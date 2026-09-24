ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview | While Nolan Looked To Homer, Artist Poonam Bhatnagar Turned To India For Her 'Odyssey'

An odyssey is a journey, but Poonam Bhatnagar’s Odyssey is not simply a record of the places she has travelled or the landscapes she has encountered. At Bikaner House in New Delhi, the artist brings together works that trace a more personal artistic journey: from childhood memories and experiences of travel to her continuing fascination with nature, mythology, human subjects and the visual traditions that have shaped her practice.

Curated by Uma Nair and presented by Khushii Art, Odyssey brings together four thematic bodies of work: Prakriti, Mayura, Enlightened One and Mythos. Together, they reveal the different subjects through which Bhatnagar has developed her visual language. Meera Bai has a special place in the exhibition, with her image positioned at the entrance. Her presence introduces the idea of bhakti through the poetry, music and stories associated with the medieval saint-poet.

Artist Poonam Bhatnagar in her art studio (ETV Bharat)

Her Own Webcast Technique

Running through these paintings is a distinctive technique that Bhatnagar calls “webcast”. Its origins lie in an encounter with a spider’s web in 2016. Fascinated by its intricate structure, she began developing a method of creating elaborate, interconnected patterns that now form the foundation of many of her works. Her training in textiles also informs this approach. The technique is important not simply because of its visual intricacy, but because it has become part of Bhatnagar’s individual artistic vocabulary. Threads of pattern, landscape, architecture and mythology come together across the canvas, creating works in which detail becomes an integral part of the composition.

Seen together, the four sections of Odyssey reflect Bhatnagar’s engagement with nature, memory, spirituality and Indian cultural imagery. The exhibition is therefore less about a single subject than about the range of subjects that have accompanied her artistic evolution. At a time when contemporary life can feel increasingly fragmented, Odyssey returns to some enduring points of connection: the natural world, inherited stories, memory and the human search for beauty and peace. Excerpts from an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

Meera Bai's painting greets visitors at the entrance (Image courtesy the artist)

Q 1. The exhibition moves from childhood memories and landscapes to travel, mythology and human subjects. How much of Odyssey is a record of your life, and how much is a record of the person you became through painting?

This exhibition grows out of my childhood memories and faith. For example, one painting comes directly from a powerful experience I had in a temple. I felt Lord Hanuman’s presence, heavy and protective, resting his hands on my head. That moment became part of this work. Over time, my style has evolved not just in confidence, but in depth and spirituality. I feel more mature now, more rooted, not only as an artist but as a person.

Q 2. Your four themes — Prakriti, Mayura, Enlightened One and Mythos — appear very different on the surface. What is the invisible thread connecting them?

Although the themes may appear distinct, Prakriti, Mayura, Enlightened One, Mythos flow together through nature and intricate detail for me. I might show a peacock in one, animals in another, a forest and Buddha in another, and mythic imagery in yet another. But underneath it’s the same. It’s my bond with nature, my love for intricate patterns, and the sense that everything is connected. So those motifs become a thread running through all the series.