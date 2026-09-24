Interview | While Nolan Looked To Homer, Artist Poonam Bhatnagar Turned To India For Her 'Odyssey'
Artist Poonam Bhatnagar's ongoing solo show 'Odyssey' isn't about Homer's heroes but about the myths she grew up with, she tells ETV Bharat.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST|
Updated : September 24, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
An odyssey is a journey, but Poonam Bhatnagar’s Odyssey is not simply a record of the places she has travelled or the landscapes she has encountered. At Bikaner House in New Delhi, the artist brings together works that trace a more personal artistic journey: from childhood memories and experiences of travel to her continuing fascination with nature, mythology, human subjects and the visual traditions that have shaped her practice.
Curated by Uma Nair and presented by Khushii Art, Odyssey brings together four thematic bodies of work: Prakriti, Mayura, Enlightened One and Mythos. Together, they reveal the different subjects through which Bhatnagar has developed her visual language. Meera Bai has a special place in the exhibition, with her image positioned at the entrance. Her presence introduces the idea of bhakti through the poetry, music and stories associated with the medieval saint-poet.
Her Own Webcast Technique
Running through these paintings is a distinctive technique that Bhatnagar calls “webcast”. Its origins lie in an encounter with a spider’s web in 2016. Fascinated by its intricate structure, she began developing a method of creating elaborate, interconnected patterns that now form the foundation of many of her works. Her training in textiles also informs this approach. The technique is important not simply because of its visual intricacy, but because it has become part of Bhatnagar’s individual artistic vocabulary. Threads of pattern, landscape, architecture and mythology come together across the canvas, creating works in which detail becomes an integral part of the composition.
Seen together, the four sections of Odyssey reflect Bhatnagar’s engagement with nature, memory, spirituality and Indian cultural imagery. The exhibition is therefore less about a single subject than about the range of subjects that have accompanied her artistic evolution. At a time when contemporary life can feel increasingly fragmented, Odyssey returns to some enduring points of connection: the natural world, inherited stories, memory and the human search for beauty and peace. Excerpts from an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.
Q 1. The exhibition moves from childhood memories and landscapes to travel, mythology and human subjects. How much of Odyssey is a record of your life, and how much is a record of the person you became through painting?
This exhibition grows out of my childhood memories and faith. For example, one painting comes directly from a powerful experience I had in a temple. I felt Lord Hanuman’s presence, heavy and protective, resting his hands on my head. That moment became part of this work. Over time, my style has evolved not just in confidence, but in depth and spirituality. I feel more mature now, more rooted, not only as an artist but as a person.
Q 2. Your four themes — Prakriti, Mayura, Enlightened One and Mythos — appear very different on the surface. What is the invisible thread connecting them?
Although the themes may appear distinct, Prakriti, Mayura, Enlightened One, Mythos flow together through nature and intricate detail for me. I might show a peacock in one, animals in another, a forest and Buddha in another, and mythic imagery in yet another. But underneath it’s the same. It’s my bond with nature, my love for intricate patterns, and the sense that everything is connected. So those motifs become a thread running through all the series.
Q 3. Why has the peacock become such a recurring presence in your work?
The peacock is one of nature’s most exquisite creations. The colours, the way the feathers align, even its dance. All of that inspires me. In my Mayura series, the peacock becomes both subject and symbol, reflecting beauty, grace, and the inspiration drawn straight from nature.
Q 4. The final room brings together Hanuman, Saraswati, Shiva, Ram, Ganesha, Lakshmi and other figures from Indian mythology. Is there a danger, when painting iconic figures such as Shiva, Ram or Ganesha of being trapped by how audiences already expect them to look?
In my Mythos series, these deities appear but not in a prescribed way. I don’t paint their faces because nobody truly knows their exact form. Instead, I suggest their presence through symbols or forms inspired by nature. I want viewers to connect with them personally, through their own imagination rather than a fixed image. For me, God is also part of nature, so painting them as I feel them is my truth.
Q 5. Do you think Indian mythology gives contemporary artists a vocabulary for discussing questions that remain relevant today: love, loss, courage, identity, desire and peace?
Yes, I do. It’s not just religious iconography, it’s a reservoir of human values and emotions. When I create, I try to express my own sense of these figures rather than repeat traditional depictions. Mythology becomes a way to connect past and present, the external story and inner feeling. Each artist and each viewer can find their own meaning in it.
Q 6. The “webcast technique” is perhaps the most intriguing part of your practice. What exactly happened when you studied a spider’s web in 2016 that eventually led to this technique? How physically demanding is this technique?
My technique, which I call webcast, was inspired by a photograph I took of a spider web beaded with monsoon droplets. It looked like a chandelier. From that moment, I began building this texture and it has now become the foundation of all my works. Over the years, it has evolved naturally, and now it appears in every piece I make. It’s how my art breathes now, shaping everything I do.
Q 7. You describe the technique as an “infinity netting”. Your training in textiles seems particularly relevant here. How much of the textile artist remains inside the painter you are today?
My background in textile design shapes my paintings. I work in a textured style I call webcast, building surfaces almost like weaving. No part of the canvas is left untouched. Even though the medium is acrylic, the sensibility comes from fabric. Big canvases give me the room to explore complex compositions that smaller works couldn’t contain. So, textile thinking lives on in every brushstroke.
Q 8. Your travels across continents have clearly expanded your visual vocabulary. Is there a particular place you visited that unexpectedly found its way into your paintings?
Travelling has broadened my vision. In Jaisalmer, I saw forts against landscapes so striking that I began blending architecture with nature in my landscapes. At Jim Corbett, the plants and forests stayed with me and inspired my work. These experiences keep reshaping how I see and create.
Q 9. Do you begin a painting with an image in your mind, a story, an emotion or a technique you want to explore?
I use the grid as a structural base to organize the circles, lines, globes, and spheres that form the backbone of optical compositions. Once that’s in place, I allow the painting to evolve naturally. I don’t begin with a fixed image in mind. I create directly on the canvas and see where it takes me; sometimes, even changing it after what seemed like completion. It’s less about a destination and more of a journey.
Q 10. After exploring nature, mythology, spirituality, architecture and memory in this exhibition, what remains unexplored for you?
Each series is a step, but not a final step. After this show, the next direction will come from wherever life and curiosity lead. Maybe two years from now, who knows? The point is to stay open, to keep learning, and to keep following where the work wants to go.”
Odyssey – A Solo Show by Poonam Bhatnagar is on view till September 27 at LTC, Bikaner House, New Delhi
Also read:
- Bikaner Miniature Painter Brought A Botanical Touch To Art Form
- Paris Exhibition Showcases 400 Years Of Artistic And Scientific Collaboration
- From Waste To Craft: Srinagar Artisan Turns Dal Lake Weeds Into Decorative Products
- Street Food Becomes Sacred Art: Pune Brothers Turn 21,000 Panipuris Into Magnificent Ganpati Idol