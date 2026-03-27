ETV Bharat / lifestyle

International Scribble Day: Why Everyone Should Pick Up A Pen And Start Scribbling Today

Somewhere between learning to write neatly and learning to answer emails with phrases like “per my last message,” most of us stopped scribbling. Which is tragic, because scribbling is arguably the most honest form of art. It doesn’t require expensive brushes or intimidating canvases. All you need is a pen and the willingness to make something that might look like a confused spaghetti diagram. That is the entire point of International Scribble Day.

Origins Of International Scribble Day

Created by American author and illustrator Diane Alber, the day celebrates creativity in its most chaotic, joyful, and judgement-free form. Yes. Even your doodle that looks like a potato wearing sunglasses (especially that one!).

The inspiration for the day comes from Alber’s children’s book I'm NOT Just a Scribble, published in 2017. The book tells the story of a little scribble who feels out of place because it doesn’t look like the “proper” drawings around it. There are neat shapes, perfect lines, and impressive art everywhere. Meanwhile, Scribble looks like something a bored person made during a long phone call. But Scribble eventually discovers that creativity doesn’t have rules. Art doesn’t have to look a certain way to matter. And sometimes, the messiest thing on the page is the most interesting.

In other words, scribbles are not mistakes. They’re just art that hasn’t hired a publicist yet. Inspired by the book’s message of kindness, acceptance, and creativity, Alber launched International Scribble Day in 2019 to encourage people of all ages to create freely without worrying about whether the result belongs in a museum or on the back of a grocery receipt.

Why Adults Need Scribbling More Than Kids

Children scribble naturally. Give a toddler a crayon and they will immediately redecorate your walls, your sofa, and possibly the dog. They do not ask questions like:

“Is this good?”

“Will people judge my line work?”