ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Exclusive Interview: Akbar Sami Reflects On 30 Years In The Music Industry And His Latest Collab With Mohammed Irfan

If you danced at a club in the 1990s, chances are Akbar Sami was somewhere behind the music. If you partied through the remix boom of the early 2000s, he was probably helping create the soundtrack. If you followed Bollywood music through its many transformations—from cassette tapes to CDs, from MP3 players to streaming platforms—you've almost certainly encountered his work, whether you realized it or not.

For more than three decades, Akbar Sami has been one of the most influential figures in India's music and entertainment landscape. Long before being a DJ was considered a glamorous career choice, Sami was helping define what the profession could look like in India. What's remarkable about his story is that music was never his first act. His creative journey began with dance and choreography before evolving into DJing, music production, live performance and eventually becoming one of the pioneers of India's remix culture.

His latest project is the song Zikr E Dil, on which he has collaborated with one of India's most beloved romantic voices, Mohammed Irfan (the voice behind Bollywood hits like Banjaara from Ek Villain and Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2). The soulful track is supported by cinematic visuals shot across Goa, the UAE and the stunning Rain Room in Sharjah. With new collaborations on the horizon and even a few remix surprises in the pipeline, the veteran entertainer shows no signs of slowing down after 30 years in the business. Excerpts from an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

Q 1. What first attracted you to Zikr E Dil and made you want to be part of this project?

It was the sheer honesty of the song. The moment I heard it, I felt an instant emotional connection. In today's fast-paced music environment, it's rare to find a composition that takes its time to tell a story and touch one's heart. Having spent decades in the industry, I have learned that fleeting trends come and go, but songs anchored in genuine emotion stay forever.

Q 2. What was it like collaborating with Mohammed Irfan on such a romantic track?

Mohammed Irfan is an exceptionally gifted vocalist. He has this rare, innate ability to breathe emotion into every song lyric. Working with him was a wonderful experience because we were both completely aligned on preserving the soul of the track. His voice added a layer of depth and sincerity that elevated Zikr E Dil. Creative collaborations become truly memorable when everyone involved serves the song first, and that is exactly what happened here.

Singer Mohammed Irfan (Image courtesy Aanjan Reek Basu Photography)

Q 3. The music video features some stunning backdrops. Which location stood out to you the most and why?