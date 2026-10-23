Learn The Art of Festive Dressing From Pan India Celebrity Jewellery Moments
Take inspiration from Malavika Mohanan, Saniya Iyappan, Riya Shibu, Anna Ben, Pearle Maaney, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
From statement diamond necklaces and colourful gemstone jewellery to intricate gold designs, celebrities brought their festive style to the Kalyan Navaratri celebration hosted by the Kalyanaraman family. Featuring looks from Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Malavika Mohanan, Saniya Iyappan, Riya Shibu, Anna Ben and Pearle Maaney this curated edit explores how traditional craftsmanship and contemporary glamour come together, offering inspiration for festive gatherings.
Malavika Mohanan
Tamil and Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan embraced traditional elegance, adorning herself with an ornate gold necklace featuring intricate motifs, colourful gemstone accents and a statement pendant. She paired it with matching chandelier earrings, a traditional nose ring and a delicate ring.
Saniya Iyappan
Malayalam and Tamil film actress Saniya Iyappan brought a traditional touch, wearing a gold choker featuring intricate detailing, colourful gemstone accents and delicate dangling elements. She paired it with matching gold stud earrings for a coordinated festive look. This statement jewellery is ideal for any celebrations and pooja functions.
Riya Shibu
Malayalam and Tamil film producer and actress Riya brought contemporary elegance, wearing a statement diamond necklace featuring closely set stones arranged in intricate patterns, complemented by delicate dangling accents. She paired the necklace with matching drop earrings for a coordinated look. This sparkling jewellery set is ideal for special evening celebrations.
Anna Ben
Malayalam film actress Anna Ben brought timeless grace to the Kalyan Navaratri celebration hosted by the Kalyanaraman family, wearing a magnificent diamond-encrusted collar necklace adorned with intricately patterned floral motifs and a show-stopping, large emerald drop pendant. She paired the statement necklace with a sleek bracelet for a sophisticated finish. This exquisite gemstone set is ideal for grand weddings, festive galas, and high-profile evening receptions.
Pearle Maaney
Malayalam actress and lyricist Pearle Maaney radiated traditional elegance, wearing a classic gold necklace featuring an intricate pendant with delicate hanging accents. She paired it with matching traditional jhumka, ornate gold bangles, and a graceful nose ring. This timeless gold set is ideal for festive celebrations and cultural events.
Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan brought festive charm to the Kalyan Jewellers Navaratri celebration hosted by the Kalyanaraman family, wearing an ornate gold necklace with intricate detailing and green and red gemstone accents. She paired it with matching earrings, a statement Kamarbandh adorned with dangling pearl-like beads, and a gold bangle. The ensemble is ideal for traditional celebrations.
Malaika Arora
Malaika brought a majestic touch, styling her ensemble with an ornate gold choker featuring intricate detailing and green gemstone accents. She paired it with matching long earrings, statement rings and stacked bangles, creating a striking traditional look.
Karisma Kapoor
90s Bollywood heartthrob Karisma Kapoor brought elegance, wearing a layered necklace featuring intricate detailing, diamonds and a striking pink gemstone pendant. She complemented the look with matching drop earrings, creating a refined festive ensemble.
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