ETV Bharat / lifestyle

International Museum Day 2026: Nalanda Museum In Bihar Reopens To The Public Today As An Immersive Storytelling Space

The historic museum in Bihar has officially reopened on International Museum Day after undergoing a major technological and experiential upgrade. The project was undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) with support from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. The initiative was guided by IIT Delhi’s Department of Design (Sabyasachi Paldas, Professor of Practice, and Aakash Johry, Assistant Professor) along with Anand Madhukar, Additional Director General (Administration), ASI, and ASI Museum Director Mr. Vasant. The institutions collaborated with Indian IIT startup Vizara Technologies Pvt. Ltd. to modernize and transform the museum experience.

Why Is It Famous?

Nalanda Archaeological Museum is situated in the ancient knowledge capital of Bihar. It performs the remarkable task of preserving the fragments of one of the world’s earliest great universities. If history had hard drives, this museum would be one of India’s backup servers, storing the surviving pieces of a civilisation that once attracted scholars from China, Korea, Tibet, and Central Asia long before international campuses became fashionable.

Established in 1917 by the Archaeological Survey of India, the museum sits opposite the ruins of the legendary Nalanda Mahavihara, the ancient Buddhist university believed to have flourished between the 5th and 12th centuries CE. At its peak, Nalanda was less a university and more a thriving intellectual ecosystem where thousands of students and teachers debated philosophy, astronomy, medicine, mathematics, and metaphysics. Then, in the late 12th century, invasions led to its destruction, and what remained slowly sank into dust and memory.

That is where the museum enters the story. Inside, the museum houses over 13,000 artefacts excavated from the Nalanda ruins, although only a fraction is displayed. Walking through its galleries feels like scrolling through a lost operating system of ancient India. There are serene Buddha sculptures in black basalt, bronze figurines, terracotta seals, copper plates, coins, stone inscriptions, and pottery that has clues about scholarly life centuries ago. Particularly fascinating are the seals of monasteries and inscriptions that reveal how organised and interconnected this academic world really was.