ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Artist Rekha Rodwittiya: 'The Need To Pigeonhole And Stereotype Women Artists Is Obvious In The Way Art History Has Been Written'

What is a home? A place on a map, with walls, doors and windows, rooms that gather the evidence of our lives? Or is it something more elusive: a geography of belonging, a collection of relationships and experiences we carry within us, even when the landscape around us has changed beyond recognition? For acclaimed artist Rekha Rodwittiya, the question is not only domestic but also political, personal and inseparable from the ways women inhabit a world whose stories have so often been told by others.

Her latest exhibition titled, Home is wherever you are, opening today at Sakshi Gallery in Mumbai brings together an expansive body of work spanning oil paintings, watercolours, embroidery, carpets and photography. Marking her 20th solo exhibition with the gallery, it reflects nearly four decades of artistic practice shaped by lived experience, history and the narratives of women. Among its most intriguing offerings is a series of photographs Rodwittiya took in 1978, while studying under Professor Jyoti Bhatt. Presented publicly for the first time, these images bring an earlier chapter of her life into conversation with the artist she has since become. The photographs are assembled into densely layered tableaux and painted over in watercolour. The images beneath remain partly visible, partly transformed, partly concealed. The resulting works invite questions about how we construct our understanding of events and experiences, and how the act of looking can alter what we believe we know.

Watercolour on autobiographic photo imagery by Rekha Rodwittiya (Image courtesy the artist)

Across a career spanning 39 solo exhibitions, more than 130 group exhibitions, teaching, writing and the founding of The Collective Studio Baroda, Rodwittiya has continued to question the structures through which people are represented and remembered. In Home is wherever you are, these questions find expression through intricate surfaces, accumulated images and the interplay of different artistic materials.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Rodwittiya reflects on the politics embedded in her artistic practice, the women whose stories continue to shape her imagination, and the possibilities of making art that unsettles familiar narratives rather than merely illustrating them.

Q 1. The title 'Home is wherever you are' sounds intimate, but the works seem to question whether home is actually a stable or uncomplicated idea. What does “home” mean to you at this point in your life and practice?

Rekha Rodwittiya: For decades conflict about belonging has wrecked havoc on societies, and territory disputes have created displacement where homelands have been forsaken, plundered and often become war zones that leave no one victorious in the aftermath of spent fury. We are asked to follow our dreams as children. As kids we draw homes with slanted roofs with chimneys that are framed with a backdrop of hills with sunsets clouds and flying birds. An idyllic picture of an imagined home – a place or space of belonging. Only life does not always unfold in those simple ways for many.

Our landscape is changing rapidly – both politically and environmentally, leaving questions regarding who we are and where we belong holding far greater implications than being answered by the mere zip code of a physical space. The world is unfortunately more divided than before - and the myth of progress is a statistical game of numbers where real life stories don’t make for good ratings in any poll.

Where is home for me then? The pandemic, the recent floods in Nepal, the farmers protests, the students resistance movement and many other such challenges bring the ideas of belief and conviction to overcome, as becoming the plinth to my space of belonging.

Artwork from the exhibition (Image courtesy the artist)

Q 2. The exhibition brings together works across oil, watercolour, embroidery, carpets and photography. Does “home” for you also mean a space where different artistic languages can coexist?

RR: Yes… it is certainly a nice way of interpreting the nuance of belonging. However within the exhibition Home is wherever you are..., the idea of presenting these different languages is also because there are wider subtexts to the overriding territory. Each segment has its textual context and these tie up together to resonate with one another.

Q 3. The photographs you made in 1978 while studying with Jyoti Bhatt are being shown publicly in this exhibition for the first time. Did seeing these photographs again alter your understanding of your own artistic history?

RR: It was witnessing the exodus of people from my city during the pandemic that brought back these memories of my experiences seeing labourers camping at work sites in make shift homes, shanties in gullies and minority communities obliges to live in ghettoised clusters in the late 70’s. I had photographed many families, establishing relationships and listening to their stories of hope and determination. I suddenly understood during the lockdown that the tenuous nature of such existences remained unchanged all these years later. It was as though these old, sometimes grainy photographs, were of today’s reality. It became important for me to place them like the living voices of those silent people within our worlds, to make their presence felt.

Q 4. The female figure has remained central to your practice, but you have deliberately resisted voyeuristic representations of women. What did you feel was missing from the ways women's bodies were being represented when you began your practice?

RR: Right from my college days, I felt deep discomfort at how male artists portrayed the naked female figure in art history. The reclining odalisque waiting to be taken, the big breasted voluptuous female bodies that seek to be loved or the pining spurned lover amongst a host of other demeaning representations with undertones of sexual male desire. To present the nakedness of the female figure required therefore that I had to find a language that disallowed the male gaze to hold lustful consumption.

A watercolour and pencil piece by Rekha Rodwittiya (Image courtesy the artist)

As I have described in earlier discourse on my work, the female figure, often seen in isolation, represents the perpetuity of their life-giving force that bears witness to the unfolding passage of time. In my representation of the woman, I often iconize the female figure by diagrammatizing her body, thereby removing the palpable corporality so that it does not become a commodity for lustful consumption.

By iconizing the female figure rather than offering a naturalistic representation it has allowed me the space of separation - like that used within our sculptural traditions. In many instances I have pared the female body down to its essential and have invested it with an impregnable space where it exists within its own aura of self-containment. The unflinching gaze and the frontal posture of these female protagonists, demand that the viewer is obliged to participate and engage with its presence - yet the figure remains untouched by outward censure. Stark and arresting in demeanour, these figures with their unrelenting gaze stand like protective guardians of the universe.

Q 5. You have described the stories of women who resisted patriarchy as “ancestries of determination and courage.” Who are some of the women (known or unknown) whose stories have stayed with you most powerfully?

RR: There are too many stories to recount. I have been exposed from a very young age to be alert to the voices of the disempowered, especially those women that are within our everyday lives, who strive each day to make sense of their existence against all odds, and wake up to accept the challenge of another day. There are many women’s lives where determination and courage bring quiet change that others benefit from. Like vigilant gardeners, these women weed at the patriarchal systems tirelessly – never giving up on the pursuit to create equal rights for women in all areas of life.

Q 6. Your work doesn't isolate gender from geography, politics, class and social hierarchy. Why is it important to examine women's lives through intersectional feminism rather than treating gender as a separate issue?