ETV Bharat / lifestyle

5 Scientifically Proven Reasons To Gift A Child A Book | International Book Giving Day 2026

There are many ways to change the trajectory of a human life. You can invent penicillin. You can discover gravity. Or you can give a child a book. International Book Giving Day began modestly in the United Kingdom, thanks to American blogger Amy Broadmoore and her son, who in 2012 noticed something: many children simply didn’t have books to read. The mother and son teamed up with Zoe Toft and launched what is perhaps the most charmingly low-key global movement in existence: Give a book to a child.

Yet, science suggests this small gesture is rather like planting an oak tree in someone’s future. Here are the scientifically robust, and persuasive reasons why.

1. A House With Books Is Basically an Academic Greenhouse

Research from the World Bank and other large international studies has found that the number of books in a child’s home strongly predicts educational achievement — even after accounting for family income and parents’ education. In one massive study, children growing up in homes with around 500 books stayed in school more than three years longer on average than children with almost none.

2. Books Boost Tech Skills

Before you panic and attempt to build a private library, take heart. A 27-country analysis using the Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) found that growing up with as few as 20 books significantly boosts adult literacy, numeracy, and even technology skills later in life. That’s a modest stack.

The benefits continue to rise as home libraries grow: up to about 350 books.

3. Reading To A Child Literally Builds Their Brain

If you’ve ever suspected that reading aloud feels important, you are correct — and not just emotionally. Neuroimaging research at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital showed that preschoolers who were frequently read to had stronger activation in brain regions involved in narrative comprehension, visual imagery, meaning construction.