Can Body Awareness Calm Inflammation? The Body-Mind Connection Gets A New Scientific Twist
Deliberately directing attention towards an area of inflammation may actually influence the body's response and speed up recovery.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
For centuries, wellness traditions across the world have encouraged people to pay attention to what is happening inside their bodies. Yoga asks practitioners to notice the breath, muscles and physical sensations. Buddhist mindfulness practices encourage observing bodily sensations without immediately reacting to them. Ayurveda places considerable emphasis on noticing changes in digestion, energy and other bodily signals. Practices such as tai chi and other forms of mindful movement similarly ask people to become aware of how the body feels rather than simply treating it as a vehicle that carries the mind around.
For a long time, modern science has largely treated bodily sensations as information travelling in one direction: the body sends signals, and the brain interprets them. A new study suggests the conversation may be more complicated. Researchers at Bar-ilan University's Azrieli Faculty of Medicine in Israel, led by Dr Liron Rozenkrantz and Dr Nofar Mizrachi, have found evidence that deliberately directing attention towards an area of inflammation may actually influence the body's inflammatory response. The study, published in Nature Human Behaviour, suggests that attention may not just change how we feel a bodily sensation. It may also affect the physiological process taking place underneath it.
Attention Becomes Part Of The Body's Conversation
We already know that attention can change how bodily sensations are experienced. Focus intensely on an itch and it can suddenly seem impossible to ignore. Concentrate on something else and the same itch may fade into the background. Pain, too, can feel more or less intense depending on where attention is directed.
The new research asks a more intriguing question: Could attention change the biological process producing the sensation in the first place?
To investigate this, researchers studied 57 healthy volunteers across three preregistered experiments. Participants underwent a controlled procedure designed to create a small, temporary inflammatory response in the skin. They were then asked to do one of two things: focus their attention on sensations coming from the affected area or deliberately direct their attention elsewhere. The researchers monitored the inflammatory response for 20 minutes, alongside measures including heart-rate variability, skin temperature and autonomic nervous-system activity.
What Were The Results?
The results were striking. Nearly 90% of participants showed a smaller inflammatory response when they focused on the affected area. The inflammatory response was approximately 1.5 times smaller during internal attention compared with distraction. The response also began returning towards baseline more quickly.
The researchers identified two pathways that appeared to contribute to the effect. One involved sensory information coming directly from the inflamed tissue. The other appeared to involve a top-down mechanism, in which attention continued to influence the inflammatory response even after sensory signals from the area had been reduced with a local anaesthetic. That suggests the brain wasn't merely receiving information from the inflamed skin. It was also sending something back.
Not The Same As Worrying About Your Body
Body awareness means noticing sensations. It does not mean constantly checking yourself for signs of illness. There is a difference between sitting quietly and noticing that your shoulders feel tense, your breathing has become shallow or your stomach feels unsettled; and repeatedly scanning your body because you're convinced something is wrong. The first can be a form of mindful awareness. The second can increase anxiety.
The study also doesn't suggest that people should ignore medical symptoms and attempt to regulate disease through attention alone. Inflammation is an essential biological response, and abnormal or persistent inflammation can be associated with many illnesses requiring medical care. For centuries, wellness traditions have told us to listen to the body. Science is now beginning to ask a more precise question: What happens inside the body when we do? (Bar-ilan University)
Source:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-026-02541-1
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