ETV Bharat / lifestyle

International Falafel Day 2026: Learn The Art Of Making The Popular Middle-Eastern Street Dish

There are few foods in the world that have travelled as successfully as falafel. It began life somewhere in the ancient culinary crossroads of the Middle East and North Africa... most likely in Egypt, where many historians believe Coptic Christians ate it as a meat substitute during Lent. At the time, it was probably made from fava beans rather than chickpeas. Somewhere along its long and slightly mysterious journey through history, chickpeas entered the story, and the humble falafel transformed into one of the world's most beloved street foods.

Today, falafel enjoys remarkable popularity. It is sold from food carts in bustling markets, tucked into pita bread in cafés, served as part of elaborate meze platters, and embraced by vegetarians from London to Los Angeles. It has become so popular that even fast-food chains have attempted to claim a piece of the action. Not bad for a small fried ball of legumes.

The Art of Making Falafel

The beauty of falafel lies partly in its simplicity. At its heart, falafel is little more than soaked chickpeas, herbs, spices, and confidence. For beginners, the process is surprisingly straightforward. Dried chickpeas are soaked overnight until they become plump and cooperative. They are then blended (not cooked) with garlic, onions, parsley, coriander, cumin, and a handful of other seasonings depending on family tradition and regional preference. The mixture is shaped into balls or patties and fried until golden brown.

This transformation is one of cooking's more satisfying spectacles. A bowl of rather unremarkable-looking chickpea mixture enters the oil and emerges as something crisp and inviting. The secret is texture. Good falafel should be crunchy on the outside and tender within. Achieving this balance requires restraint. Over-process the mixture and you end up with a paste. Under-season it and you have produced something with the excitement of damp cardboard.