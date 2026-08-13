If You're Left-Handed, You've Probably Experienced These 12 Things
On International Left-Handers Day, here are things most left-handers will recognise, having spent their lives making tiny adjustments to a world designed for others.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 11:06 AM IST
Some of what follows comes from research, some from conversations with other left-handers, and a large amount from personal experience since yours truly is left-handed. Having spent my life discovering, usually immediately after buying something, that the object was designed by someone who clearly believes everyone on Earth has a dominant right hand, International Left-Handers' Day is a good day to stand up and be counted.
Being left-handed is not a serious medical condition. You don't need treatment. There isn't a support group, although given the number of left-handers who have suffered through spiral notebooks, perhaps there should be. But it does mean that you spend your life making tiny adjustments to a world designed for somebody else. Here are things most left-handers will recognise.
1. Scissors Have Personal Preferences
Scissors look symmetrical but they aren't. They work beautifully, provided you are a right-hander. For everyone else, you get that strange experience of squeezing the handles while the blades seem to be conducting negotiations with one another. Eventually you learn to use them. This is a recurring theme of left-handed life: you learn to adapt rather than expecting the object to adapt to you.
2. The School Desk
There is always one desk; the one with the little writing arm attached to the right side. Everyone else sits down. You sit down and discover that your elbow now exists in a parallel universe. You spend the entire class twisting your body sideways while wondering whether education was supposed to involve this much physical endurance.
3. Someone Always Wants to Change You
If you're left-handed, someone probably tried to make you use your right hand when you were young, usually one or both parents, or a school teacher. “Try using your right hand,” they'd say.
“Why?”
“Because everyone else does.”
This is perhaps the least satisfying explanation ever given to a child. Fortunately, attitudes have changed in many places. Today, left-handed children are generally allowed to develop their natural hand preference rather than being treated as if they have accidentally selected the wrong setting on a washing machine.
4. Eating Can Change Your Seating Arrangement
At a dinner table, where you sit can matter. Put two left-handers beside each other and you may witness a graceful choreography of elbows. Put a left-hander next to a right-hander and things can get complicated. There is usually a moment of accidental elbow contact followed by the universal international gesture of pretending it didn't happen.
5. The Can Opener Betrayal
You buy a perfectly ordinary kitchen gadget. You take it home. You discover that operating it requires the dexterity of a professional safecracker. There are countless objects like this: can openers, measuring cups, certain kitchen tools and assorted gadgets whose designers apparently never considered that the human population contains left-handers.
6. Guitar Shops Become Complicated
A left-handed person walks into a guitar shop. There are 47 guitars. Only one is left-handed. It is hanging in the corner like an endangered species. Naturally, it is the expensive one. This is why many left-handed guitarists eventually learn to play right-handed instruments, modify instruments, or develop a level of patience normally associated with Buddhist monks.
7. The Computer Mouse Is On The Wrong Side
You sit down at someone else's computer and the mouse is sitting obediently on the right. You move it to the left. Someone looks at you. You look at them. Nobody says anything. This is how diplomacy works!
8. People Think It's A Party Trick
Tell someone you're left-handed and there is a surprisingly high chance they will immediately say:
“Oh! I'm right-handed.” Occasionally someone will ask whether you can do something unusual because you're left-handed. The answer is generally “no”. We are not unicorns. We just hold things differently.
9. Someone Will Mention Creativity
At some point, somebody will tell you that left-handers are more creative. This is flattering, so naturally we want to believe it. There has been plenty of research into possible links between handedness and creativity, but the evidence isn't strong enough to conclude that being left-handed automatically makes someone more artistic. Still, if you're left-handed and happen to be creative, you can enjoy the coincidence.
10. Your Handwriting Angle Is Weird
Every left-hander eventually develops a handwriting technique that makes perfect sense to them and looks alarming to everyone else. Some hook their wrists, others rotate the paper. Some write from underneath their hand. Some produce handwriting that appears to have been created during a small earthquake. There is no single left-handed writing style. There is simply survival.
11. You Learn to Notice Left-Handed Products
Once you're left-handed, you develop a strange sixth sense. You enter a shop and immediately notice whether something is designed for you. Left-handed scissors, guitar, a desk designed for left-handers. You notice it with the enthusiasm normally reserved for discovering a lost relative.
12. You Become Good At Improvising
The greatest unintended benefit of being left-handed is adaptability. You learn early that the obvious method may not work. So you find another one. You turn the paper, move the object, change your grip, sit somewhere else. If all else fails, you use the right-handed tool anyway. It's a small lesson, repeated thousands of times: the world doesn't always fit you perfectly, so sometimes you figure out how to fit yourself into the world without losing yourself in the process.
International Left-Handers Day is rather fun. It gives the world's southpaws one day to look around and realise that millions of other people have also spent their lives negotiating the same inconvenient universe. We may be only around one in 10 people (and even fewer women), depending on the population and how handedness is measured. But we have survived desks, notebooks, scissors, kitchen implements and an astonishing number of people saying, “You should try using your right hand.” We're still here. Left hand raised!
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