ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Everything You Need to Know About the Indian Photo Festival 2026: A Complete Guide

One of Italian photographer Lara Ciarabellini's photos you will see during IPF 2026. Her photographic series traces the birth of a possible new tradition arising from the religious pilgrimage to Santana do Cariri, in northeastern Brazil ( Courtesy Lara Ciarabellini )

The Indian Photo Festival (IPF) is returning to Hyderabad for its 12th edition. Running from November 26, 2026, to January 3, 2027, at the State Gallery of Art in Madhapur and various venues in the city, this month-long event brings together photographers, journalists, filmmakers, and visual storytellers from around the world. Organized as a non-profit initiative by the Light Craft Foundation, the festival aims to make visual storytelling accessible to everyone. Entry to the festival and many of its core activities (including photo walks, talks, and exhibitions) is completely free of charge.

Key Speakers and Feature Talks