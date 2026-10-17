ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview: Meet Bali Rico, The US-Colombian Kirtan Rapper, Who Is Inspired By Bhakti Saint-Poets

Born in the US to Colombian parents, Bali Rico and his younger brother Kish spent their formative years living in ashrams in Mayapur, West Bengal ( Special arrangement )

By Kasmin Fernandes 6 Min Read

Most of us are gently coerced by the world into choosing a lane. We are told to pick a culture, a spiritual framework or a rhythm, and then we are expected to stay inside those boundaries, keeping our voices at a conversational volume so as not to confuse the neighbours. But Bali Rico is not interested in polite confinement.

Talk to Bali for even a few minutes, and you realize you are in the presence of someone whose spirit has passport stamps from entirely different dimensions. This is a man who learned the sacred, meditative cadence of the mridanga in the holy ashrams of Mayapur in West Bengal, who grew up soaking in the vibrant joy of Colombian salsa at family holidays, and who later found his teenage adolescence soundtracked by the rebellious, raw poetry of MTV hip-hop. It sounds like a contradiction until you hear him make music. In Bali’s world, the sacred yearning of ancient Bhakti saint-poets doesn’t sit in a temple; it struts down the sidewalk with a hard-hitting bassline, a rolling electronic groove, and the unvarnished, street-level honesty of hip-hop.

His new single, Shrine, is a magnificent testament to this cross-pollination of the soul. ETV Bharat talked to Bali about the messy, beautiful collision of his cultural worlds and the rebellion of looking for the divine. Q 1. Your journey takes you from the US with a Colombian heritage to growing up partly in the ashrams of Mayapur. How did moving between these different cultural worlds shape your musical identity? Bali Rico: Although I grew up in the States, my first real musical exposure was kirtan. My first instrument was the mridanga (shree khol) and the first songs I learned were in Sanskrit, or the devotional songs of our lineage in Bengali and Hindi. Family parties and holidays were coloured by salsa and merengue, and I learned to dance with my cousins and aunties. My time in Mayapur was pretty much all traditional kirtan from the Bhakti lineages. It also opened my ear to Carnatic and Hindustani classical music. When I got back to the States from India, MTV became the soundtrack of my teen years and that is where I found musical kinship in hip-hop. So I definitely feel like I’m a mixed pot of all these flavours and colours of sound. Bali's debut full length album 'Shrine' merges bhakti and conscious rap (Special arrangement) Q 2. Your new single, Shrine, explores the search for meaning and a connection with the divine. What inspired the song? Why did you feel this was the right track to introduce your upcoming album? BR: When my producer, Govinda Ghosh sent me this instrumental, I immediately knew it was special. I had never heard such a beautiful beat in all my life, and I immediately began writing to it. When I translated the hook, I realized that it was a love song, a song of yearning and longing. It fit so perfectly into the lineage of Bhakti I grew up in. There is heart and there is lamentation but the beat grooves so it is deep and heartfelt, but fun. When you have a catchy hook you know you have something special in your hands, so I felt immediately that this would be the right track to showcase the album and to make a music video to. Also, it pretty much encapsulates my musical identity! Beautiful, esoteric poetry sung in classical Indian style with a bumping beat and a hard-hitting bass. There are strings on it, and it is just so beautiful.