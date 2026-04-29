ETV Bharat / lifestyle

International Dance Day 2026: Aranyani Bhargav On Using Indian Classical Dance To Raise Her Voice For Gaza's Children

Aranyani Bhargav is a Bharatanatyam dancer, teacher and choreographer. She co-founded Indian Dancers for Gaza’s children to raise awareness about the plight of children in Palestine, and helped to raise a significant amount of funds through dance performances across the world for a paediatric charity in Gaza ( Image courtesy the artiste )

What that tells us is obvious: with or without the October 7 attack, Israel has been brutalising Palestinian children in an unforgivable way for decades.

The fact that Filastini bachhey ke liye lori was written in 1981 demolishes the theory that Palestinian suffering began after October 2023 and that their suffering is their own doing because of the October 7 attack. It clearly shows that the suffering of Palestnian people at the hands of the Israeli occupation precedes the October 7 attack by decades. This poem narrates the heart-wrenching story of a person singing a lullaby to a Palestinian child, who has lost their mother, father, brother and sister. Faiz wrote about this kind of suffering of Palestinian children 42 years before October 7, 2023.

Q 3. The poem was written in 1981, yet it feels relevant today. What does this tell us about the timelessness of Faiz in responding to human suffering?

'Lori' has been staged as a part of fundraiser events in various parts of India as well as in Lahore and London (Image courtesy the artiste)

Classical dance is an extremely versatile medium of expression, despite its (misleading) reputation amongst some that it is rigid and doesn't allow for much creativity. Abhinaya is an integral part of classical Indian dance. Behind the technical complexity of the vocabulary lies an enormous reserve of emotions, which are universal. Grief at loss of a loved one, tenderness towards a child... these emotions transcend all borders and differences. So when I was confronted with the task of creating a work to highlight the plight of children in Gaza and the realities of surviving (and often not surviving) a genocide, the emotion behind the narrative was so strong that the movement just organically wove itself into the narrative.

Faiz's poem is also child-centric. It depicts the devastating impact of war and genocide on children. Because of that reason, it immediately resonated with me. In terms of embodying the poem through movement, that was entirely emotion-led. The poem seemed to have set the stage for so many of the realities that children in Palestine are being forced to endure: the loss of their entire families, the horrifying acronym used by medical volunteers in Gaza WCNSF (Wounded child no surviving family), and the wiping out of entire bloodlines in the Palestinian civil registry... they all inspired the narrative of the choreography.

What also struck me, to my horror, was that this violence against them was not 'collateral damage' but rather a systematic and deliberate targetting of children. As an artist, a mother, a human being, I could not bear to see the daily images and videos of bleeding, dismembered little children. My entire humanitarian call to artists, the work IDGC did and the creation of Lori... all stemmed from standing in solidarity with these children.

Yes, Lori is based on Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem Filastini bacchey ke liye lori . From the very start of this latest aggression against the Palestinian people (post October 7, 2023), what left me utterly shattered was the unprecedented scale of violence, particularly against Palestinian children. Violence against innocent children cannot and should not ever become normalised the way it has with the children of Gaza.

Q 1. Your solo Lori draws from Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poem A Lullaby for a Palestinian Child . What first drew you to this poem, and how did you begin translating its emotional intensity into movement through Bharatanatyam?

What struck Aranyani most about Faiz’s poem, she tells ETV Bharat, is its relevance. Though written in 1981, it seems to speak directly to the present moment: the recurring tragedy of Palestinian childhoods shaped by war. The world of Indian classical dance prefers timelessness: stories of gods and celestial love. Aranyani respects those traditions but she also understands that tradition itself was once an act of innovation. So she asks a question that reverberates through every performance she creates: what does Bharatanatyam have to say about the present moment? Excerpts from an interview with ETV Bharat's Kasmin Fernandes.

Lori is a question asked in the language of art. What does solidarity look like when expressed through rhythm, gesture, and ancient aesthetics? Aranyani's answer arrived in the form of a collective. In May 2024, on Nakba Day (a date heavy with Palestinian memory), she co-founded Indian Dancers for Gaza's Children (IDGC) alongside South African scholar of Indian dance Donovan Roebert. The initiative began as something fluid: a network of dancers and ordinary people scattered across continents, united by a simple idea that art could raise both awareness and funds for children caught in war. Dancers, students, scholars, and audiences from cities across the world organise performances and fundraisers.

She finds the child. What follows is not choreography in the decorative sense. It is storytelling carved into breath and muscle. The dancer gathers the child into her arms and offers the only comfort she can invent. The mother is merely sleeping, she whispers. The brother has gone. The sister has married into another land. A lie, perhaps but a necessary one. The soundscape of Lori , created by the Bengaluru-based collective Fragment of Light, deepens the emotional terrain of the performance. Subtle textures of sound carry the weight of absence.

