ETV Bharat / lifestyle

International Tea Day 2026: From Cutting Chai To Global Culture, Tea Remains India’s Favourite Emotion

Mumbai: From the steaming "cutting chai" served at roadside stalls to elegant tea cups in luxury cafés, tea unites millions of Indians across class, culture and generations. More than just a drink, tea has become a daily ritual, a conversation starter and an inseparable part of India's social fabric. On the occasion of International Tea Day, celebrated on May 21, the spotlight once again turns to the centuries-old beverage that fuels mornings, friendships, political debates, and livelihoods across the country.

From Mumbai’s famous cutting chai and Pune’s Amruttulya tea to Kolkata’s kulhad chai, Kashmir’s kahwa and Gujarat’s masala tea, every region has its own flavour and style. Despite these differences, tea holds the same emotional value across the country.

In most Indian homes, serving tea to guests is almost a tradition. Political discussions, friendships, love stories, business deals and even arguments often unfold around a cup of tea. The roadside worker drinking a Rs 10 tea and the young professional sipping an expensive tea latte at a café are both connected by the same beverage.

Originated in China nearly 5,000 years ago, Chinese Emperor Shen Nung was drinking hot water when leaves from a nearby tree accidentally fell into it. The colour and aroma changed, and after tasting it, he named it tea. Initially, tea was used as a medicinal drink for energy and to reduce fatigue. Over time, it spread from China to Japan, the Middle East and Europe through trade routes. By the 17th century, “tea time” culture had become popular in England.

From Cutting Chai To Global Culture, Tea Remains India’s Favourite Emotion (ETV Bharat)

How Tea Came to India

Tea cultivation in India began in the early 19th century under the British East India Company. To reduce dependence on Chinese tea imports, the British experimented with tea plantations in India. Around 1823, wild tea plants were discovered in Assam, which led to large-scale tea cultivation in Assam and Darjeeling. India gradually emerged as one of the world’s leading tea-producing countries.

Initially, black tea was popular under British influence. However, Indians transformed it by adding milk, sugar, ginger, cardamom and spices, which got its identity as masala chai. One of the most important figures behind Assam tea’s global fame was Maniram Dewan.

Born in Assam in 1806, Dewan worked with the British East India Company. During the 1820s, he informed British officials that the Singpho tribal community in Assam used tea-like plants. Investigations later confirmed the existence of natural tea plants in Assam.

Dewan later established the Chinnamara Tea Estate and Senglung Tea Estate near Jorhat. He was later arrested by the British for participating in the Revolt of 1857 and was executed in 1858. Today, Assam is recognised as one of the world’s largest tea-producing regions.