International Creativity Month 2026: Five Books That Will Make You More Creative

If you’ve ever sat in front of a blank page thinking, “I have no ideas and possibly never have,” then congratulations! You are a fully functioning human. The good news is that creativity can be encouraged, nudged, and occasionally bribed into existence. Creativity is not a mysterious bolt from the heavens that strikes only people with tortoiseshell glasses and a fondness for black coffee.

One of the most reliable ways to do this is to read books that rearrange how your brain behaves. As we near the end of International Creativity Month, here are a few books that will get those juices flowing.

1. Steal Like An Artist by Austin Kleon

Why it works: It removes the pressure to be “original”.

This is a small book, which is helpful because creativity is often exhausted just by opening something thick and judgemental-looking. Kleon’s central argument is simple: nothing is completely original, and that’s fine. In fact, it’s how creativity has always worked.

He encourages you to steal not in a criminal way, but in a respectful, shameless, this inspired me and I’m going to build on it way. Painters learn by copying painters. Writers learn by imitating writers. Musicians nick chord progressions all the time and call it “influence.”

The book is packed with short, punchy ideas, doodles, and reminders that creativity is a habit, not a divine calling. It’s especially good if you’re paralysed by perfectionism or haunted by the thought that everything worth saying has already been said.

2. The War of Art by Steven Pressfield

Why it works: It tells your inner procrastinator to sit down and shut up.

This is the book you read when creativity isn’t blocked but is being actively sabotaged by your own brain. Pressfield gives a name to this enemy: Resistance. Resistance is the voice that says you’ll start tomorrow, after one more scroll, once the conditions are perfect and the stars align. They never do.