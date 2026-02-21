ETV Bharat / lifestyle

International Mother Language Day 2026: A Brain-Friendly Case For Speaking The Language You Grew Up With

February 22 is International Mother Language Day, and it seems only fitting that we pause to appreciate something we mostly take for granted: the very first language we learned. Unlike most things in life (kitchen appliances, relationship problems), your mother tongue doesn’t come with an instruction manual. You just pick it up somehow, like an earworm you didn’t invite. Yet, as researchers and educators increasingly remind us, being proficient in that language is not just sentimentally nice, but also good for the mind and for wellbeing.

The Linguistic Advantage

According to UNESCO’s World Inequality Database on Education, children who are taught in a language spoken at home are about 30% more likely to be able to read with understanding by the end of primary school compared to those taught in an unfamiliar language. It’s not just about school grades. Language shapes how we think. When our thoughts are dictated by unfamiliar vocabulary, alien sentence rhythms, or foreign grammar rules, it’s like trying to navigate a familiar city while wearing someone else’s prescription glasses... everything is just a little off.

In a classic study conducted in South Africa, researchers found that primary students instructed in their native languages scored significantly higher in mathematics and science than students taught in a second language... even when the curriculum and teachers were otherwise identical.

Emotional Well-Being

Let’s turn from the cognitive to the emotional. Your mother tongue is emotional architecture. It is laughter, scolding, lullabies, love, argument, tears, pride, and apology wrapped into sound. When a child grows up hearing tender expressions of love in a particular language, that language becomes intertwined with safety and authenticity. Language is psychological real estate; once you displace someone from it, they lose confidence.