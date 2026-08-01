10 Green Flags In A Friendship That Are Better Than Any Relationship Goal
This International Friendship Day, let's celebrate the buddies who make our lives better. Here are 10 green flags of true friends.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 9:02 AM IST
Finding a good friend today feels like ordering food online. There are thousands of options, plenty of attractive pictures, impressive descriptions, and then... disappointment. One friend only calls when they need a favour. Another disappears the moment they start dating someone. A third has mastered the art of replying with "Haha" to every life crisis.
Which is why, this International Friendship Day, let's stop obsessing over red flags for a minute. Instead, let's celebrate the buddies who make our lives better. The ones who don't need grand gestures or dramatic speeches.
Here are 10 green flags that tell you you've found a keeper.
1. They celebrate your success without secretly competing with you
You got promoted. You bought a new house. Your reel went viral. A real friend doesn't suddenly become unavailable. Instead, they're happier than your LinkedIn network. They clap the loudest because your win doesn't make them feel smaller.
2. You can spend hours together doing absolutely nothing
The best friendships aren't built on expensive vacations or fancy cafés. Sometimes they're built on chai, silence, scrolling through memes, and arguing about whether pineapple belongs on pizza. If the silence isn't awkward, you've found gold.
3. They tell you the truth even when it's uncomfortable
Good friends don't blindly support every terrible decision. If you're dating someone who treats you badly or about to quit your job because your horoscope said so, they'll gently pull you back to reality. Honesty delivered with kindness is a green flag.
4. They remember the small things
Not just your birthday. They remember your job interview, your mother's surgery, your favourite chocolate, and that one presentation you were nervous about. Attention is one of the purest forms of affection.
5. They respect your boundaries
Real friends don't guilt-trip you for saying no. You don't have to attend every party or answer every call within 30 seconds. Healthy friendships leave room to breathe.
6. You can be your weird self
Every friend group has that one person who laughs too loudly, sends random voice notes, or starts dancing when their favourite song comes on. If you never feel the need to pretend around someone, congratulations. You've unlocked friendship at its highest level.
7. They disappear... and nothing changes
Life gets busy. Jobs change. Cities change. People get married. Babies arrive. Deadlines multiply. But when you finally meet after six months, the conversation starts exactly where it left off.
8. They call you out, and stay beside you
Everyone makes mistakes. A real friend won't humiliate you publicly or gossip behind your back. They'll tell you when you're wrong, help you fix it, and still save you a seat at dinner.
9. They make ordinary days memorable
Friendship isn't measured by the big moments. It's measured by the random Wednesday evening that turns into a memory you'll laugh about for years. The best friends don't wait for occasions. They become the occasion.
10. You leave every conversation feeling lighter
This may be the biggest green flag of all. Some people drain your energy. Others refill it. If talking to someone makes you feel calmer, stronger, happier, or simply more yourself, hold on to them.
So this Friendship Day, don't count how many friends you have. Count the ones you can call at 2 am, the ones who know your worst stories and still choose to sit next to you, the ones who make life feel less complicated. If you have even two or three such people, you're richer than you think. Share this with them today.
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