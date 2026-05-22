As Sir David Attenborough Turns 100 Years Old, Here Are Some Of His Finest Docus To Watch | Biodiversity Day 2026
On International Day For Biological Diversity, it feels only right to celebrate the man who's been making millions of people care about biodiversity.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
If the natural world had a grandfather with the voice of warm tea and impossible patience, it would be David Attenborough. Sir David turned 100 on May 8, 2026. For generations, he has been the kindly narrator of Earth itself, explaining life on this planet with the sort of wonder usually reserved for people seeing snow for the first time. But Attenborough is not merely television royalty. He has spent decades becoming perhaps the world’s most recognisable advocate for biodiversity: the gloriously messy, interconnected miracle of life that keeps forests standing and oceans breathing.
On International Day For Biological Diversity (better known as Biodiversity Day) it feels only right to celebrate the man who made millions care about frogs, fungi, sea slugs and endangered birds with weird mating dances.
The thing about Attenborough documentaries is, you begin watching to see a tiger and end up emotionally invested in a beetle carrying a leaf. Here are some of his finest documentaries that depict how astonishing planet Earth is.
1. Planet Earth
If biodiversity documentaries had a Beatles album, this would probably be Planet Earth. Released in 2006, it transformed wildlife filmmaking into something cinematic. Suddenly deserts looked like alien planets and caves resembled gothic cathedrals. The biodiversity lesson here is beautifully simple: life exists everywhere. Mountains, jungles, oceans, polar regions... each ecosystem contains an absurdly complicated cast of creatures trying hard not to die. The snow leopard sequence alone deserves some sort of emotional compensation. More importantly, the series teaches ecological interdependence. Remove one species and entire systems wobble.
2. The Blue Planet
Humans have a funny relationship with oceans. We holiday near them, post photographs beside them, and then forget they cover most of the planet. The Blue Planet drags you back to reality. Attenborough introduces viewers to marine biodiversity so strange it feels invented: glowing fish, giant squid, coral ecosystems bursting with life, and creatures living under pressures that would flatten your average car into modern sculpture. The documentary makes one truth impossible to ignore: biodiversity beneath the sea matters just as much as forests on land. After watching this, you will never again say, “The ocean is empty.”
3. When Björk Met Attenborough
This is perhaps the most delightfully unexpected entry in Sir David Attenborough’s biodiversity universe. In this documentary, Attenborough joins forces with Björk, the Icelandic singer-producer who has long seemed less like a popstar and more like someone secretly communicating with volcanoes. The film explores how music exists in nature and how humans borrow from the living world to create sound. Birds sing to attract mates, whales compose underwater symphonies, insects vibrate rhythms, and somehow the whole thing begins to feel like Earth has been quietly writing experimental albums all along.
Built around Björk’s ambitious Biophilia project, the documentary examines the relationship between science, creativity, ecosystems and evolution. Attenborough, naturally, becomes the calm, wise guide explaining how biodiversity is not merely about survival but also about beauty, adaptation and expression. If anyone could persuade you that volcanoes, music apps and marine ecosystems belong in the same conversation, it was always going to be Björk and David Attenborough!
4. Our Planet Docu Series
Visually dazzling, this series of docus on Netflix explores biodiversity across rainforests, frozen landscapes, grasslands and oceans but it also confronts habitat destruction head-on. There are painful moments here. Walruses falling from cliffs became one of the series’ most haunting symbols of climate disruption. Yet what makes Our Planet remarkable is that it refuses despair. It insists biodiversity can still recover if people act quickly.
5. The Green Planet
Plants are unfairly ignored. Animals get documentaries because they run around dramatically. Trees mostly stand still like patient relatives at weddings. Then Attenborough came along and gave plants the starring role. The Green Planet reveals biodiversity from a botanical perspective. Suddenly plants become schemers, survivors and opportunists battling for sunlight and survival. Carnivorous plants hunt. Forests communicate underground. Tropical vines behave with alarming ambition. You may never look at your houseplant the same way again.
6. David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Part memoir, part environmental testimony, Attenborough reflects on what he has witnessed during his extraordinary life: shrinking wilderness, disappearing species and collapsing ecosystems. It is easily his most urgent film.
Why You Should Watch These Docus
At 100 years old, Attenborough’s connection to biodiversity feels personal. He has not merely documented nature but has also watched it change, often heartbreakingly. Yet he remains hopeful, arguing that rewilding, conservation and renewable systems can help restore damaged ecosystems. The trouble with biodiversity is that people often imagine it as something happening “out there”: deep in jungles or oceans far away from ordinary life. But biodiversity is breakfast, rain, medicine, soil, oxygen. Sir David Attenborough spent a century showing us through his immense body of work that humans are not standing apart from nature, looking in. We are standing inside it.
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