ETV Bharat / lifestyle

International Day of Families: 6 Ways Gen Alpha Is Rewriting The Family Rulebook

There is a moment in every adult’s life when they realise children are no longer growing up in the same world they did. For some, it arrives when a nine-year-old explains AI better than they can. For others, it happens when a child casually refers to the family dog as “my emotional support sibling”. Welcome to Generation Alpha: the kids born roughly between 2010 and 2025, raised on touchscreens, climate anxiety, voice assistants, and the sort of emotional vocabulary millennials only discovered after spending ₹2,000 per therapy session.

Since they are growing up in a world very different from the one their parents inherited, they are also changing one of humanity’s oldest ideas: family. Ahead of the International Day of Families, here’s a look at how Gen Alpha is reshaping the meaning of family.

1. Family No Longer Has to Look One Particular Way

If millennials cracked open the door, Gen Alpha has walked straight through it. For many Alpha kids, “family” is no longer automatically: mother + father + children + annual hill station trip.

Instead, family may mean: single parents, co-parenting households, divorced-but-friendly parents, grandparents raising kids, blended families, queer parents, foster families, step-siblings who become real siblings or a single aunt who runs the operations. Gen Alpha seems far less bothered by this variety than adults are. Ask many kids today whether their friend having “two homes” is unusual and they’ll likely shrug before asking if there are snacks at both. To them, emotional safety matters more than structure.

Pets are an integral part of the fam for Gen Alpha (Getty Images)

2. Pets Have Been Officially Promoted

Millennials said pets are family. Gen Alpha said: obviously. Why are we even discussing this? For this generation, the dog is not a pet. The dog is a brother, therapist, emotional witness, occasional pillow. Cats are siblings. Fish are roommates. Hamsters have birthdays. Gen Alpha is expanding family membership criteria dramatically. No paperwork required.