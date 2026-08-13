ETV Bharat / lifestyle

If You're Left-Handed, You've Probably Experienced These 12 Things

Some of what follows comes from research, some from conversations with other left-handers, and a large amount from personal experience since yours truly is left-handed. Having spent my life discovering, usually immediately after buying something, that the object was designed by someone who clearly believes everyone on Earth has a dominant right hand, International Left-Handers' Day is a good day to stand up and be counted.

Being left-handed is not a serious medical condition. You don't need treatment. There isn't a support group, although given the number of left-handers who have suffered through spiral notebooks, perhaps there should be. But it does mean that you spend your life making tiny adjustments to a world designed for somebody else. Here are things most left-handers will recognise.

Left handers constitute roughly 10% of the human population (ETV Bharat)

1. Scissors Have Personal Preferences

Scissors look symmetrical but they aren't. They work beautifully, provided you are a right-hander. For everyone else, you get that strange experience of squeezing the handles while the blades seem to be conducting negotiations with one another. Eventually you learn to use them. This is a recurring theme of left-handed life: you learn to adapt rather than expecting the object to adapt to you.

2. The School Desk

There is always one desk; the one with the little writing arm attached to the right side. Everyone else sits down. You sit down and discover that your elbow now exists in a parallel universe. You spend the entire class twisting your body sideways while wondering whether education was supposed to involve this much physical endurance.

3. Someone Always Wants to Change You

If you're left-handed, someone probably tried to make you use your right hand when you were young, usually one or both parents, or a school teacher. “Try using your right hand,” they'd say.

“Why?”

“Because everyone else does.”

This is perhaps the least satisfying explanation ever given to a child. Fortunately, attitudes have changed in many places. Today, left-handed children are generally allowed to develop their natural hand preference rather than being treated as if they have accidentally selected the wrong setting on a washing machine.

The human brain is cross-wired, meaning the right side of the brain controls the left side of the body (ETV Bharat)

4. Eating Can Change Your Seating Arrangement

At a dinner table, where you sit can matter. Put two left-handers beside each other and you may witness a graceful choreography of elbows. Put a left-hander next to a right-hander and things can get complicated. There is usually a moment of accidental elbow contact followed by the universal international gesture of pretending it didn't happen.

5. The Can Opener Betrayal