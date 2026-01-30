International Creativity Month 2026: Five Books That Will Make You More Creative
Here are five books that don’t just inspire creativity but sneak up behind it and give it a gentle shove.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
If you’ve ever sat in front of a blank page thinking, “I have no ideas and possibly never have,” then congratulations! You are a fully functioning human. The good news is that creativity can be encouraged, nudged, and occasionally bribed into existence. Creativity is not a mysterious bolt from the heavens that strikes only people with tortoiseshell glasses and a fondness for black coffee.
One of the most reliable ways to do this is to read books that rearrange how your brain behaves. As we near the end of International Creativity Month, here are a few books that will get those juices flowing.
1. Steal Like An Artist by Austin Kleon
Why it works: It removes the pressure to be “original”.
This is a small book, which is helpful because creativity is often exhausted just by opening something thick and judgemental-looking. Kleon’s central argument is simple: nothing is completely original, and that’s fine. In fact, it’s how creativity has always worked.
He encourages you to steal not in a criminal way, but in a respectful, shameless, this inspired me and I’m going to build on it way. Painters learn by copying painters. Writers learn by imitating writers. Musicians nick chord progressions all the time and call it “influence.”
The book is packed with short, punchy ideas, doodles, and reminders that creativity is a habit, not a divine calling. It’s especially good if you’re paralysed by perfectionism or haunted by the thought that everything worth saying has already been said.
2. The War of Art by Steven Pressfield
Why it works: It tells your inner procrastinator to sit down and shut up.
This is the book you read when creativity isn’t blocked but is being actively sabotaged by your own brain. Pressfield gives a name to this enemy: Resistance. Resistance is the voice that says you’ll start tomorrow, after one more scroll, once the conditions are perfect and the stars align. They never do.
Pressfield writes like a gruff but well-meaning coach who doesn’t care about your excuses. Creativity, he insists, is work. It requires showing up daily, even when you feel talentless, tired, or convinced you are wasting everyone’s time.
3. Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert
Why it works: It makes creativity feel playful instead of terrifying.
This is an excellent book for people who love creating but have started to resent it a little. Where Pressfield cracks the whip, Gilbert throws open the windows and lets some air in. Big Magic treats creativity as something curious, mischievous, and slightly magical but not in a way that demands you suffer for it.
Gilbert talks openly about fear, self-doubt, and the strange pressure we place on creative work to be meaningful, successful, and life-defining. Her radical suggestion is that creativity doesn’t have to be tortured to be worthwhile. It can be joyful. One of the book’s most useful ideas is this: fear is allowed to exist, but it is not allowed to drive. You can be scared and creative at the same time. You just can’t let fear hold the steering wheel.
4. On Writing by Stephen King
Why it works: It proves that creativity is built sentence by sentence, not through mysticism.
Even if you don’t want to be a writer, this book teaches a vital creative lesson: you get better by doing, not by thinking about doing. Despite being written by a man responsible for an alarming number of clowns, haunted hotels, and unsettling children, On Writing is one of the most practical books about creativity ever written. King talks about writing the way a carpenter talks about building a table. You need tools. You need practice. You need to turn up consistently. And you need to stop making excuses about waiting for inspiration.
What makes this book particularly encouraging is King’s honesty. He admits to bad drafts, failures, rejections, and questionable early work. Creativity, he shows, is less about genius and more about persistence.
5. The Creative Act: A Way Of Being by Rick Rubin
Why it works: It teaches you to notice the world again.
Rick Rubin, legendary music producer and professional calm presence, doesn’t give step-by-step instructions. Instead, he invites you to pay attention: to sounds, patterns, instincts, and ideas before they become “useful.” This book treats creativity as a state of awareness rather than a product. Rubin suggests that ideas are everywhere, floating past constantly, and your job is to be receptive enough to catch them. It’s an especially good book for people who feel overstimulated, over-informed, and under-inspired. Rubin reminds you that creativity often appears when you slow down, get bored, or stop trying so hard to be clever. It’s less about doing and more about listening.
Read these books not as instruction manuals but as companions. Let them sit with you. Let them loosen something. The comforting truth behind all these books is this: creative people are not different species. They are just people who keep turning up, paying attention, and forgiving themselves for being imperfect. Creativity doesn’t need you to be brilliant. It needs you to be curious and persistent, and willing to make things that might not work.
Read more:
- 'Amazed That Govt Takes Note Of Such Work': Kashmiri Writer Prof Shafi Shauq On Receiving Padma Shri
- 'Way of Life': Transforming Homes Into Libraries To Curb School Dropouts
- IIT Hyderabad's 'Knowledge Well' Library Redefines Learning With Stepwell Design
- Interview | If You Write A Straight Historical Novel, You’re Lying: Indian-Origin German Author Mithu Sanyal