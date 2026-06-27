ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ahead Of International Body Piercing Day 2026, Precautions To Take Before Your First Piercing

June 28 is International Body Piercing Day. Long before body piercing became an Instagram aesthetic or a celebrity trend, it was ritual, rebellion, spirituality and self-expression rolled into one. Across India, nose rings have long symbolised tradition and heritage. Indigenous communities around the world have used piercings to mark milestones, adulthood and belonging. Sailors, warriors and royalty all found different meanings in a ring or stud. Which is why body piercing is often described as living art. Unlike a painting hanging in a gallery, the canvas is alive. The jewellery becomes part of a story that moves with its owner. Quite an impressive résumé for something smaller than a paperclip!

Like all good art, body piercing doesn't require everyone to understand it. It only needs to mean something to the person wearing it. That said, there's one rather important detail people sometimes forget amid the excitement. This is still a medical procedure. It may take only a few seconds, but it involves breaking the skin, which means preparation matters every bit as much as style.

Lip piercing (Getty Images)

Precautions To Take Before Piercing

The first rule is to choose your piercer with the same care you'd choose a dentist. A reputable studio should use sterile, single-use needles (not piercing guns), maintain impeccable hygiene and be happy to answer every question you have. If asking about sterilisation seems to annoy them, you've just received your first sign to leave.