ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Well-Read: Ajit Nathaniel On Books As Windows, And Writing As A Way Of Leaving A Record Of Your Humanity

It is an unusually forgiving attitude towards both books and readers. A book, after all, does not change merely because we are unable to read it at a particular moment. Sometimes the reader has to change first.

At one point, Nathaniel had approximately 1,200 books at home. The number says something about his relationship with reading, but perhaps not as much as what he does with the books he doesn't finish. He doesn't believe in finishing every book he starts. “I may not finish it,” he says. “Some books start out well and then you suddenly drop off.” But abandoning books is not a permanent decision. “I usually circle back to them after a year or two. Then I read them completely.”

Nathaniel's reading life has always been driven less by literary fashion than by curiosity. It explains why short story wizard O. Henry occupies such a ridiculous amount of shelf space in his home. “Quite possibly,” he says, when asked whether he has read all of O. Henry's stories. “Because I have at least about six copies of his collected short stories floating around my house.”

“Ruskin Bond was relatable because even we were in the mountains,” Nathaniel says. “Lots of things that he wrote about, like mountain people in general,” were familiar to him. Literature becomes particularly powerful when it ceases to feel like literature and starts feeling like recognition. A writer describes a landscape you know, a kind of person you have encountered, a weather system that belongs to your childhood, and suddenly the distance between the page and the world outside your window disappears.

Then there was Ruskin Bond, whose presence in the literary landscape of a boy growing up in the Himalayas was almost inevitable.

He read voraciously, perhaps a hundred books a year, and without much interest in the boundaries that adults like to draw around literature. There were the Famous Five and the Hardy Boys , the obligatory companions of many childhoods, followed by James Herriot, PG Wodehouse, Saki, Somerset Maugham, Marcus Aurelius, English translations of French novelist Guy de Maupassant, and Bertrand Russell.

For Nathaniel, it was an open door. “I used to read everything,” he tells us while sipping on lemonade at a lake-facing terrace cafe in Hyderabad. “If I got interested in a subject, I would dig out the encyclopedia and read about it. If a particular author's writing caught my fancy, I'd read everything by them.”

Nathaniel is a writer, analogue photography enthusiast and corporate governance professional who has spent more than two decades working across technology, banking, fraud investigations and compliance. He began writing at 15, but his education in the business of seeing began much earlier, in the library of the prestigious Lawrence School, Sanawar, in the hills of Himachal Pradesh. He left Madras when he was two and grew up on the school campus, where his father worked. The school, founded in 1847, occupied an entire hill and had its own folklore and mythology. Its library contained books dating back to the early 1900s.

What if changing the lens through which you photograph the world could change the way you understand your own life? That is the question at the heart of Ajit Nathaniel's first novel, Dwidala Camera Shop , a genre-bending work of magical realism, urban ennui, trauma and healing. It is also a question that seems particularly suited to its author.

From Reader To Writer

Nathaniel began writing at 15, as a schoolboy, and spent much of his early creative life writing short fiction. “I was mostly writing short stories,” he says. The novel came later. Dwidala Camera Shop, his first published novel, was not originally conceived as the genre-hopper it eventually became. “The book was supposed to be about a guy who walks into a camera shop and his perspective to life changes based on the lens he's shooting with,” he says.

Then the story began doing what stories often do when their authors allow them enough freedom: it escaped the original plan. The result is a novel that doesn't seem particularly interested in remaining obediently inside a single genre. This shouldn't be surprising, given Nathaniel's own reading history. His influences are eclectic but revealing.

Fight Club author Chuck Palahniuk influenced the narrative approach, particularly the use of first person. “My book is written in first person,” Nathaniel explains. “And that's something that I borrowed from Palahniuk.” He points particularly to Survivor and Fight Club, admiring the visceral quality of Palahniuk's first-person narration. “But his is more violent,” he adds, with the understated qualification of someone who knows precisely what he has borrowed and what he hasn't.

Then there is Kurt Vonnegut. If Palahniuk influenced the mechanics of Nathaniel's narration, Vonnegut appears to have influenced something else: the way he thinks about human beings. “Today,” Nathaniel says, “he's my favourite author.” In fact, Nathaniel is currently reading Vonnegut's entire bibliography for the third time, this time chronologically. There is a reason for doing it that way. “Because I noticed that there's sort of a pattern to him,” he tells us. The patterns he notices are not merely literary ones. He sees “the petty preoccupations of status and political signalling” and the “strange ways in which people construct identities and positions” for themselves.

Games People Play

That interest in human behaviour runs through much of his non-fiction reading too. Some books are read once. Others become recurring companions. Nathaniel has several of the latter. Scottish journalist Charles Mackay's Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds is one of them. He has read it perhaps five times over the past two decades.

He first encountered it around the global financial crisis of 2008, when the book was mentioned in the context of the market collapse. What fascinated him was not merely the historical account of speculative bubbles but the persistence of the human behaviour behind them: Tulip mania, witch hunts, financial speculation. I see those same patterns in crypto,” he says. “I see those same patterns in AI. In pop culture.” The objects of collective obsession change, but the machinery of obsession remains remarkably familiar. Another book he returns to is Rolf Dobelli's The Art of Thinking Clearly, a catalogue of cognitive errors and the ways in which our minds routinely deceive us.

