Easy Ways To Reduce Your Personal Plastic Use This International Plastic Free Day
Here are easy ways to cut back on plastic at home without making life complicated.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
Plastic is one of humanity’s strangest inventions. We created it because it was cheap, light, durable and useful. Then we used it for approximately everything: food wrappers, shampoo bottles, grocery bags, tiny forks that snap while eating, and then discovered we had accidentally made a toxic substance that refuses to leave.
Why Is Plastic Harmful For Nature?
Plastic is mostly made from fossil fuels. Oil and gas are extracted, refined, transformed and shipped, creating greenhouse gas emissions at every stage. Then comes disposal: some plastic gets burned, some ends up in landfills, and an alarming amount drifts into oceans where turtles mistake it for lunch and entire ecosystems suffer. Scientists have even found microplastics in rain, blood and human organs, which feels less like progress and more like the beginning of a dystopian novel.
The trouble is, plastic sneaks into homes. Open your kitchen drawer: plastic. Bathroom shelf: plastic. Food delivery? Plastic having a party inside more plastic. But reducing plastic use at home doesn’t require becoming a forest-dwelling minimalist who makes toothpaste from mysterious powders. Small changes count. So, on International Plastic Free Day, here are easy, very human ways to cut back on plastic at home without making life complicated.
1. Ditch Plastic Grocery Bags
Reusable cloth bags are perhaps the easiest environmental win in history. Yet most of us still forget them at home and then return with three emergency plastic bags carrying approximately two tomatoes.
What To Use:
- Cloth tote bags
- Jute shopping bags
- Foldable reusable bags you can keep in your car or backpack
Hot tip: keep one permanently near the front door. Humans are creatures of convenience.
2. Stop Buying Packaged Drinking Water
This one feels obvious, yet bottled water somehow continues to behave like a personality trait.
What To Use:
- Stainless steel water bottles
- Copper bottles
- Glass bottles for home use
- Water filters or purifiers instead of packaged water
A reusable bottle also has the side benefit of making you feel organised.
3. Replace Plastic Wrap In The Kitchen
Cling film feels useful until you realise you’re using metres of disposable plastic to protect half an onion.
What To Use:
- Beeswax wraps
- Cotton bowl covers
- Reusable silicone lids
- Steel plates over bowls
Sometimes traditional habits turn out to have been clever all along.
4. Rethink Bathroom Plastic
Bathrooms hoard enormous amounts of single-use plastic. Shampoo bottles. Conditioner bottles. Body wash bottles. Face wash tubes multiplying mysteriously like rabbits.
What To Use:
- Shampoo bars
- Soap bars instead of liquid soap
- Refillable dispensers
Bulk buy at refill stations where available. Bar soap still works. Humanity survived perfectly well before lavender foam pumps arrived.
5. Buy Groceries in Bulk
Tiny sachets and individually wrapped portions may be convenient, but they generate extraordinary waste.
What To Use:
- Buying rice, pulses and spices in bulk
- Reusable jars for storage
- Local refill stores
There’s something unexpectedly satisfying about decanting lentils into glass jars. You feel like someone in a cooking show.
6. Choose Natural Cleaning Tools
Plastic sponges deserve criticism. They smell suspicious after three days and somehow disintegrate after that.
What To Use:
- Coconut-fibre scrubbers
- Wooden dish brushes
- Natural loofahs
- Compostable cleaning cloths
Your kitchen suddenly looks wholesome.
7. Learn the Fine Art of Saying “No Thanks”
Perhaps the simplest trick of all: “No straw, please,” “No plastic spoon,” “No extra carry bag.” Tiny refusals matter because habits scale. Enough people asking for alternatives nudges businesses to change too.
Nobody wakes up one morning and becomes a zero-waste saint. You will forget the cloth bag. You will occasionally accept plastic packaging because life is chaotic and you're hungry. But the point of International Plastic Free Day is awareness. Plastic and climate change are connected. Less plastic means lower fossil fuel demand, less waste, fewer emissions and healthier ecosystems.
Also read:
- What Your Kitchen Sponge Is Really Releasing Into The Environment, Up To 4 Grams of Microplastics Per Person
- NGT Takes Note Of Plastic Pollution From Use Of Plastic Bottle Caps In Packaged Drinking Water, Beverage Bottles
- 'Phrynium Pubinerve' Leaves Emerge As Green Alternative To Plastics
- Scientists Find New Method To Recycle Fishing Nets Into 3D-Printed Products