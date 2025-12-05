ETV Bharat / lifestyle

International Volunteer Day 2025: Volunteering Opportunities That Are Fun, Social, and Purposeful

Give back to society and the planet by volunteering ( Image courtesy Canva )

Volunteering doesn’t have to look like a moral duty you squeeze in between meetings and guilt. When done right, it can feel like joining a club of people who want to leave the world a little better, and have a great time doing it! Whether you’re a student, a working professional hungry for purpose, or someone who wants to spend weekends building something beyond a Netflix history, here are some genuinely enjoyable ways Indians can give back.

1. Teach English or STEM Skills to Kids

Many NGOs run flexible weekend or weekday programmes where you can teach spoken English, math, coding, or basic science concepts.

Why it’s fun: Kids have unfiltered energy, unpredictable questions, and wildly imaginative brains.

Where to look: Teach for India, Pratham, eVidyaloka.

2. Join a Beach, Lake, or Hill Cleanup Drive

If you love the outdoors, environmental volunteering is basically fitness-with-purpose.

Why it’s fun: You meet people who care about the planet, and the visual before-and-after of a cleaned-up stretch is deeply satisfying.

Where to look: Marine Conservation Society, Beach Please Mumbai, Bengaluru Eco Volunteers, Indian Ploggers Army.

3. Become a Weekend Heritage Walk Volunteer

Help run city walks, assist with logistics, or even train to be a storyteller for groups exploring local history.

Why it’s fun: You get to wander through old neighbourhoods, unlock forgotten stories, and meet travel-obsessed people.