In the imagined landscape of the performance, bombs have just fallen on a refugee camp in Gaza. The air is thick with dust and the echoes of terror. Buildings lie broken like fallen bones. Somewhere beneath the debris, a child cries. Aranyani's body becomes the map of that moment. Her hands tremble with fear. Her feet hesitate across invisible ruins. Her eyes search the darkness of loss.

When we watched her performance at Lamakaan one warm evening in Hyderabad, the stage was quiet at first. A lullaby floated through the air: words written decades ago by the great Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, a poem called A Lullaby for a Palestinian Child . The recorded voice reciting it belonged to Shabana Azmi, whose measured cadence carries both tenderness and unbearable sorrow. Then Aranyani entered as a woman walking through rubble.

There are some artists who dance for applause, and there are others who dance because silence would be unbearable. Aranyani Bhargav belongs to the latter tribe. On stage, the grammar of Bharatanatyam flows through her limbs but beneath the geometry of mudras and the discipline of adavus lives something more unruly: a conscience. In the classical dance ecosystem (where devotion, mythology, and aesthetics are carefully curated), this danseuse has chosen to step into difficult terrain. She has carried the vocabulary of Bharatanatyam into places where it is not always expected to go: grief, displacement, war, and the fragile politics of empathy. One such moment arrives in Lori .

Q 4. Bharatanatyam has historically drawn from mythology and devotional themes. What challenges and possibilities did you encounter when using it to tell a contemporary political story?

I actually did not face any challenges in using it to tell a contemporary, political and humanitarian story. Bharatanatyam has historically drawn from mythological and devotional themes, yes. But I have never viewed the form as being limited to that. For many years now, the central focus of the way I approach Bharatanatyam is human emotions.

Q 5. Dance is often seen as a celebration of beauty. Yet Lori confronts audiences with war and loss. Do you think dance can be a form of witnessing or protest?

I absolutely think dance can be a form of witnessing and protest. Not all the time, of course, but I certainly feel that dance is a powerful tool for both.

More and more dance practitioners should be seeing dance as more than a celebration of beauty. Mrinalini Sarabhai so beautifully responded to this idea of dance and beauty. She said that people think dance should only be beauty and love, and went on to explain how Bharatanatyam, in particular, often depicts love for god. But she adds that love for god is also love for human beings and “when you look around us, we live in a world so full of violence and so full of ugliness in some way. We must see both sides of the mirror of the world.”

She refers to the text Abhinayadarpana which says that dance is the mirror of life. If you want to show the proper mirror of life, you don't show only beauty; you also show the suffering of humanity, the cruelty in our world. I look around today and I can't sit in a room and say 'Oh. All is well, the world is at peace. It's not!' I couldn't agree with her more. She goes on to say that it is the duty of an artist to reflect on what they can do to bring about change. I too believe that while mythology and devotion and fantasy are beautiful and integral parts of art and dance, once in a while, artists have the duty and social responsibility to also hold the mirror up to society and use their art to speak up.

Aranyani conceptualised her dance company Vyuti in 2013 (Image courtesy the artiste)

Q 6. Many people struggle to process the scale of violence we see in the news. Can performance help audiences emotionally engage with realities that statistics alone cannot convey?

I do believe that statistics can be numbing, as can overstimulation by watching reel after reel on Instagram (I wouldn't say we get to see even a fraction of the reality of the Palestinian people in the news since news coverage of the genocide has been atrocious worldwide) of bleeding children, children with their heads blown off, their insides hanging out. The human brain cannot process this level of violence beyond a point. It goes into survival mode and shuts down emotionally to protect itself. I

A performance or any artistic medium finds an opportunity for people to reconnect to their own humanity without becoming desensitised or numb. It offers to engage with and respond to these horrific realities through empathy rather than confrontation.

Q 8. You co-founded Indian Dancers for Gaza's Children with Donovan Roebert on Nakba Day in 2024. What inspired the creation of this initiative, and what were your earliest hopes for it?

What I perceived to be silence amongst the artistic community in India is what inspired the creation of this initiative. I did not see many dancers engaging with what was happening in Gaza at all. It disturbed me because I personally found that I was unable to breathe freely, leave alone dance at all after I started following Israel's actions after October 2023 closely. I found the silence deafening and isolating, because I wanted to scream at the top of my lungs every time I heard about mass casualties involving civilians. Almost every report indicated that the victims were 'mostly children' and it crushed my soul.

When Donovan and I spoke on the phone about it, we discussed why this silence exists within the dance world and wondered if we could do something to encourage voices from within the dance community to speak up and stand in soldiarity with the children of Gaza. So we put out a call to join IDGC's solidarity list. At first, we just wanted to gauge how responsive the dance world would be. We were pleasantly surprised. Within a month, we had over 400 signatories, and some of them were not even dancers. Today, we are over 920 people and organisations standing in solidarity with Gaza's children (and indeed, the children of Lebanon, Iran, Ukraine, Congo, Sudan, Manipur, anywhere where children have faced violence and loss).

