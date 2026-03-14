ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Daytime Mehendi To Nighttime Party, The Smart Man’s Guide To Styling Indian Wear

In other words, your kurta doesn’t need to retire after sunset. All it needs is a promotion.

According to Ravi Gupta, Creative Designer and Director of Gargee Designer’s, “A man can easily transition from a casual daytime event to a more formal evening event by starting with the right base outfit and then upgrading the styling elements.”

Luckily, there’s a smarter solution: versatile ethnic wear. The idea is simple. Instead of planning completely different outfits for day and night events, you start with a strong base look and make a few clever upgrades as the day progresses.

There will come a moment in a guy's life when he realises that his cousin’s wedding schedule includes a daytime function, an evening party, and possibly a late-night dance floor situation... all within 12 hours. Changing outfits three times sounds glamorous if you are a Bollywood star with a stylist on standby. For the rest of us, it usually means panic, extra luggage, and one forgotten pair of shoes.

Every great outfit begins with a solid foundation. For ethnic wear, that foundation is usually a well-fitted kurta set. Gupta suggests choosing colours that work beautifully during the day but don’t look out of place at night. Shades like ivory, powder blue, and soft peach are perfect examples. They look fresh and elegant in daylight while still maintaining a refined vibe in the evening.

The secret here is simplicity. The cleaner the base outfit, the easier it becomes to elevate later. For fabrics, Gupta recommends breathable materials like cotton-silk blends, linen blends, and jacquards for daytime wear. Now comes the fashion equivalent of turning a bicycle into a motorcycle: Layering. “One of the easiest ways to transform ethnic wear from day to night is by adding a layer,” Gupta explains. That layer could be a Nehru jacket, waistcoat, or even a bandhgala jacket.

A Nehru jacket can transform your daytime look into evening wear (Image courtesy Gargee Designer's)

Upgrade Your Accessories

Accessories are the fashion version of seasoning in cooking. Too much can ruin everything. Too little can make the outfit feel unfinished. For daytime events, Gupta recommends keeping things minimal. A classic watch or a subtle pocket square is enough to complete the look without drawing too much attention. When it's evening, level up with a brooch or cufflinks.

Let your shoes do the talking. If clothing sets the tone, footwear finishes the conversation. It’s one of the easiest upgrades you can make, and it takes less time than ordering dessert.

Style Formula

Styling Indian wear from day to night is less about owning dozens of outfits and more about thinking strategically.

Start with a versatile kurta. Choose breathable fabrics. Add a jacket when the sun goes down. Upgrade your accessories. Switch your shoes.

Your daytime outfit is ready for the evening spotlight. As Ravi Gupta points out, when men focus on adaptable pieces and thoughtful styling, ethnic wear can remain stylish and comfortable throughout the day. Which means you can spend less time worrying about your outfit and more time enjoying the celebration.