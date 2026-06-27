Ahead Of International Body Piercing Day 2026, Precautions To Take Before Your First Piercing
If you plan to get pierced for the first time, these are the precautions and after-care tips you must know.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
June 28 is International Body Piercing Day. Long before body piercing became an Instagram aesthetic or a celebrity trend, it was ritual, rebellion, spirituality and self-expression rolled into one. Across India, nose rings have long symbolised tradition and heritage. Indigenous communities around the world have used piercings to mark milestones, adulthood and belonging. Sailors, warriors and royalty all found different meanings in a ring or stud. Which is why body piercing is often described as living art. Unlike a painting hanging in a gallery, the canvas is alive. The jewellery becomes part of a story that moves with its owner. Quite an impressive résumé for something smaller than a paperclip!
Like all good art, body piercing doesn't require everyone to understand it. It only needs to mean something to the person wearing it. That said, there's one rather important detail people sometimes forget amid the excitement. This is still a medical procedure. It may take only a few seconds, but it involves breaking the skin, which means preparation matters every bit as much as style.
Precautions To Take Before Piercing
The first rule is to choose your piercer with the same care you'd choose a dentist. A reputable studio should use sterile, single-use needles (not piercing guns), maintain impeccable hygiene and be happy to answer every question you have. If asking about sterilisation seems to annoy them, you've just received your first sign to leave.
Jewellery matters too. High-quality implant-grade titanium, surgical steel, solid gold or niobium are generally better choices for initial piercings because they're less likely to trigger allergic reactions. That inexpensive mystery metal may save money today but could cost you comfort tomorrow.
Don't arrive for your appointment hungry, sleep-deprived or recovering from last night's party. Eat beforehand, stay hydrated and wear comfortable clothing that won't snag on fresh jewellery.
If you're taking blood-thinning medication or have a medical condition that affects healing, discuss it with your healthcare provider and your piercer in advance.
Dos And Don'ts After The Procedure
- Once the piercing is done, resist the urge to treat it like a new toy. Don't twist it endlessly.
- Don't remove it too early.
- Don't let every curious friend touch it with hands that have recently shaken every doorknob in town.
- Clean it gently using sterile saline solution as recommended by your piercer.
- Wash your hands before touching it.
- Be patient. Healing times vary widely depending on the location. Earlobes may heal within a couple of months, while cartilage, the navel or other body piercings can take considerably longer.
- Some redness, tenderness and mild swelling are normal in the beginning. But increasing pain, spreading redness, pus or fever aren't. Seek medical advice promptly.
Body piercing has survived centuries because it is far more than decoration. It is memory made visible. Heritage made wearable. If you're planning your first piercing, make sure the story begins not just with courage and style, but with good hygiene, informed choices and patience.
References:
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.2165/11593220-000000000-00000
- https://uhs.berkeley.edu/health-topics/body-piercings
Also read:
- The 'Nath' Returns To The Cannes Red Carpet After 13 Years
- Isha Ambani Turned Natural Diamond Styling Into Art With Her 2026 Met Gala Look, See Which Other Celebs' Jewels Turned Heads
- Not All Unions Last, But The Jewellery Can: Divorce Rings Are Helping Women Mark Endings As New Beginnings
- From Anushka Sharma's IPL Fashion Statement To Spiritual Tech, Digital Japa Counter Rings Are Suddenly Everywhere