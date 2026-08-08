ETV Bharat / lifestyle

International Cat Day 2026: How To Really Celebrate Your Cat

The answer is probably food. Don't stop there, however. Cats are creatures of habit, and many enjoy simple pleasures: a sunny windowsill, a cardboard box, a long nap, a favourite toy or a human who understands that “I am sitting on your laptop” is actually a reasonable request for attention.

International Cat Day, celebrated on August 8, is a day to appreciate our feline companions and raise awareness about their welfare. For cat parents, every day is cat day. Felines already have the attitude, the wardrobe, the dramatic pauses and the belief that every household is essentially a small monarchy. But beneath all the whiskers, attitude and suspicious staring, International Cat Day is also an opportunity to think about what cats actually need. Not just the luxury treats and Instagram-worthy beds, but safety, healthcare, stimulation, companionship and responsible care.

Cat trivia (ETV Bharat)

Who we celebrate cats (ETV Bharat)

How to keep your cat happy and healthy (ETV Bharat)

Give Your Cat A Health Check

Cats are excellent at hiding discomfort. This is one of their more impressive talents, alongside fitting themselves into containers that appear to violate the laws of physics. That means regular veterinary care matters. Check whether your cat's vaccinations, parasite prevention and routine health examinations are up to date. Pay attention to changes in appetite, drinking, litter-box habits, grooming, activity or behaviour. A cat who suddenly stops behaving like their usual strange little self may be telling you something.

Upgrade the Royal Residence

You don't need to redecorate your home into a 5-star feline resort. In fact, your cat may prefer the cardboard box your expensive purchase came in. But you can make their environment more cat-friendly. Give them a comfortable resting spot, a sturdy scratching post and access to safe elevated spaces. Keep litter trays clean and place them somewhere quiet. Make sure windows and balconies are secure, particularly if you live in an apartment. And yes, you can buy that beautiful cat bed. Just understand that your cat may choose the laundry basket. This is not a product defect. This is just how cats work.

Celebrate A Cat Who Doesn't Have A Home

International Cat Day shouldn't be only about the cat sleeping on your bed. It can also be about the thousands of cats living on streets and in communities. Consider supporting a local animal welfare organisation, fostering a cat, helping with veterinary treatment or providing food and clean water to community cats where appropriate. If you're considering adopting a cat, this could also be the day you stop scrolling through adoption posts and actually make the call. Your future cat is probably somewhere right now wondering why you are taking so long.

Supporting cat welfare organizations (ETV Bharat)

Don't Forget Senior Cats

Older cats often receive less attention because people assume that slowing down is simply part of ageing. But changes in mobility, appetite, grooming or behaviour can sometimes indicate health problems. Give your senior cat a little extra attention. Make food and water easily accessible, provide comfortable sleeping areas and speak to your veterinarian about age-appropriate healthcare.

Take The Obligatory Photograph

This is International Cat Day, so there must be photographs. Take one of your cat looking adorable. Take another of them looking offended. Take a third in which they have completely ignored your carefully chosen background. Post it if you want, but perhaps use the opportunity to encourage responsible pet ownership or promote a local shelter or adoption initiative rather than simply proving that your cat is pretty.

Cats don't understand international observances. They don't know that August 8 is their special day. They know when their bowl is empty, when the litter box needs cleaning, when they want to play and when you have committed the unforgivable crime of closing a door. What International Cat Day does is show us that sharing our lives with animals is a privilege and a responsibility. So, Happy International Cat Day. May your cats be healthy, your furniture remain reasonably intact, and your 4 am wake-up calls be limited to emergencies.