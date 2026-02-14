5 Scientifically Proven Reasons To Gift A Child A Book | International Book Giving Day 2026
Multiple research studies suggest that the small gesture of gifting a book to a child strengthens brain networks, and may even extend their life.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
There are many ways to change the trajectory of a human life. You can invent penicillin. You can discover gravity. Or you can give a child a book. International Book Giving Day began modestly in the United Kingdom, thanks to American blogger Amy Broadmoore and her son, who in 2012 noticed something: many children simply didn’t have books to read. The mother and son teamed up with Zoe Toft and launched what is perhaps the most charmingly low-key global movement in existence: Give a book to a child.
Yet, science suggests this small gesture is rather like planting an oak tree in someone’s future. Here are the scientifically robust, and persuasive reasons why.
1. A House With Books Is Basically an Academic Greenhouse
Research from the World Bank and other large international studies has found that the number of books in a child’s home strongly predicts educational achievement — even after accounting for family income and parents’ education. In one massive study, children growing up in homes with around 500 books stayed in school more than three years longer on average than children with almost none.
2. Books Boost Tech Skills
Before you panic and attempt to build a private library, take heart. A 27-country analysis using the Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) found that growing up with as few as 20 books significantly boosts adult literacy, numeracy, and even technology skills later in life. That’s a modest stack.
The benefits continue to rise as home libraries grow: up to about 350 books.
3. Reading To A Child Literally Builds Their Brain
If you’ve ever suspected that reading aloud feels important, you are correct — and not just emotionally. Neuroimaging research at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital showed that preschoolers who were frequently read to had stronger activation in brain regions involved in narrative comprehension, visual imagery, meaning construction.
In other words, when a parent reads The Gruffalo for the 87th time, something neurological is happening. The child’s brain is wiring itself for future learning. So when you give a book, you are gifting architecture.
4. Books Help You Live Longer
A Yale University study followed more than 3,600 adults over 50 and discovered that people who read books for just 30 minutes a day lived nearly two years longer than non-readers. Two extra years.
We tend to think of books as enrichment. It turns out they are also endurance training for the mind.
5. Storybooks Improve Reading Scores
In India, researchers working with Pratham Books and the International Initiative for Impact Evaluation conducted a randomized trial. They distributed high-quality, low-cost storybooks to first-grade classrooms. No additional teaching support. No elaborate intervention. They found significant improvements in reading scores compared with control schools. The presence of books alone shifted outcomes.
International Book Giving Day does not demand spectacle. It asks only that someone give a book to a child. It began as a mother-and-son idea in 2012 and spread globally through goodwill alone. There are no massive parades. No celebrity endorsements required. Just volunteers acting on the belief that stories matter, and science agrees with them. Access to books predicts educational attainment. It strengthens brain networks. It boosts literacy and numeracy decades later. It may even extend life. Few gifts are this compact and this potent.
What To Give?
- Your childhood favourite storybook
- A new story that sparkles with possibility
- A book in the child’s mother tongue
- A beautifully illustrated picture book
- A slightly ridiculous fantasy novel
Sources:
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0276562410000090
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9923605/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0049089X18300607
- https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0277953616303689
- https://ejournal.unp.ac.id/index.php/jelt/article/download/125791/108441
Read more: