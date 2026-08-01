ETV Bharat / lifestyle

10 Green Flags In A Friendship That Are Better Than Any Relationship Goal

Finding a good friend today feels like ordering food online. There are thousands of options, plenty of attractive pictures, impressive descriptions, and then... disappointment. One friend only calls when they need a favour. Another disappears the moment they start dating someone. A third has mastered the art of replying with "Haha" to every life crisis.

Which is why, this International Friendship Day, let's stop obsessing over red flags for a minute. Instead, let's celebrate the buddies who make our lives better. The ones who don't need grand gestures or dramatic speeches.

Here are 10 green flags that tell you you've found a keeper.

1. They celebrate your success without secretly competing with you

You got promoted. You bought a new house. Your reel went viral. A real friend doesn't suddenly become unavailable. Instead, they're happier than your LinkedIn network. They clap the loudest because your win doesn't make them feel smaller.

2. You can spend hours together doing absolutely nothing

The best friendships aren't built on expensive vacations or fancy cafés. Sometimes they're built on chai, silence, scrolling through memes, and arguing about whether pineapple belongs on pizza. If the silence isn't awkward, you've found gold.

3. They tell you the truth even when it's uncomfortable

Good friends don't blindly support every terrible decision. If you're dating someone who treats you badly or about to quit your job because your horoscope said so, they'll gently pull you back to reality. Honesty delivered with kindness is a green flag.

4. They remember the small things

Not just your birthday. They remember your job interview, your mother's surgery, your favourite chocolate, and that one presentation you were nervous about. Attention is one of the purest forms of affection.

5. They respect your boundaries