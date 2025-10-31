Interview | If Life Were A Camera Manual, We'd All Be Out Of Focus: Author Ajit Nathaniel On Cameras, Characters And Why Writing A Book Today Is An Act Of Rebellion
ETV Bharat talked to Ajit Nathaniel before the launch of his book 'Dwidala Camera Shop', which is part corporate thriller, mystical parable, and philosophical fiction.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 11:22 AM IST
If you’ve ever stared at a photograph long enough to feel it breathe back at you, Ajit Nathaniel’s Dwidala Camera Shop will feel like home. It’s a story that begins with the click of a shutter and ends, as all good stories do, with the slow unmasking of the self. The novel, set in the mountain town of Baxterpur, introduces us to a mysterious Buddhist monk who accepts trades instead of cash, cooks sumptuous Tibetan meals, and sells cameras that capture far more than just light. Somewhere amid this strangeness wanders Harish Arya (a start-up founder and accidental mystic) who finds himself caught between corporate warfare, psychedelic lilies, and ancient spiritual forces.
It’s the kind of book that could only have been written by someone who sees both the mystical and the mundane in the same frame. He is all set for the launch of Dwidala Camera Shop on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at The Gallery Cafe in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. ETV Bharat recently caught up with Nathaniel, who describes himself as “a passionate photographer and reluctant banker”. He has lived many lives (research editor at UBS AG, Krav Maga instructor, corporate investigator, and now, head of corporate compliance at a Dutch technology firm), but Dwidala Camera Shop is where they finally come to focus.
“The idea came to me when I was tinkering with my camera equipment,” he tells ETV Bharat. “Camera lenses like ultra-wide or macro offer distinct perspectives, just as mindfulness meditation teaches you to shift your focus. The two ideas fused, and everything (mountain towns, corporate intrigue, psychedelics) came together from there.”
In the hands of another writer, that might have been too much soup in one bowl. But Nathaniel writes the way a photographer frames a landscape: patiently, attentively, with a reverence for shadows.
The Monk, The Mountain, And The Metaphor
Baxterpur, where the story unfolds, isn’t one specific place, but a blend of two mountain towns Nathaniel has known intimately. “One of them is a posh resort town in Uttarakhand, and the other is a centre of Tibetan Buddhism in Himachal Pradesh,” he explains. “I fused them to create a setting that could cradle the protagonist’s journey, a kind of spiritual base camp.”
And then there’s the Monk himself, who began as a metaphor before he became a character. “I explored a few other ways to talk about mindfulness and letting go, but the metaphor of a guide explaining these practices through photography just made sense,” Nathaniel says. “It felt natural.” He started writing in 2020 and finished the first draft in early 2022.
He adds, “A lot of the discipline that I needed to finish this book came from my five years as a research editor for an investment bank. Market-facing financial writing calls for a keen eye for detail and the correct choice of words. Being a voracious reader helped me build a good vocabulary, but it was those five years of research writing that finally made a writer out of me.” After multiple rounds of obsessive editing, a friend finally intervened and told him to “stop tweaking and start pitching.” It’s the kind of push every writer secretly needs.
Genre-Bending Without A Permit
If you’re wondering what shelf to place Dwidala Camera Shop on, good luck. It’s part corporate thriller, part mystical parable, and part philosophical fiction... somewhere between Haruki Murakami and R.K. Narayan after a long meditation retreat. Nathaniel admits he didn’t set out to “bend genres.” “I haven’t studied writing formally, so I never think in those terms,” he says. “I just had a story to tell, and I told it through photography, mindfulness, and the psychedelic accounts I’ve encountered over the years.”
There’s something refreshing about that: someone writing not for algorithms or categories, but for curiosity. The book’s narrative rhythm is cinematic, meandering like a Japanese film and theatre rather than marching to the Western three-act beat. “That’s deliberate,” he adds. “Instead of the classic three-act format used in most English fiction, I have chosen a more meandering style driven by dialogue and a first-person narrative.”
Writing In Analogue
It’s no coincidence that Nathaniel is a photographer who still shoots black-and-white film. “In an increasingly automated world, slowing down matters,” he says. “Film photography forces you to think before you shoot. You get 36 frames. Make them count.” That patience, he says, seeps into his writing process. “Writing, too, demands that kind of contemplative approach. You have to gather ideas, refine them, and stay with them long enough for them to reveal themselves.”
When asked what a photograph means to him (truth, memory, or illusion), he pauses before saying, “It’s a slice of experience. A story you can tell again and again.” While everyone is sprinting to say something before the next scroll, Nathaniel’s insistence on slowness feels almost radical. “People said AI would take over the mundane human tasks,” he notes, “but it’s the artistic ones that were taken first. Writing, painting, making images... all things that connect us most deeply to our humanity. Twenty years ago, people said digital photography would kill film, but it didn’t. It only made the patient ones more deliberate.” He grins. “Writing a book today, word by word, is an act of rebellion.”
Fear, Focus, And Freedom
One of the novel’s most intriguing themes is the “perils of expanding perception.” Nathaniel treats it not as a warning, but as an invitation. “Fear and trauma trap us in a contrived reality,” he says. “When we see beyond that, it’s liberating but also frightening. With greater awareness comes greater responsibility. You can stay safe in your box, or you can defy convention and step out.”
It’s not a message delivered from a mountaintop. It’s one learned in the trenches of spreadsheets, reports, and late-night edits. “Time and attention were my biggest challenges,” he admits. “I was working from home during the pandemic, juggling deadlines and family responsibilities. My wife carried a lot of that load so I could write. That’s what made the book possible.”
It’s easy to romanticize the idea of the contemplative artist, but Dwidala Camera Shop was born of something far less glamorous: discipline, exhaustion, and the occasional miracle of a free evening. At the end of our conversation, Nathaniel mentions something that feels like the thesis of his creative life: “A contemplative and curious approach to every moment and every experience is the key to a well-lived life.” It’s a sentence that could sit neatly inside a Zen sutra... or a camera manual.
Read more:
- “Mental Health Is Not A Luxury”: Author And 'Cancer Winner' Arjun Sen
- Most Storied Antiquarian Bookshop 'Memoirs Of India' In Delhi Is A Living Museum For Bibliophiles
- Rumi: The Sufi For All Seasons Who Outlived Time With His Mystic Poetry
- Anuradha Sehgal Spearheads Campaign To Replace Phones With Books