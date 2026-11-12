Everything You Need to Know About the Indian Photo Festival 2026: A Complete Guide
Entry to the festival and many of its core activities in Hyderabad is completely free of charge.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
The Indian Photo Festival (IPF) is returning to Hyderabad for its 12th edition. Running from November 26, 2026, to January 3, 2027, at the State Gallery of Art in Madhapur and various venues in the city, this month-long event brings together photographers, journalists, filmmakers, and visual storytellers from around the world. Organized as a non-profit initiative by the Light Craft Foundation, the festival aims to make visual storytelling accessible to everyone. Entry to the festival and many of its core activities (including photo walks, talks, and exhibitions) is completely free of charge.
Key Speakers and Feature Talks
The 12th edition features an international lineup of photographers, photojournalists, and artists sharing their work and experiences through artist talks, keynote addresses, and panel discussions:
- Dr. Latika Nath: Wildlife conservationist, author, and Leica Ambassador, who will deliver the opening keynote address on November 26 focused on wildlife conservation and photography.
- Prashant Panjiar: Veteran photojournalist who will speak about four decades of documenting the social and political changes in Ayodhya.
- Stefanie Zoche: German visual artist speaking on the intersections of architecture, ecology, and human impact.
- Sudeep Chatterjee, ISC: Two-time National Film Award-winning cinematographer discussing the creative process of cinematography and moving images.
- Sam Harris: Award-winning Australian photographer and director sharing insights on personal storytelling and identity.
- Jocelyn Bain Hogg: British photographer and member of VII Photo, known for work across documentary, fashion, and reportage.
- Aishwarya Sridhar: National Geographic Explorer and wildlife filmmaker.
- Tace Stevens: Australian documentary photographer focusing on Indigenous identity and cultural memory.
- Laurin Strele: Austrian photojournalist covering human resilience during times of crisis.
23 Curated Physical Exhibitions
The festival main stage features 23 curated physical exhibitions tackling themes of identity, memory, urban transformation, and the environment:
- Hybrid Modernism: Movie Theatres in South India by Haubitz + Zoche (Germany) – A look at single-screen cinema architecture in South India.
- The Canvas of Power by Suvra Kanti Das (Bangladesh) – Coverage of student uprisings and political change in Bangladesh.
- Homo Mobilis by Martin Roemers (Netherlands) – A global series on people and their vehicles.
- A Displaced Hope by Taha Ahmad (India) – An exploration of community displacement and environmental crisis.
- We Were Just Little Boys by Tace Stevens (Australia) – Stories of Aboriginal survivors of the Kinchela Boys Home.
- The Rocking Horse by Saifuddin Lokhandwala (India) – A rediscovered archival collection of personal family photos.
- Bombay Monsoon – Visual stories capturing Mumbai's landscape during the rainy season.
- Under The Old Sky by Michael Dorohovich (Ukraine) – A tribute to the ancient wooden churches of Zakarpattia.
- In the Shadows of Silent Women by Maryam Firuzi (Iran) – An exploration of Iranian women’s lives, identity, and solidarity.
- Unintended Consequences by Masood Sarwer (India) – An investigation into the human and environmental impact of the Farakka Barrage.
- It Was Forever Until It Was No More by Marylise Vigneau (France) – A journey through the post-Soviet landscape across Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Ukraine.
- Green Is The Colour by Sayan Hazra (India) – Examining the relationship between humanity and nature.
- The Invisible Holds the Visible by David Diaz Arcos (Ecuador) – Uncovering unseen forces that shape our everyday world.
- Vital Impacts (Group Exhibition) – Environmental photography showcasing global biodiversity and conservation.
- Ecology of Healing by Avani Rao Gandra (India) – The connection between nature, healing, and the human experience.
- Ricoh GR Exhibition (Group Exhibition) – Visual stories captured specifically using the Ricoh GR camera.
- IPF Portrait Prize 2026 – A showcase of shortlisted finalists celebrating modern portrait photography.
- A New Chapter in Seeing / APF (Group Exhibition) – Fresh approaches to storytelling from emerging photographers.
- The River Musi by Kishor Krishnamoorthi (India) – A study of Hyderabad’s Musi River and its surrounding communities.
- Beyond the Surface by Jocelyn Bain Hogg (UK) – Documenting hidden human stories behind everyday appearances.
- Beyond the Spectacle (Group Exhibition) – Traditions and lived experiences surrounding the Bonalu festival in Telangana.
- Street Play by Amar Ramesh (India) – Street theatre documented as a tool for public engagement.
- Every Child, Every Possibility by UNICEF (India) – An exhibition highlighting children's rights and potential.
Digital and Photobook Displays
Alongside the physical prints, IPF 2026 features a digital exhibition program including works like Thoughts of Silence, Ebí Olóókadà, Withheld, In Both Earthly and Heavenly Realms, and Bedouins: Guardians of the Desert. A dedicated Photobook Exhibition showcases independently published works such as Call Me Heena, CipherCity, Concrete Park, and Portraits of Tibet.
Workshops, Mentorship, and Grants
For practitioners looking to build their skills, IPF 2026 provides educational opportunities across various photography formats:
- Developing Meaningful Personal Projects: A 3-day intensive workshop with Sam Harris.
- National Geographic Portfolio Reviews: Direct project feedback from National Geographic's storytelling team.
- Grant Writing Workshop: Practical guidance on applying for project funding with Jacques Menasche.
- Street Photography Walks: Mobile photo walks and street observation sessions with Vineet Vohra, as well as sessions led by Swarat Ghosh and Arindam Thokder.
- Alternative Printing Techniques: Hands-on learning in darkroom film development with Charles Pritam Makhal, alongside Cyanotype printing workshops on wood and paper.
To support working artists, the festival is re-launching the IPF Grant, offering ₹2.5 lakh in total direct funding to assist photographers in developing their projects.
Also read:
- 'Medicine Is My First Love But Photography Completes Me': Dr Mukesh Batra On His 58th Exhibition That Also Supports Visually Challenged Children
- From Kolkata Street Photography to Busan Debut: Sandeep Kumar Paul On Crafting About an Intimate Matter
- Telangana Photographic Society Recognises Five For Contributions To Photography During Inaugural Awards
- From Vrindavan’s Widows To The Sundarbans’ Tigers, Rana Pandey On Photographing The Invisible India