, Sled Island, Do It For The Culture Fest) and headlined the National Music Centre’s Summer Series in Calgary. He’s opened for heavyweights like Kardinal Offishall and TOBi, and in January 2026, he’ll share the stage with Shad, one of Canada’s most respected hip-hop artists.

In an era where everyone’s arguing about authenticity, Bijaan is actually living it. Born and raised in Calgary, Canada, he’s the son of Gujarati parents whose own roots stretch back through East Africa to India. “Although I have roots in all these places, it’s easy to feel like I don’t truly fit into any single one,” he tells ETV Bharat from his home in Calgary. “ Jungle is my way of bringing together all the cultures that I come from and an anthem for those of us looking for a place to call home.”

There are many moments in Bijaan’s new video Jungle where snakes glide across the frame, and it’s hard not to see them as something more than just music video symbolism. They represent, as the rapper explains, “the three distinct cultures: the culture of origin, the culture of birth, and the shared culture between all third-culture kids.” It’s a potent visual shorthand for the very thing his music tries to do: take all the fragments of identity that migration scatters and make something whole out of them.

For Bijaan, belonging isn’t geographical; it’s emotional. “When I started writing the single, I wasn’t thinking about mapping some grand theory of identity confusion,” he admits. “It always starts with my story. My process begins with me just articulating my experiences, my challenges, my thoughts. It’s kind of self-absorbed at first. Then, as I keep writing, I realize that my experiences aren’t really mine alone — they’re shared.”

It’s a sentiment that feels particularly timely in an age of constant cultural juggling. The globalized generation Bijaan speaks to (kids who celebrate Diwali at home but listen to Drake on their way to work) live in a perpetual in-between. There’s a comfort in that, but also a quiet ache. Jungle doesn’t try to resolve that tension. Instead, it makes it sound beautiful.

Artwork for the single 'Jungle' (Image courtesy the artiste)

A Collaboration That Felt Like Fate

When Bijaan first walked into the studio with Canadian hip-hop star Junia-T, there wasn’t some massive creative plan pinned to the wall. There was just a hook, and a shared instinct.

“It clicked really quickly,” he recalls. “I had written the first verse and hook a few weeks earlier, brought it to Junia-T, and he had a complete demo of the beat ready about 15 minutes later. He’s a master of not overthinking things. It’s almost unfair how effortlessly he put the song together.”

That ease, that refusal to force it, is what makes the track feel so organic. The production merges hip-hop’s rhythmic backbone with sonic traces of India: tabla by Gurpreet Chana, strings by Adrian Irvine, horns by The Chmst and Joseph Bahhadi, and raag vocals by Anuja Panditrao. The result is lush without being showy, grounded yet global. It’s music you can nod along to while simultaneously wondering why more hip-hop doesn’t sound this alive.

Yet, as Bijaan points out, the point was not to make a “fusion” track — not in the gimmicky sense. “We knew we wanted to draw influence from traditional Indian sounds and tones,” he says, “but we didn’t want it to feel forced or tokenistic. We just did what we always do: flipped through sounds, picked what worked, and put the pieces together naturally. Staying true to our process was what made it authentic.”

Mowgli And The Modern Diaspora

The Jungle video takes its cue from The Jungle Book, but swaps the lush green wilderness for something more symbolic: the internal landscape of the diaspora. The snakes, the shifting colours, the confined spaces all evoke that sense of being everywhere and nowhere at once. “Mowgli’s story of growing up in the wild, in a completely new environment, is synonymous with the third-culture experience,” Bijaan explains. It’s a clever parallel.

The song was born from a scratch verse over a YouTube beat. But something about it clicked, and when Bijaan brought it to Junia-T in June 2024, the collaboration became electric. “Everyone involved really got the vision,” he says. “They brought their own cultural experiences into it. It was easy, organic — like the song was meant to happen.”

Music, he hopes, will be the bridge that takes him back to the places his family once called home. “Though I’m three generations removed from India,” he reflects, “I feel like every song brings me a little closer.” You can hear Bijaan’s influences (Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, J Dilla, Saba, J. Cole, Prince, Kendrick Lamar) in his phrasing, his attention to narrative, his refusal to let production drown meaning. “True art,” Bijaan says, “is just an expression of who we are as human beings. And Jungle feels like a really good way to start to tell my story.” That story has just begun. And if this first chapter is any indication, it’s going to be one hell of a journey.