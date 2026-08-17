ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Can Body Awareness Calm Inflammation? The Body-Mind Connection Gets A New Scientific Twist

For centuries, wellness traditions across the world have encouraged people to pay attention to what is happening inside their bodies. Yoga asks practitioners to notice the breath, muscles and physical sensations. Buddhist mindfulness practices encourage observing bodily sensations without immediately reacting to them. Ayurveda places considerable emphasis on noticing changes in digestion, energy and other bodily signals. Practices such as tai chi and other forms of mindful movement similarly ask people to become aware of how the body feels rather than simply treating it as a vehicle that carries the mind around.

For a long time, modern science has largely treated bodily sensations as information travelling in one direction: the body sends signals, and the brain interprets them. A new study suggests the conversation may be more complicated. Researchers at Bar-ilan University's Azrieli Faculty of Medicine in Israel, led by Dr Liron Rozenkrantz and Dr Nofar Mizrachi, have found evidence that deliberately directing attention towards an area of inflammation may actually influence the body's inflammatory response. The study, published in Nature Human Behaviour, suggests that attention may not just change how we feel a bodily sensation. It may also affect the physiological process taking place underneath it.

Attention Becomes Part Of The Body's Conversation

We already know that attention can change how bodily sensations are experienced. Focus intensely on an itch and it can suddenly seem impossible to ignore. Concentrate on something else and the same itch may fade into the background. Pain, too, can feel more or less intense depending on where attention is directed.

The new research asks a more intriguing question: Could attention change the biological process producing the sensation in the first place?

To investigate this, researchers studied 57 healthy volunteers across three preregistered experiments. Participants underwent a controlled procedure designed to create a small, temporary inflammatory response in the skin. They were then asked to do one of two things: focus their attention on sensations coming from the affected area or deliberately direct their attention elsewhere. The researchers monitored the inflammatory response for 20 minutes, alongside measures including heart-rate variability, skin temperature and autonomic nervous-system activity.

What Were The Results?