International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2025: Nonprofit Organisations That Are Empowering The Divyang In Asia

On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities today, it is worth looking towards the nonprofit organisations that labour steadfastly, sometimes with scarcely more than conviction and compassion as their tools.
Here are five such nonprofits in our continent Asia whose efforts make the region gentler, more equitable, and more attentive to the needs of persons with disabilities. Whether through eye-health programmes in Indian slums, leadership workshops in Thailand, or prosthetic workshops in Cambodia, their efforts create a continent more attentive to the lives and aspirations of persons with disabilities.
1. Sightsavers India
Across India’s crowded urban streets and its still, green hinterlands, Sightsavers India moves with a purpose: to prevent avoidable blindness and to widen the world for persons with disabilities. Working in step with state governments, the organisation advances Eye Health, Social Inclusion, and Inclusive Education, three pillars that shape its identity. Recent years have seen this work deepen and unfurl in remarkable ways.
In West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, Sightsavers helped script a rare achievement: a Cataract Blindness Backlog Free district, reached after four years of persistent work: over 15,000 surgeries, strengthened infrastructure, and screenings of nearly 196,000 schoolchildren who received spectacles when needed. In Karnataka, under Asha Kirana Phase 3, Sightsavers joined hands with the government to set up four new vision centres in Bengaluru’s urban slums, each linked to referral hospitals so that care need not be a privilege. Phase 3 itself envelopes 393 such centres across the state, inaugurated with the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister.
Then there is RAAHI, the eye-health initiative for India’s vast community of truck drivers (the men who crisscross the country as if stitching it together with their journeys). RAAHI reached 1.2 million screenings by the end of 2024. It offers free check-ups, Ready-to-Clip spectacles, QR-coded health records and GIS-guided follow-ups, winning the FICCI Road Safety Award 2025 in recognition of its alignment with Vision Zero and the WHO’s mandate for safer roads.
2. APCD (Asia-Pacific Development Center on Disability)
In Bangkok, the Asia-Pacific Development Center on Disability works like an architect: drafting blueprints for a region where accessibility is not an afterthought, but a given. They spearhead regional training programmes on community-based rehabilitation, inclusive tourism, and universal design, infusing these ideas into the ethos of Asian cities and institutions. What sets APCD apart is that they work with ministries, universities, corporates, grassroots groups.
3. The Nippon Foundation
This Japanese foundation's programs range widely: scholarships for visually impaired students, leadership development for disability advocates, inclusive maritime and transport infrastructure, community-based rehabilitation across Southeast Asia. Their regional partnerships have helped strengthen early intervention services, vocational training systems, and cross-border disability networks, shaping policy conversations far beyond Japan’s shores.
4. Leonard Cheshire Disability Philippines Foundation
Leonard Cheshire's mission is simple: ensure that persons with disabilities can learn, work, and live with independence and pride. Their programmes in the Philippines focus on inclusive schooling for children who might otherwise be held back by inaccessible classrooms or untrained staff, livelihoods and entrepreneurship support for adults with disabilities, advocacy for disability rights integrated into city planning and local governance.
The Foundation’s community-based model ensures that support grows from within neighbourhoods rather than descending from outside. In towns across the archipelago, their interventions have helped persons with disabilities gain employment, start small enterprises, and discover the confidence that economic independence so often brings.
5. Humanity & Inclusion
Humanity & Inclusion (formerly Handicap International) has spent nearly three decades helping individuals rise beyond these shadows. Their work includes prosthetic and orthotic services for survivors of conflict and accidents, rehabilitation programmes in rural communities, accessible disaster-risk-reduction planning, inclusive education initiatives for children with disabilities, and campaigns for banning landmines and explosive remnants of war. In clinics, schools and village centres, their presence has meant not only physical mobility but renewed dignity.
