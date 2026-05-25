ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Easy Ways To Reduce Your Personal Plastic Use This International Plastic Free Day

Read on to know how you can reduce your personal use of plastic at home ( ETV Bharat )

Plastic is one of humanity’s strangest inventions. We created it because it was cheap, light, durable and useful. Then we used it for approximately everything: food wrappers, shampoo bottles, grocery bags, tiny forks that snap while eating, and then discovered we had accidentally made a toxic substance that refuses to leave.

Why Is Plastic Harmful For Nature?

Plastic is mostly made from fossil fuels. Oil and gas are extracted, refined, transformed and shipped, creating greenhouse gas emissions at every stage. Then comes disposal: some plastic gets burned, some ends up in landfills, and an alarming amount drifts into oceans where turtles mistake it for lunch and entire ecosystems suffer. Scientists have even found microplastics in rain, blood and human organs, which feels less like progress and more like the beginning of a dystopian novel.

The trouble is, plastic sneaks into homes. Open your kitchen drawer: plastic. Bathroom shelf: plastic. Food delivery? Plastic having a party inside more plastic. But reducing plastic use at home doesn’t require becoming a forest-dwelling minimalist who makes toothpaste from mysterious powders. Small changes count. So, on International Plastic Free Day, here are easy, very human ways to cut back on plastic at home without making life complicated.

Jute bag for grocery shopping (Getty Images)

1. Ditch Plastic Grocery Bags

Reusable cloth bags are perhaps the easiest environmental win in history. Yet most of us still forget them at home and then return with three emergency plastic bags carrying approximately two tomatoes.

What To Use:

Cloth tote bags

Jute shopping bags

Foldable reusable bags you can keep in your car or backpack

Hot tip: keep one permanently near the front door. Humans are creatures of convenience.

Stainless steel water bottle (Getty Images)

2. Stop Buying Packaged Drinking Water

This one feels obvious, yet bottled water somehow continues to behave like a personality trait.

What To Use:

Stainless steel water bottles

Copper bottles

Glass bottles for home use

Water filters or purifiers instead of packaged water

A reusable bottle also has the side benefit of making you feel organised.