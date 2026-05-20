ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why More Indian Households Are Switching To Cold-Pressed Cooking Oils

Furthermore, the process of cold pressing ensures that all-natural nutrients present in the oil, like vitamin E, antioxidants, phytosterols, and fatty acids, are retained. The oils obtained through the single-seed process are distinctive when it comes to cooking; groundnut oil provides a rich nutty aroma, sesame oil a strong earthy smell, while mustard oil gives off a sharp pungent aroma to the dish. Scientific studies have also lent strength to this shift towards healthy oils. As per a 2025 study published in the journal Scientific Reports , commercially available cold-pressed oils in India contain all the bioactive compounds, including tocopherols, carotenoids, phenolics, and polyphenols.

Dr. Vora explained that these oils are extracted by using mechanical pressing with low temperature and minimal use of chemicals. This helps to retain the natural aroma, taste, and bioactive substances such as sterols, phenolics, and carotenoids of the oil. Most cold-pressed oils are locally available, thereby reducing the need to import them. Dr. Vora said, “Cooking oil is used every day, so even small improvements can make a meaningful difference over time. Indian consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of healthier eating, balanced home-cooked meals, and ingredient awareness.” She added that innovations such as Saffola’s LoSorb Technology are also encouraging consumers to opt for lighter everyday cooking.

“Cold-pressed oils are not a new phenomenon in Indian kitchens. Groundnut, sesame, mustard, and coconut oil have been treasured because of their unique sensory properties and use in season-specific and regional cuisines. The knowledge gained from centuries-old food traditions is now meeting with modern nutritional awareness,” noted Dr. Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico Limited and food expert at Saffola.

Agreed Chef Ayush Kunder, The Avatar Hotel and Convention Center in Mangaluru. “People are gradually becoming more aware that minimally processed oils not only offer nutritional benefits but are also versatile for regular Indian cooking when used appropriately,” he said.

Shabana Parveen, Head - Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics Department, Artemis Hospitals said that people have become aware of the goodness of natural products. “Since they are cold-pressed, the oils help retain natural nutrients and healthy fats. Hence, they can be consumed regularly in daily food items, which could be beneficial for our overall health,” she said.

For years, cooking oils were chosen based on habit, cost efficiency, or regional preferences. Today, people across the country are shifting towards cold-pressed oils as a healthier and more flavourful alternative.

Choosing The Right One

“The healthiest approach for any Indian household is rotating oils mindfully and matching the right oil to the right cooking technique. Informed, moderate, and diverse oil use is what delivers long-term nutritional benefits,” said Payal Nigam, a Senior Clinical Nutritionist and Diet Counsellor based in Bengaluru. She explained that while cold-pressed oils are making a well-deserved comeback in Indian kitchens, choosing the right oil is more important than simply opting for any cold-pressed variety.

Nigam said that each oil has a different set of nutritional values and should be used for particular types of cooking. Cold-pressed mustard oil can be used for tempering and stir-frying, groundnut oil for medium-temperature sautéing and shallow frying, while sesame oil is used for low-temperature cooking or as a finishing oil to preserve its antioxidants. In addition to this, she said that high-oleic sunflower oil can help regulate the levels of cholesterol and inflammation, but it should never be reheated because it might produce toxic compounds. Lastly, virgin coconut oil, which is commonly used in South Indian cooking, helps increase good cholesterol levels (HDL) and can be eaten in moderation for its traditional and taste benefits.

Commenting on the advantages of using flaxseed oil, she said that it is one of the highest sources of omega-3 fatty acids among all the plant-based foods and is associated with the prevention of heart diseases, lower blood pressure, and low cholesterol. However, flaxseed oil must be consumed raw and not heated, so it can be used directly in chutneys or dressings.

Dr. Vora stressed that cooking oils must be evaluated in the same manner as food, as opposed to evaluating them as individual products. “The true value lies in balance, stability, and consistency. Consumers should opt for oils that have good quality standards, are naturally good, innovative, and transparent,” she stated. However, according to Shabana Praveen, consumers should go for cold-pressed oils that contain no chemicals or additives, and choose oils depending on the cooking requirement. For example, mustard oil is generally preferred for Indian cooking, while coconut oil is appropriate for light frying and cooking of regional dishes. To preserve their quality and nutritional value, she further recommends storing these oils in dark bottles, avoiding exposure to heat and sunlight.

The healthiest approach for any Indian household is rotating different types of oils mindfully (Getty Images)

The Flavour Factor In Indian Cooking

In addition to nutrition, flavour continues to be one of the key drivers behind the increasing popularity of cold-pressed oils. Chef Kunder pointed out that cold-pressed oils ensure that the taste and smell of the seed is retained, which ensures that the authenticity of traditional foods is maintained. In India, where tempering and aroma are critical ingredients in cooking, cold-pressed oils can make even the most basic dals, curries, sabzis, and chutneys delicious. According to him, each part of India has its own oils, which contribute significantly to making the cuisine unique and authentic.

Cold-pressed oils are not confined to being used in salads only; this is a common myth among many consumers. “Consumers tend to assume that cold-pressed oils become poisonous when exposed to heat,” said Chef Kunder. In fact, he pointed out that there are a number of cold-pressed oils that may be safely used for everyday cooking purposes like sautéing and moderate-heat frying, depending on their smoke point. “With the combination of traditional extraction and reliable quality, cold-pressed oils provide a versatile source of flavours for everyday cooking,” Dr. Vora concluded.

More Than Just An Ingredient

Speaking about the significance of cooking oil for overall health and lifestyle, Dr. Vora said that oils and fats are very important nutrients and serve as the most significant source of energy. They provide support to the process of absorbing other nutrients and ensure a number of necessary physiological processes in our body. Since oil is used every day, any change in its quality and amount can be of high significance in terms of one’s health.

At the same time, both Dr. Vora and Shabana Parveen stressed that cooking oil cannot make people healthy, and one's diet should include balanced nutrition, portion control, healthy cooking habits and exercise. It is also worth noting that there is no single oil that would be perfect for all types of cooking, and that balanced nutrition is as important as proper use of edible oil.

Cold-pressed oils are proving to be much more than a short-lived dietary trend. Their increasing popularity in modern kitchens signifies a cultural shift in people’s way of living. In many ways, it can be viewed as an integration of heritage food traditions and today’s lifestyle, proving that meaningful health choices often begin with the smallest ingredients in the kitchen.