Our next desire was to do something tangible. We always knew that just putting our names out there isn't going to be of any significant, real help to Palestinian children. So we identified a charity that helps Palestinian children and their families called the Jerusalem Princess Basma Centre for Palestinian children with disabilities. We did multiple fundraisers, both in India and abroad. These fundraisers took the shape of dance performances and cultural evenings that also involved music, theatre, poetry readings, story tellings. So far, we have done over 35 fundraisers globally and raised over $25000 for the children of Gaza. We are told these funds have contributed to supporting (both medically and psychologically) over 1,000 children who have been affected by the violence in the past 2.5 years, many of them with life-altering injuries and who will certainly live with lifelong trauma.

Q 9. IDGC has grown into a global movement involving dancers and supporters from many backgrounds. What has surprised you most about how the initiative has evolved?

What has surprised me most is that we have been able to sustain this movement, and grow it through multiple initiatives.

The fundraisers were one, and Lori became a whole other initiative on its own but we have also participated in protests, demonstrations, helped in organising film screenings, done multiple online solidarity campaigns and most recently, we are doing a series of interviews with some Palestinian people we have come to know and love, called 'Meet the Palestinians'.

This is not to say that the path has been easy. Quite regularly, and this also came as a bit of a nasty surprise, we have been threatened and abused online. Every once in a while, we have not been able to execute our plans. But I think we hold on to the hope that the work we are doing lawfully is the right thing to do. How can asking the world to stop killing children be unworthy, unimportant or wrong? Don't we all want children in the world to be safe?

Q 10. Unlike many organisations, IDGC operates without formal institutional structures. How has this grassroots model shaped the way the movement functions?

The lack of institutional structures can be daunting because the entire responsibility of what we are doing ultimately falls on two individuals: Donovan and I. But this autonomy also gives us the freedom to operate IDGC the way we want, aligned with our vision of humanity, compassion, empathy, unity, love, peace and how dance and art can be the powerful medium to express and convey this solidarity to the world, and most importantly, to the Palestinian people.

Q 11. Through your fundraising work, you’ve been closely connected to efforts supporting trauma surgery and rehabilitation for injured children. How have those experiences influenced your artistic practice?

Learning about the extent of the injuries, the effort it takes to get a toddler to learn to walk again without a limb, the emotional labour it takes to get a child who has stopped talking out of fear and trauma... all this has shaped my artistic practice. I don't look at the world the same way anymore. Since the world around me affects the way I practice my art, naturally this painful knowledge has shaped and influenced my artistic practice and what I choose to portray through my art.

Q 12. For young dancers watching your work, what would you say about using art not just for expression but also for social engagement?

I'd say, whether you agree with my treatment of dance or not, with the narratives I choose to portray or not, never believe someone who tells you that you cannot dance the way you want or you cannot express what you feel through dance. Dance and life are not separate from each other. Dance and politics are not mutually exclusive. Dance and your sense of morality and humanity cannot be compartmentalised.

Yes, there are some rules and norms that we follow in our specific dance forms and they exist for a reason. But those rules are not meant to be blindly and unquestioningly followed. They're meant to create a framework within which you can create. But within that framework, the possibilities are limitless. There is plenty of room in the universe of dance for everyone to have their own individual voice.

Q 13. On International Dance Day, what does dance mean to you beyond performance: as a language, a discipline, and a way of understanding the world?

Performance is literally the tip of the iceberg when it comes to dance. It is actually a very small part of what dance involves. I definitely feel that dance is a language. In fact, I feel compelled to quote the famous Martha Graham here. She said, “Dance is the hidden language of the soul.” I truly believe that dance is a powerful and beautiful mode of communication and connection between human beings. So, of course, it is therefore a language; the body "speaks", sometimes even better than the spoken word.

For me, dance is a universe of its own. The vast expanse of exciting possiblities within dance, the multiple stories and realities that it has the potential to hold, the breathtaking discoveries that can be made while creating a piece of work, conveying a particular message, the complexity and variety of ways in which the body moves to tell a story, the shapes and patterns that dance allows for in building architectural space... all of it is so infinite that I can only liken it to a universe.

Dance and I are inseparable. No matter what is happening in my life, or around me in the world, I have always felt that dance is an integral part of it. Dance enters my aesthetic life, my political life, my personal life... in one way or another. When I was pregnant, I could only dance through it. When I was mortified by what was happening in Gaza, dance was the only language in which I could truly express my horror, grief and pain. I would not be who I am if it wasn't for dance. So dance means something very fundamental and essential to me... it defines me. I do not know who I am if I am not a dancer.