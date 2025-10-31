ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview | If Life Were A Camera Manual, We'd All Be Out Of Focus: Author Ajit Nathaniel On Cameras, Characters And Why Writing A Book Today Is An Act Of Rebellion

If you’ve ever stared at a photograph long enough to feel it breathe back at you, Ajit Nathaniel’s Dwidala Camera Shop will feel like home. It’s a story that begins with the click of a shutter and ends, as all good stories do, with the slow unmasking of the self. The novel, set in the mountain town of Baxterpur, introduces us to a mysterious Buddhist monk who accepts trades instead of cash, cooks sumptuous Tibetan meals, and sells cameras that capture far more than just light. Somewhere amid this strangeness wanders Harish Arya (a start-up founder and accidental mystic) who finds himself caught between corporate warfare, psychedelic lilies, and ancient spiritual forces.

It’s the kind of book that could only have been written by someone who sees both the mystical and the mundane in the same frame. He is all set for the launch of Dwidala Camera Shop on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at The Gallery Cafe in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. ETV Bharat recently caught up with Nathaniel, who describes himself as “a passionate photographer and reluctant banker”. He has lived many lives (research editor at UBS AG, Krav Maga instructor, corporate investigator, and now, head of corporate compliance at a Dutch technology firm), but Dwidala Camera Shop is where they finally come to focus.

“The idea came to me when I was tinkering with my camera equipment,” he tells ETV Bharat. “Camera lenses like ultra-wide or macro offer distinct perspectives, just as mindfulness meditation teaches you to shift your focus. The two ideas fused, and everything (mountain towns, corporate intrigue, psychedelics) came together from there.”

In the hands of another writer, that might have been too much soup in one bowl. But Nathaniel writes the way a photographer frames a landscape: patiently, attentively, with a reverence for shadows.

The Monk, The Mountain, And The Metaphor

Baxterpur, where the story unfolds, isn’t one specific place, but a blend of two mountain towns Nathaniel has known intimately. “One of them is a posh resort town in Uttarakhand, and the other is a centre of Tibetan Buddhism in Himachal Pradesh,” he explains. “I fused them to create a setting that could cradle the protagonist’s journey, a kind of spiritual base camp.”

And then there’s the Monk himself, who began as a metaphor before he became a character. “I explored a few other ways to talk about mindfulness and letting go, but the metaphor of a guide explaining these practices through photography just made sense,” Nathaniel says. “It felt natural.” He started writing in 2020 and finished the first draft in early 2022.