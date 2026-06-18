Exclusive Interview: Akbar Sami Reflects On 30 Years In The Music Industry And His Latest Collab With Mohammed Irfan
For more than three decades, Akbar Sami has been one of the most influential figures in India's music and entertainment landscape.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
If you danced at a club in the 1990s, chances are Akbar Sami was somewhere behind the music. If you partied through the remix boom of the early 2000s, he was probably helping create the soundtrack. If you followed Bollywood music through its many transformations—from cassette tapes to CDs, from MP3 players to streaming platforms—you've almost certainly encountered his work, whether you realized it or not.
For more than three decades, Akbar Sami has been one of the most influential figures in India's music and entertainment landscape. Long before being a DJ was considered a glamorous career choice, Sami was helping define what the profession could look like in India. What's remarkable about his story is that music was never his first act. His creative journey began with dance and choreography before evolving into DJing, music production, live performance and eventually becoming one of the pioneers of India's remix culture.
His latest project is the song Zikr E Dil, on which he has collaborated with one of India's most beloved romantic voices, Mohammed Irfan (the voice behind Bollywood hits like Banjaara from Ek Villain and Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2). The soulful track is supported by cinematic visuals shot across Goa, the UAE and the stunning Rain Room in Sharjah. With new collaborations on the horizon and even a few remix surprises in the pipeline, the veteran entertainer shows no signs of slowing down after 30 years in the business. Excerpts from an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.
Q 1. What first attracted you to Zikr E Dil and made you want to be part of this project?
It was the sheer honesty of the song. The moment I heard it, I felt an instant emotional connection. In today's fast-paced music environment, it's rare to find a composition that takes its time to tell a story and touch one's heart. Having spent decades in the industry, I have learned that fleeting trends come and go, but songs anchored in genuine emotion stay forever.
Q 2. What was it like collaborating with Mohammed Irfan on such a romantic track?
Mohammed Irfan is an exceptionally gifted vocalist. He has this rare, innate ability to breathe emotion into every song lyric. Working with him was a wonderful experience because we were both completely aligned on preserving the soul of the track. His voice added a layer of depth and sincerity that elevated Zikr E Dil. Creative collaborations become truly memorable when everyone involved serves the song first, and that is exactly what happened here.
Q 3. The music video features some stunning backdrops. Which location stood out to you the most and why?
While every location brought its own unique flavour to the narrative, shooting at the Rain Room in Sharjah was truly special. It possesses a dreamlike, cinematic quality that mirrored the atmospheric mood of the song. The visual aesthetics, the ambient atmosphere, and the underlying emotions converged perfectly there. It felt like the ultimate backdrop for a song centred on love, memories, and longing.
Q 4. Under the direction of Adnan Ali, the visuals look spectacular. How did his vision bring the track to life?
Adnan Ali did a masterful job directing the video. He managed to capture the exact emotional weight of the music and translate it visually. His choice of locations and cinematic framing elevated the entire story we were trying to tell. He gave Zikr E Dil the grand visual canvas it deserved.
Q 5. You have been a pillar of India's music scene for more than three decades. What excites you most about the musical landscape today?
What excites me most today is the limitless possibilities. I have witnessed the industry's evolution first-hand: from cassettes and CDs to streaming platforms and instant global releases. When I first started, opportunities were tightly gatekept, and artists had to wait much longer to reach an audience. Today, exceptional talent can emerge from any corner of the world and find a global audience overnight. Yet, despite all these massive technological shifts, the fundamental emotional connection between an artist and a listener remains exactly the same.
Q 6. Are there any specific music trends or genres you are particularly excited to explore in the near future?
I am highly inspired by the fusion of global soundscapes with traditional Indian musical roots. The future belongs to artists who can innovate with modernity while remaining authentic to their heritage. I thoroughly enjoy exploring new production technologies and genres, but melody, deep emotion, and storytelling will always remain at the absolute heart of my music.
Q 7. What can fans expect from you musically in the coming months?
Absolutely. There are several exciting projects currently in the pipeline. After spending years creating music across various styles and eras, I am thoroughly enjoying this current phase of my career where I can collaborate dynamically with brilliant artists from different generations and backgrounds. I am also working on a few surprise remixes.
Q 8. After all these years in music, what is one thing about the industry that still surprises you?
The enduring power of a great song. Having witnessed every major transition—from vinyl records and cassettes to streaming and algorithmic viral trends—I've seen countless fads rise and disappear. But one truth continues to surprise and inspire me: a genuinely good song always finds its audience. Technology changes, platforms evolve, but a masterpiece filled with human emotion will always break through the noise. That remains the ultimate lesson of my journey.
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