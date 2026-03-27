International Scribble Day: Why Everyone Should Pick Up A Pen And Start Scribbling Today
Created by American author and illustrator Diane Alber, the day celebrates creativity in its most chaotic, joyful, and judgement-free form.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Somewhere between learning to write neatly and learning to answer emails with phrases like “per my last message,” most of us stopped scribbling. Which is tragic, because scribbling is arguably the most honest form of art. It doesn’t require expensive brushes or intimidating canvases. All you need is a pen and the willingness to make something that might look like a confused spaghetti diagram. That is the entire point of International Scribble Day.
Origins Of International Scribble Day
Created by American author and illustrator Diane Alber, the day celebrates creativity in its most chaotic, joyful, and judgement-free form. Yes. Even your doodle that looks like a potato wearing sunglasses (especially that one!).
The inspiration for the day comes from Alber’s children’s book I'm NOT Just a Scribble, published in 2017. The book tells the story of a little scribble who feels out of place because it doesn’t look like the “proper” drawings around it. There are neat shapes, perfect lines, and impressive art everywhere. Meanwhile, Scribble looks like something a bored person made during a long phone call. But Scribble eventually discovers that creativity doesn’t have rules. Art doesn’t have to look a certain way to matter. And sometimes, the messiest thing on the page is the most interesting.
In other words, scribbles are not mistakes. They’re just art that hasn’t hired a publicist yet. Inspired by the book’s message of kindness, acceptance, and creativity, Alber launched International Scribble Day in 2019 to encourage people of all ages to create freely without worrying about whether the result belongs in a museum or on the back of a grocery receipt.
Why Adults Need Scribbling More Than Kids
Children scribble naturally. Give a toddler a crayon and they will immediately redecorate your walls, your sofa, and possibly the dog. They do not ask questions like:
“Is this good?”
“Will people judge my line work?”
“Do I need a certificate in graphic design?”
Adults, on the other hand, have spent years perfecting the art of overthinking creativity. We assume creativity requires talent, training and a tasteful Instagram account. But scribbling is the rebellion against all that. It’s creativity without the performance.
Scribbling Is Basically Therapy
Modern life is stressful. You open your phone to check one message and suddenly you’re reading about economic crises, celebrity breakups, and someone arguing online about whether cereal is technically soup. Scribbling, meanwhile, is gloriously simple. When you scribble, your brain shifts into a more relaxed state. Psychologists often describe doodling as a mindful activity... something that keeps your mind engaged without overwhelming it. It’s why people instinctively draw little stars, spirals, or boxes during meetings. Your brain isn’t bored. It’s processing.
Research on doodling has even suggested that small creative activities can help with concentration and memory. So technically, that spiral you drew during a conference call might be the most productive thing you did all day (don’t tell your boss we said that!)
Scribbling Is An Anti-Perfection Movement
Perfectionism has ruined many perfectly good hobbies. People stop painting because they think they aren’t good enough. They stop writing because they worry it won’t be brilliant. They stop drawing because they once tried to sketch a cat and it looked like a haunted potato. Scribbling solves this problem beautifully. You cannot be bad at scribbling. That’s like being bad at breathing.
The entire point is to not care how it turns out.
5 Tips To Celebrate International Scribble Day
The beauty of this holiday is that it has zero rules. But if you want ideas, here are a few easy ways to join the scribble revolution.
- Start With Five Minutes: Grab a pen and paper and just start drawing lines. Loops. Zigzags. Swirls. Chaotic noodles. You’ll be surprised how quickly it becomes relaxing.
- Turn Your Scribble Into Something: Start with random scribbles, then look at them closely.
- Sometimes you’ll notice shapes hiding inside them: a face, a flower, a creature that looks suspiciously like your coworker. Add a few lines and suddenly your chaos becomes a character. Congratulations. You just invented abstract art.
- Scribble With Kids: Children understand scribbling on a spiritual level. If you sit down with them and start drawing, they’ll immediately produce masterpieces that look like explosions of colour. And they’ll proudly explain what everything is: a dragon, a rocket, grandma! Do not question their interpretation.
- Doodle During Boring Moments: Meetings. Phone calls. Waiting rooms. Instead of scrolling your phone, try doodling. Your brain will thank you for the break.
So today, draw something ridiculous: A spiral. A cloud. A dancing dinosaur wearing sunglasses. No one needs to see it but you might discover something surprising: Your inner five-year-old never actually stopped scribbling. They were just waiting for you to pick up the pen again.
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