ETV Bharat / lifestyle

International Self-Care Day: The Case For Putting Yourself First

As Dr. Vijay D'Silva, Medical Director of White Lotus International Hospital and Clinical Advisor & Mentor of Heartnet India puts it, self-care is much like the periodic maintenance every machine needs. Regular health check-ups, nutritious food, exercise, adequate sleep, and stress management may seem like small habits, but together they form the foundation of preventive healthcare. More importantly, he says, self-care also means listening to your body before it starts shouting.

On International Self-Care Day 2026, it's time we admitted something uncomfortable: self-care is no longer a luxury reserved for people with spare time and expensive skincare routines. It has become basic maintenance for being human. Think of it this way. We service our cars every few months because we know neglect leads to breakdowns. Yet somehow we expect our bodies and minds to run endlessly on four hours of sleep, instant noodles, and chai.

There was a time when “self-care” meant lighting a scented candle, posting a photo of your face mask on Instagram, and pretending cucumber slices could solve your dark circles. However, today's version of self-care is a lot less glamorous and a lot more practical. It's booking that health check-up you've been postponing for six months. It is going to bed before midnight even though there's “just one more episode.” Or saying no to that extra project when your brain resembles an overstuffed suitcase.

The same shift is happening in skincare. According to celebrity cosmetologist Dr. Aisshwarya Panddit, Founder of wellness platform Aura Edge, people are no longer waiting for wrinkles or sun damage before seeking advice. Increasingly, younger adults are asking how they can keep their skin healthy before problems appear. She believes skincare should be viewed the same way as preventive healthcare: not as emergency repair work, but as a long-term commitment to protecting the skin barrier and preserving overall skin health.

That's a refreshing change because prevention is admittedly less exciting than rescue. Nobody makes blockbuster movies about flossing, wearing sunscreen or getting enough sleep. But these are precisely the habits that pay dividends years later. Self-care also has another problem: guilt. Particularly for women. For generations, many women have been taught that looking after everyone else is a virtue, while looking after themselves feels indulgent. Smriti Tandon, Co-Founder of Online Chikitsa Mitra and 120by80, sees this every day while working with women in rural India. Many have spent years placing family responsibilities ahead of their own health. Through telemedicine and easier access to doctors, her organisation is helping women realise that caring for themselves isn't selfish but essential. As she puts it, every woman deserves access to healthcare, regardless of where she lives or how much she earns.

Then there's mental health, the part of self-care we often postpone until we're running entirely on emotional fumes. People imagine self-care as massages and weekend getaways. But Nupoor Mohan, Founder and CEO of The Full Circle, an online mental health platform democratizing access to quality therapy, says it is recognising emotional exhaustion before it becomes burnout. Therapy, she notes, isn't usually about one dramatic event but often about carrying too much for too long. Looking after your mental wellbeing is one of the smartest investments you can make in your future.

So today, skip the guilt. Book the appointment. Take the walk. Wear the sunscreen. Drink the water. Call the therapist if you need one. Get some sleep. The world will still be there tomorrow. You'll simply be in much better shape to deal with it.