Interview: Meet Bali Rico, The US-Colombian Kirtan Rapper, Who Is Inspired By Bhakti Saint-Poets
Hip-hop artist Bali Rico in conversation with ETV Bharat about the collision of his cultural worlds and merging bhakti with conscious rap.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Most of us are gently coerced by the world into choosing a lane. We are told to pick a culture, a spiritual framework or a rhythm, and then we are expected to stay inside those boundaries, keeping our voices at a conversational volume so as not to confuse the neighbours. But Bali Rico is not interested in polite confinement.
Talk to Bali for even a few minutes, and you realize you are in the presence of someone whose spirit has passport stamps from entirely different dimensions. This is a man who learned the sacred, meditative cadence of the mridanga in the holy ashrams of Mayapur in West Bengal, who grew up soaking in the vibrant joy of Colombian salsa at family holidays, and who later found his teenage adolescence soundtracked by the rebellious, raw poetry of MTV hip-hop. It sounds like a contradiction until you hear him make music. In Bali’s world, the sacred yearning of ancient Bhakti saint-poets doesn’t sit in a temple; it struts down the sidewalk with a hard-hitting bassline, a rolling electronic groove, and the unvarnished, street-level honesty of hip-hop.
His new single, Shrine, is a magnificent testament to this cross-pollination of the soul. ETV Bharat talked to Bali about the messy, beautiful collision of his cultural worlds and the rebellion of looking for the divine.
Q 1. Your journey takes you from the US with a Colombian heritage to growing up partly in the ashrams of Mayapur. How did moving between these different cultural worlds shape your musical identity?
Bali Rico: Although I grew up in the States, my first real musical exposure was kirtan. My first instrument was the mridanga (shree khol) and the first songs I learned were in Sanskrit, or the devotional songs of our lineage in Bengali and Hindi. Family parties and holidays were coloured by salsa and merengue, and I learned to dance with my cousins and aunties.
My time in Mayapur was pretty much all traditional kirtan from the Bhakti lineages. It also opened my ear to Carnatic and Hindustani classical music. When I got back to the States from India, MTV became the soundtrack of my teen years and that is where I found musical kinship in hip-hop. So I definitely feel like I’m a mixed pot of all these flavours and colours of sound.
Q 2. Your new single, Shrine, explores the search for meaning and a connection with the divine. What inspired the song? Why did you feel this was the right track to introduce your upcoming album?
BR: When my producer, Govinda Ghosh sent me this instrumental, I immediately knew it was special. I had never heard such a beautiful beat in all my life, and I immediately began writing to it. When I translated the hook, I realized that it was a love song, a song of yearning and longing. It fit so perfectly into the lineage of Bhakti I grew up in. There is heart and there is lamentation but the beat grooves so it is deep and heartfelt, but fun.
When you have a catchy hook you know you have something special in your hands, so I felt immediately that this would be the right track to showcase the album and to make a music video to. Also, it pretty much encapsulates my musical identity! Beautiful, esoteric poetry sung in classical Indian style with a bumping beat and a hard-hitting bass. There are strings on it, and it is just so beautiful.
Q 3. Hip-hop has traditionally been a vehicle for personal expression, social commentary and rebellion, while Bhakti philosophy is about devotion and surrender. How do you bring these different approaches together in your music?
BR: Hip hop is a vehicle for true and sincere disclosure. It is the realest of the real. It is counter culture and it is powerful. Although Bhakti can be seen as a “softer” type of expression, I feel in my personal life that I am rebelling, specifically against the obstacles I face on my life journey. I want to be better and it brings out lots of emotions. I also faced a lot of challenges in my life and this is a way of expressing some of the grief and the pain that has come my way. Hip hop is poetry and it is wordplay. When I rap, I do it with a sincere desire for wholeness. Gratitude with attitude.
Q 4. Growing up around the ashrams of Mayapur must have exposed you to a very different relationship with music, spirituality and community.
BR: My musical framework for hip hop is quite independent from my time in Mayapur, though it is through Mayapur, and my upbringing in the Bhakti tradition that I was provided my framework for spirituality. This yearning for connection with my divine nature and my divine source, are the foundation of my musical expression. The chants and the powerful world of kirtan influence my feelings and my motivation.
Q 5. As a multi-instrumentalist, you draw from both Indian music and contemporary hip-hop. How did Shrine take shape in the studio?
BR: I have to give credit to my producers for the shaping the sound of this album. Although I play different instruments, those didn’t appear on this project. This album was built from the ground up using mostly samples and electronic music. A few songs have the Indian influence on display through percussion and string samples. Shrine, for example, opens with the line Saajan mora ghar ave, tarase tere bin akhiya and I go on to write lyrics heavily influenced by the saint-poets of the Bhakti tradition.
Q 6. Conscious hip-hop can sometimes be associated with serious messaging at the expense of musical experimentation. How do you ensure that your music remains groove-led while exploring questions of faith and purpose?
BR: Each song has its own story. Shrine is characterized by the catchy hook which is sung in Hindi/Brijbasi poetry. Remember is fully hard-hitting electronic hip-hop with changing rhythm patterns. Way brings Indian strings onto the scene, while Nature is a pop-like party. Time and Paradigm are very electronic and alternative as is Iron, which has grit to it. Rain is a very intimate song with just vocals guitar and bass, while the closing track Bloodline (which is dearest to my heart) returns to blend Indian percussion with a western foundation of electronic guitar.
Also read:
- INTERVIEW | Global Kirtan Artist Radhika Das Is Carrying The Mantra ‘Sita Rama’ From Ancient Temples To Modern Headphones
- For Five Villages In Nalanda, Holi Day Is Not About Colours, It Is Observed With Fasting, 24-Hour Kirtan
- When Words Were Not Enough, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi And Raju Singh Created The Song 'Hey Ram' for A Friend Going Through Hard Times
- A Different GenZ: Niladri Baithak Connects Puri’s Youth With Jagannath Culture Through Music