International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2025: Nonprofit Organisations That Are Empowering The Divyang In Asia

On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities today, it is worth looking towards the nonprofit organisations that labour steadfastly, sometimes with scarcely more than conviction and compassion as their tools.

Here are five such nonprofits in our continent Asia whose efforts make the region gentler, more equitable, and more attentive to the needs of persons with disabilities. Whether through eye-health programmes in Indian slums, leadership workshops in Thailand, or prosthetic workshops in Cambodia, their efforts create a continent more attentive to the lives and aspirations of persons with disabilities.

1. Sightsavers India

Across India’s crowded urban streets and its still, green hinterlands, Sightsavers India moves with a purpose: to prevent avoidable blindness and to widen the world for persons with disabilities. Working in step with state governments, the organisation advances Eye Health, Social Inclusion, and Inclusive Education, three pillars that shape its identity. Recent years have seen this work deepen and unfurl in remarkable ways.

In West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, Sightsavers helped script a rare achievement: a Cataract Blindness Backlog Free district, reached after four years of persistent work: over 15,000 surgeries, strengthened infrastructure, and screenings of nearly 196,000 schoolchildren who received spectacles when needed. In Karnataka, under Asha Kirana Phase 3, Sightsavers joined hands with the government to set up four new vision centres in Bengaluru’s urban slums, each linked to referral hospitals so that care need not be a privilege. Phase 3 itself envelopes 393 such centres across the state, inaugurated with the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister.

RAAHI is Sightsavers India's special initiative for truck drivers (ETV Bharat)

Then there is RAAHI, the eye-health initiative for India’s vast community of truck drivers (the men who crisscross the country as if stitching it together with their journeys). RAAHI reached 1.2 million screenings by the end of 2024. It offers free check-ups, Ready-to-Clip spectacles, QR-coded health records and GIS-guided follow-ups, winning the FICCI Road Safety Award 2025 in recognition of its alignment with Vision Zero and the WHO’s mandate for safer roads.

2. APCD (Asia-Pacific Development Center on Disability)