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As Sir David Attenborough Turns 100 Years Old, Here Are Some Of His Finest Docus To Watch | Biodiversity Day 2026

Sir David Attenborough is a British natural historian and writer admired around the world for his work in biodiversity ( Getty Images )

If the natural world had a grandfather with the voice of warm tea and impossible patience, it would be David Attenborough. Sir David turned 100 on May 8, 2026. For generations, he has been the kindly narrator of Earth itself, explaining life on this planet with the sort of wonder usually reserved for people seeing snow for the first time. But Attenborough is not merely television royalty. He has spent decades becoming perhaps the world’s most recognisable advocate for biodiversity: the gloriously messy, interconnected miracle of life that keeps forests standing and oceans breathing. On International Day For Biological Diversity (better known as Biodiversity Day) it feels only right to celebrate the man who made millions care about frogs, fungi, sea slugs and endangered birds with weird mating dances. The thing about Attenborough documentaries is, you begin watching to see a tiger and end up emotionally invested in a beetle carrying a leaf. Here are some of his finest documentaries that depict how astonishing planet Earth is. 1. Planet Earth If biodiversity documentaries had a Beatles album, this would probably be Planet Earth. Released in 2006, it transformed wildlife filmmaking into something cinematic. Suddenly deserts looked like alien planets and caves resembled gothic cathedrals. The biodiversity lesson here is beautifully simple: life exists everywhere. Mountains, jungles, oceans, polar regions... each ecosystem contains an absurdly complicated cast of creatures trying hard not to die. The snow leopard sequence alone deserves some sort of emotional compensation. More importantly, the series teaches ecological interdependence. Remove one species and entire systems wobble. 2. The Blue Planet Humans have a funny relationship with oceans. We holiday near them, post photographs beside them, and then forget they cover most of the planet. The Blue Planet drags you back to reality. Attenborough introduces viewers to marine biodiversity so strange it feels invented: glowing fish, giant squid, coral ecosystems bursting with life, and creatures living under pressures that would flatten your average car into modern sculpture. The documentary makes one truth impossible to ignore: biodiversity beneath the sea matters just as much as forests on land. After watching this, you will never again say, “The ocean is empty.”