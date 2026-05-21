International Tea Day: The Chai Culture Brings A Sense Of Community With It
The British may have introduced tea but masala chai belongs to India.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
There are two things India cannot function without: opinions and tea. Remove either, and the country may simply stop moving. India runs on tea the way some countries run on oil. The funny thing is, tea itself arrived in India like an uninvited guest who somehow became family. The British brought large-scale tea cultivation here in the 19th century, mainly to challenge Chinese dominance. But somewhere along the way, Indians did what Indians always do: we took something foreign and made it our own.
The British may have introduced tea. But masala chai? That masterpiece belongs to India. Because only we could look at a simple cup of tea and say, “This is nice, but what if we added ginger, cardamom, cloves, black pepper, milk, sugar and emotional comfort?”
Walk through any Indian city in the morning and tea announces itself before sunrise. You smell it before you see it. Ginger hitting boiling milk. Steam rising from dented aluminium kettles. Tiny roadside stalls already surrounded by people who have not fully become human yet because they haven’t had their first chai.
The tea stall (called chai tapri) is India’s unofficial parliament. Here, businessmen stand beside auto drivers. College students debate cricket. Office workers complain about bosses. Retired uncles solve national problems nobody asked them to solve. For 10 rupees, you get community. Every region has its own tea personality, because India cannot agree on anything.
In Assam, tea is strong and proud, much like the state itself. Kashmir gives you fragrant kahwa with saffron and almonds, making ordinary tea suddenly feel underdressed. Mumbai loves cutting chai: small glasses of powerful tea because the city itself never has enough time. Kolkata treats tea with poetic seriousness, often served in clay cups that make conversations longer. Then there is train tea. If you grew up in India, you know this moment. A train halts at a station and suddenly someone walks by shouting, “Chaaaiii! Garam chai!” You were not thirsty 30 seconds ago. Yet now tea feels essential to survival. That is tea culture in India. It is about pauses. Tiny moments of connection in a country always rushing somewhere. Life feels less complicated after one good cup of chai. Or at least, complicated with better flavour.
View our pictorial homage to tea culture below.
References:
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s42779-023-00215-1
- https://www.scirp.org/journal/paperinformation?paperid=113695
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