International Falafel Day 2026: Learn The Art Of Making The Popular Middle-Eastern Street Dish
Falafel is sold from food carts, tucked into pita bread and mezze platters, and embraced by vegetarians from London to Los Angeles.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
There are few foods in the world that have travelled as successfully as falafel. It began life somewhere in the ancient culinary crossroads of the Middle East and North Africa... most likely in Egypt, where many historians believe Coptic Christians ate it as a meat substitute during Lent. At the time, it was probably made from fava beans rather than chickpeas. Somewhere along its long and slightly mysterious journey through history, chickpeas entered the story, and the humble falafel transformed into one of the world's most beloved street foods.
Today, falafel enjoys remarkable popularity. It is sold from food carts in bustling markets, tucked into pita bread in cafés, served as part of elaborate meze platters, and embraced by vegetarians from London to Los Angeles. It has become so popular that even fast-food chains have attempted to claim a piece of the action. Not bad for a small fried ball of legumes.
The Art of Making Falafel
The beauty of falafel lies partly in its simplicity. At its heart, falafel is little more than soaked chickpeas, herbs, spices, and confidence. For beginners, the process is surprisingly straightforward. Dried chickpeas are soaked overnight until they become plump and cooperative. They are then blended (not cooked) with garlic, onions, parsley, coriander, cumin, and a handful of other seasonings depending on family tradition and regional preference. The mixture is shaped into balls or patties and fried until golden brown.
This transformation is one of cooking's more satisfying spectacles. A bowl of rather unremarkable-looking chickpea mixture enters the oil and emerges as something crisp and inviting. The secret is texture. Good falafel should be crunchy on the outside and tender within. Achieving this balance requires restraint. Over-process the mixture and you end up with a paste. Under-season it and you have produced something with the excitement of damp cardboard.
Nutrition Balls
Falafel is packed with nutrients. No wonder vegetarians and vegans love it. Not only is it rich in protein, because of the chickpeas, it is also packed with fibre, which keeps you feeling full for long. Chickpeas are also rich in iron, magnesium, folate, and other essential nutrients. The green herbs and garnish add antioxidants.
How To Serve
When served with fresh vegetables, salad, tahini sauce, or whole-grain pita bread, falafel becomes a balanced meal. It offers protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins, and minerals in a package. Many healthy foods seem determined to remind you that they are healthy. Falafel does not. It simply arrives, warm and fragrant, with a crisp exterior and a rich history stretching back centuries.
For a dish that may have begun as a practical meat substitute in ancient Egypt, it has done rather well for itself. On International Falafel Day, that's certainly worth celebrating with a plateful made at home.
Also read:
- Beetroot Cheese Treasure Bites To Coastal Kanthari Prawn Canapés, These Fusion Monsoon Recipes Will Brighten Up Your Rainy Days
- Cuisine Is History You Can Taste, See How Culture Leaves Fingerprints On The Food
- Spoons You Can Eat: The Future Of Cutlery Is Fun And Edible
- K-Food Recipe: Inside The Ancient Craft of Korea’s Most Famous Dish