Yearender 2025: This Was A Year When Idli, Earthquakes, And Hot Honey Ruled the Internet
Google's search trends for 2025 are so culturally on-brand that they could be turned into a Karan Johar film.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST
This year's list of Google’s Most Searched Terms reads like a mash-up of doomsday anxiety, spiritual tourism, and hungry people who spend more time searching for recipes than actually cooking them.
Let’s start closer home in India, where the results are so culturally on-brand that they could be turned into a Karan Johar film starring one stressed-out millennial, one grandmother with a rolling pin, and one Google search bar blinking.
India’s Most-Searched Recipe of 2025: Idli
Idli has topped the charts this year. Across India and Telangana, people typed “Idli recipe” into Google more times than they searched for any other dish. This means millions of us collectively admitted:
“Hey, maybe I don’t know how to steam a cake of fermented rice batter perfectly.” But Idli wasn’t alone. India’s recipe leader board is a delightful mix of festival dishes, regional favourites, and food that your South Indian friend swears cures everything:
2. Pornstar Martini
3. Modak / Ukadiche Modak
4. Thekua
5. Ugadi Pachadi
6. Beetroot Kanji
7. Thiruvathirai Kali
8. Yorkshire Pudding
9. Gond Katira
10. Kolukattai
“Near Me” Searches
If you want to understand a country’s psychological state, look at its “near me” searches. They’re brutally honest. Topping India’s 2025 list was “earthquake” near me. The Top 10 also includes “Air Quality near me,” two separate dance nights, three movie searches, “Pickleball near me” and “Shiva Temples near me,” which feels like all of us hedging our bets after googling the earthquake thing.
Travel Searches of 2025
This year’s most-searched travel destination in India is Maha Kumbh Mela, proving once again that no matter how global we get, we still love a good holy dip and a million-person traffic jam. In fact, Maha Kumbh Mela is also India’s most-searched news event of the year. In a country that produces three breaking news alerts every ten minutes, the Kumbh beat everything else. That is power.
The full top 10 travel searches include a mix of the exotic, the familiar, and the unexpected:
- Maha Kumbh Mela
- Philippines
- Georgia
- Mauritius
- Kashmir
- Phu Quoc
- Phuket
- Maldives
- Somnath
- Pondicherry
Worldwide Food Trends
Globally, the recipe that captured humanity’s collective attention was Hot Honey, confirming what we already knew: the world is just trying to find creative ways to drizzle sugar and spice onto fried chicken. The rest of the global list reads like Pinterest’s dream board:
2. Marry Me Chicken (no promises it’ll actually get you a proposal)
3. Chimichurri
4. Chia Pudding
5. White Chicken Chili
6. Lasagna Soup
7. Bean Sprouts (a surprise guest)
8. Zucchini Bread
9. Bell Pepper
10. Roasted Chicken
India Goes Global
Google Maps revealed that Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Karnataka is one of the most searched botanical gardens worldwide in 2025. So, somewhere in the depths of global Google searches, Bengaluru’s most beloved garden is sitting on a tiny digital throne wearing a rose crown.
If 2025 had to be explained to an alien using only Google searches, it would go something like this: “We love food. We panic often. We want to travel spiritually and geographically. We can’t stop thinking about hot honey. And please, for the love of all things fermented, teach us how to make Idlis.”
