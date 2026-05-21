ETV Bharat / lifestyle

International Tea Day: The Chai Culture Brings A Sense Of Community With It

There are two things India cannot function without: opinions and tea. Remove either, and the country may simply stop moving. India runs on tea the way some countries run on oil. The funny thing is, tea itself arrived in India like an uninvited guest who somehow became family. The British brought large-scale tea cultivation here in the 19th century, mainly to challenge Chinese dominance. But somewhere along the way, Indians did what Indians always do: we took something foreign and made it our own.

The British may have introduced tea. But masala chai? That masterpiece belongs to India. Because only we could look at a simple cup of tea and say, “This is nice, but what if we added ginger, cardamom, cloves, black pepper, milk, sugar and emotional comfort?”

Walk through any Indian city in the morning and tea announces itself before sunrise. You smell it before you see it. Ginger hitting boiling milk. Steam rising from dented aluminium kettles. Tiny roadside stalls already surrounded by people who have not fully become human yet because they haven’t had their first chai.

The tea stall (called chai tapri) is India’s unofficial parliament. Here, businessmen stand beside auto drivers. College students debate cricket. Office workers complain about bosses. Retired uncles solve national problems nobody asked them to solve. For 10 rupees, you get community. Every region has its own tea personality, because India cannot agree on anything.