Yearender 2025: This Was A Year When Idli, Earthquakes, And Hot Honey Ruled the Internet

This year's list of Google’s Most Searched Terms reads like a mash-up of doomsday anxiety, spiritual tourism, and hungry people who spend more time searching for recipes than actually cooking them.

Let’s start closer home in India, where the results are so culturally on-brand that they could be turned into a Karan Johar film starring one stressed-out millennial, one grandmother with a rolling pin, and one Google search bar blinking.

India’s Most-Searched Recipe of 2025: Idli

Idli has topped the charts this year. Across India and Telangana, people typed “Idli recipe” into Google more times than they searched for any other dish. This means millions of us collectively admitted:

“Hey, maybe I don’t know how to steam a cake of fermented rice batter perfectly.” But Idli wasn’t alone. India’s recipe leader board is a delightful mix of festival dishes, regional favourites, and food that your South Indian friend swears cures everything:

2. Pornstar Martini

3. Modak / Ukadiche Modak

4. Thekua

5. Ugadi Pachadi

6. Beetroot Kanji

7. Thiruvathirai Kali

8. Yorkshire Pudding

9. Gond Katira

10. Kolukattai

“Near Me” Searches

If you want to understand a country’s psychological state, look at its “near me” searches. They’re brutally honest. Topping India’s 2025 list was “earthquake” near me. The Top 10 also includes “Air Quality near me,” two separate dance nights, three movie searches, “Pickleball near me” and “Shiva Temples near me,” which feels like all of us hedging our bets after googling the earthquake thing.

Travel Searches of 2025