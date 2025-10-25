ETV Bharat / lifestyle

International Artists Day 2025: Artists Who Protest With Pigment

Banksy is one of the greats when it comes to art for protest ( Getty Images )

Bharti Kher takes the everyday chaos of Indian life (the swirl of gender, myth, and memory) and gives it sculptural form. Her Bindis become constellations, metaphors, and maps of belonging. Her sculptures are half-human, half-animal, like myths wandering into a modern living room.

Shilo Shiv Suleman, founder of The Fearless Collective, doesn’t wait for permission to paint on walls. Her murals turn public spaces into sanctuaries. She presents women as deities who simultaneously stand for resistance and tenderness. What makes her art revolutionary is that she paints with the communities, not for them.

There are two kinds of artists in the world. The first make art because they like how it looks above a sofa. The second make art because the world itself looks wrong and they can’t stop staring until they fix it. They’re the ones who notice the small injustices, the invisible systems that make up our world, and then hand them back to us wrapped in colour, sound, or form, saying, “Here. Look again.” International Artists Day, celebrated every October 25, is about the latter: the ones who turn heartbreak, injustice, or quiet questions into brushstrokes. Founded to honour Pablo Picasso’s birthday, it’s less about painting in cubist angles and more about painting in truth.

3. Anish Kapoor

Anish Kapoor’s work is less about form and more about feeling... his void-like sculptures and mirrors ask viewers to look inward (and sometimes disappear entirely). Yet beneath the serenity of his polished surfaces lies a critique of perception itself. When Kapoor speaks of art as “the space between worlds,” he’s describing what happens when creation becomes confrontation.

4. Ranjan Kaul

Delhi-based artist and critic Ranjan Kaul's socially engaged canvases turn political commentary into poetry. His portraits show the tension between being seen and being erased. When an artist like Kaul paints about violence, you don’t see blood; you see how silence spreads in a society afraid to look at itself.

5. Ai Weiwei

Ai Weiwei (Getty Images)

Contemporary Chinese artist Ai Weiwei doesn’t just make art, he weaponises it. His installations of reassembled antique furniture, sunflower seeds made of porcelain, and smashed urns tell stories of history’s fragility and power’s arrogance. Whether he’s confronting censorship in China or migration in Europe, Weiwei’s art is the visual equivalent of a protest chant. He reminds us that art galleries can sometimes feel like courtrooms.

6. Banksy

A mural by Banksy (Getty Images)

Graffiti god Banksy is the closest thing the art world has to a rockstar who won’t show up for his own gigs. His graffiti is a running argument with capitalism, hypocrisy, and sometimes even himself. From the Girl with a Balloon that shredded itself mid-auction to murals in Gaza that reimagine ruins as playgrounds, Banksy’s work is part satire, part sermon. If art were a band, he’d be the moody frontman who never does interviews but still tops the charts.

7. JR

French street artist JR works in black and white, but his message is loud in colour. He plasters giant portraits across slums, walls, and rooftops, turning ordinary people into monumental presences. One set worth checking out is his collaborative Inside Out Project, where he asked people all over the world to print and paste their own photos. It went on to become the largest participatory art movement in history. He believes that everyone deserves to be seen.

8. Kara Walker

Kara Walker’s silhouetted paper cutouts seem deceptively delicate until you look closer. She makes artworks about rice, historical violence and power struggles. Her works force viewers to confront the ugly truths of America.

Fine art, at its best, isn’t polite. It doesn’t wait for a museum label to explain it. It hits first, then lingers. Maybe that’s what Picasso meant when he said, “Art is a lie that makes us realize the truth.” On International Artists Day, let’s celebrate the liars who tell it best... the ones who can make us look, think, and maybe even change.