Then there is Eric Berne's Games People Play. Nathaniel doesn't read it as a therapeutic handbook so much as a field guide to the invisible negotiations that happen in ordinary life.

“When you see something weird happening in your workplace, I go back to 'Games People Play' and try and figure out... What game are these guys playing?” The question is funny because it is also useful. We spend enormous amounts of time at work, in friendships, in families and relationships, pretending that everybody is simply saying what they mean. Often they aren't; sometimes we aren't either. Nathaniel recognises that. “None of our relationships are perfect,” he says. “You realize that there are certain roles you're playing in your marriage, in your friendships and all that.” The point isn't necessarily to dismantle those roles. “You don't use that book as a therapeutic thing to say that I want to alter the balance of this relationship,” he says. “But you just have to ensure that your checks and balances are in place where people don't get hurt.”

This is where Nathaniel's reading becomes more than literary consumption. Books become instruments of observation. They teach him to notice patterns. And noticing patterns, as it turns out, is also what photography teaches.

The Camera Changes Everything

Nathaniel is a passionate analogue photography enthusiast and collects cameras and lenses manufactured between 1949 and 1990. He shoots primarily in black and white and curates the Film Photography India Resources List. His fascination with photography makes his novel's central conceit feel almost inevitable. A lens doesn't merely capture the world but interprets it.

Nathaniel's current fascination is with Italian Baroque painter Caravaggio, particularly the painter's use of light. The connection between painting and photography is obvious, but there is an equally interesting connection between both and prose: A painter decides where light falls. A photographer decides where the frame ends. A writer decides what the reader gets to see. All three are acts of selection and omission. This may be why Nathaniel's writing is so concerned with perception. His camera collection, his interest in painting, his fiction and his reading are all versions of the same enquiry: if we change the way we look at something, do we change the thing itself... or merely ourselves?

Japanese author Haruki Murakami provides another part of the answer. “The third big influence is Murakami,” Nathaniel says, particularly because of his “integration of magical realism into very mundane” situations. That intersection (the ordinary and the impossible) is central to Dwidala Camera Shop. The supernatural doesn't always arrive with thunder and trumpets. Sometimes the strange thing happens in an otherwise ordinary city. The world rarely announces its mysteries; it hides them among the mundane.

Against Literary Gatekeepers

There is one subject on which Nathaniel becomes particularly emphatic: the business of deciding who gets to make art. “Gatekeeping pisses me off,” he says. The cultural world has an extraordinary ability to invent rules about who is qualified to speak. Writers are judged for their language. Photographers are judged for their equipment. Popular art is dismissed because it is popular. Regional writing is sometimes treated as inferior because it doesn't conform to the tastes of a particular literary establishment. Nathaniel rejects the premise.

“I abhor being high brow. I believe everybody has a lived experience,” he says. “And everybody has the right to tell a story.” His argument extends beyond writing. “There are people who write. And they get picked on for not having linguistic ability. There are people who take photographs, and they get picked on for using a cellphone rather than a camera.” For Nathaniel, the instrument doesn't determine the legitimacy of the experience. “The gift of life and the gift of sentience gives you the right to express yourself and your experience of life.”

It is an unusually democratic idea of art. He invokes RK Narayan as an example. Some readers, he points out, dismiss Narayan's Indian English, while Malgudi Days has brought immense pleasure to generations of readers. “You can have a subjective view,” Nathaniel says. “But it's a body of work that has given people so much of joy.”

Small Relic Of A Human Being

The conversation then circles to the most urgent part of Nathaniel's philosophy: Artificial intelligence.

The rise of generative AI has complicated nearly every assumption we have made about creative expression. Machines can now produce prose, photographs, illustrations, music and videos at astonishing speed. The result is abundance and, increasingly, sameness.

“There’s AI slop everywhere now,” Nathaniel says. Against this flood of machine-generated material, he argues for something that sounds almost old-fashioned: the human trace. “It’s very, very important for you as a human being, now more than ever before, to leave that personal record of your story, your experience, and your existence.” It doesn't have to be a novel. “Leave it as a photograph, a poem, a haiku.” The imperfection may actually be the point. “In fact, it's better if it's imperfect. If it's too perfect, it looks like AI.”

For centuries, human beings have tried to make their art more perfect. Now, in an age when machines can manufacture technical perfection, the little flaws may become the evidence that matters. A photograph with a little too much grain. A poem that doesn't obey every rule. A voice that sounds unmistakably like somebody rather than something. “Now, more than ever, you have to put a word out there saying, I am human, I exist, and this is my story.” The phrase sounds almost like an inscription.

This brings us back to that library in the hills. A boy sits among books written decades before he was born. He reads about places he has never seen and people he has never met. The dead speak to him. Strangers enter his imagination. Their sentences survive them. He doesn't yet know it, but he is learning something fundamental about being human: that one of the few ways we can defeat time is by leaving something behind for another person to encounter.

(This interview is part of the column titled 'The Well-Read'. It gives a peek into the reading lives of fascinating people and the stories, authors and ideas that fuel their creativity.)