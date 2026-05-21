International Tea Day 2026: From Cutting Chai To Global Culture, Tea Remains India’s Favourite Emotion
From Mumbai’s famous cutting chai to Kolkata’s kulhad chai, Kashmir’s kahwa and Gujarat’s masala tea, every region has its own flavour and style.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Mumbai: From the steaming "cutting chai" served at roadside stalls to elegant tea cups in luxury cafés, tea unites millions of Indians across class, culture and generations. More than just a drink, tea has become a daily ritual, a conversation starter and an inseparable part of India's social fabric. On the occasion of International Tea Day, celebrated on May 21, the spotlight once again turns to the centuries-old beverage that fuels mornings, friendships, political debates, and livelihoods across the country.
From Mumbai’s famous cutting chai and Pune’s Amruttulya tea to Kolkata’s kulhad chai, Kashmir’s kahwa and Gujarat’s masala tea, every region has its own flavour and style. Despite these differences, tea holds the same emotional value across the country.
In most Indian homes, serving tea to guests is almost a tradition. Political discussions, friendships, love stories, business deals and even arguments often unfold around a cup of tea. The roadside worker drinking a Rs 10 tea and the young professional sipping an expensive tea latte at a café are both connected by the same beverage.
Originated in China nearly 5,000 years ago, Chinese Emperor Shen Nung was drinking hot water when leaves from a nearby tree accidentally fell into it. The colour and aroma changed, and after tasting it, he named it tea. Initially, tea was used as a medicinal drink for energy and to reduce fatigue. Over time, it spread from China to Japan, the Middle East and Europe through trade routes. By the 17th century, “tea time” culture had become popular in England.
How Tea Came to India
Tea cultivation in India began in the early 19th century under the British East India Company. To reduce dependence on Chinese tea imports, the British experimented with tea plantations in India. Around 1823, wild tea plants were discovered in Assam, which led to large-scale tea cultivation in Assam and Darjeeling. India gradually emerged as one of the world’s leading tea-producing countries.
Initially, black tea was popular under British influence. However, Indians transformed it by adding milk, sugar, ginger, cardamom and spices, which got its identity as masala chai. One of the most important figures behind Assam tea’s global fame was Maniram Dewan.
Born in Assam in 1806, Dewan worked with the British East India Company. During the 1820s, he informed British officials that the Singpho tribal community in Assam used tea-like plants. Investigations later confirmed the existence of natural tea plants in Assam.
Dewan later established the Chinnamara Tea Estate and Senglung Tea Estate near Jorhat. He was later arrested by the British for participating in the Revolt of 1857 and was executed in 1858. Today, Assam is recognised as one of the world’s largest tea-producing regions.
Tea Industry Generates Employment and Revenue
India’s tea industry is one of the country’s most important agricultural and export sectors. India is the world’s second-largest tea producer, and nearly 80 per cent of the tea produced in the country is consumed domestically. Indian teas such as Darjeeling, Assam and Nilgiri enjoy strong global demand due to their geographical identity and flavour profiles.
According to official figures, India produced around 1,369.98 million kilograms of tea in 2025, nearly five per cent higher than the previous year. Tea exports also witnessed a growth of about 280.4 million kilograms and generated nearly Rs 8,488 crore in revenue. Major tea-producing states include Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The industry provides employment to millions of workers and plays a crucial role in supporting rural economies.
However, climate change, irregular rainfall, heatwaves and rising production costs are some of the challenges for the industry, according to Tea Vendors Association president Sandeep Wadkar. Tea became accessible to the masses after the expansion of railways in the early 1900s. The familiar cry of "chai… chai…" at railway stations became part of India's travel culture.
Roadside tea stalls also flourished during this period. Mumbai’s cutting chai became a symbol of the city’s fast-paced lifestyle, which is affordable, quick and energising. Even today, journalists, taxi drivers, college students, office workers and traders gather multiple times a day over cutting chai. Countless discussions, business deals and breaking news stories begin around these tiny glasses.
Tea’s Global Transformation
After water, tea is considered the most consumed beverage in the world. Varieties such as green tea, black tea, white tea, oolong tea, herbal tea, matcha, bubble tea and flavoured teas have become globally popular. Japan is known for its traditional tea ceremonies, England for its evening tea culture, and the Middle East for mint tea. India, meanwhile, continues to stand out for its masala chai.
Tea and Health
Many people begin their day with tea because it helps them feel refreshed. Tea prepared with ginger, basil or cardamom is often believed to provide relief in cold, while green tea has become popular for weight management. Experts say tea consumed in moderation can offer health benefits, though excessive sugar intake and repeatedly drinking tea throughout the day should be avoided.
Tea Stalls: India’s Original Social Media
Long before social media platforms existed, tea stalls were gathering spots for conversations. Even today, discussions ranging from jobs and cricket to politics and films take place over tea.
Some even joke that “half the country’s politics is decided over tea.” Behind every cup of tea lies the hard work of millions of labourers. In regions such as Assam, Darjeeling and Nilgiris, thousands of women spend long hours plucking tender tea leaves.
Wadkar said tea is more than just a business. "Tea is an emotion that connects people. Even though I am a B.Com graduate, I chose my own tea business instead of a job because entrepreneurship gives greater satisfaction,” he said. No matter how much the world changes, one phrase in India is unlikely to ever become outdated - “Come, let’s have some tea.”
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