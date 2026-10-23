ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Learn The Art of Festive Dressing From Pan India Celebrity Jewellery Moments

Take a cue from Malayalam actress and lyricist Pearle Maaney (left) and Sara Ali Khan for your festive jewellery choices ( Special arrangement )

From statement diamond necklaces and colourful gemstone jewellery to intricate gold designs, celebrities brought their festive style to the Kalyan Navaratri celebration hosted by the Kalyanaraman family. Featuring looks from Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Malavika Mohanan, Saniya Iyappan, Riya Shibu, Anna Ben and Pearle Maaney this curated edit explores how traditional craftsmanship and contemporary glamour come together, offering inspiration for festive gatherings.

Tamil and Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan embraced traditional elegance, adorning herself with an ornate gold necklace featuring intricate motifs, colourful gemstone accents and a statement pendant. She paired it with matching chandelier earrings, a traditional nose ring and a delicate ring.

Malavika Mohanan (Special arrangement)

Saniya Iyappan

Malayalam and Tamil film actress Saniya Iyappan brought a traditional touch, wearing a gold choker featuring intricate detailing, colourful gemstone accents and delicate dangling elements. She paired it with matching gold stud earrings for a coordinated festive look. This statement jewellery is ideal for any celebrations and pooja functions.

Saniya Iyappan (Special arrangement)

Riya Shibu

Malayalam and Tamil film producer and actress Riya brought contemporary elegance, wearing a statement diamond necklace featuring closely set stones arranged in intricate patterns, complemented by delicate dangling accents. She paired the necklace with matching drop earrings for a coordinated look. This sparkling jewellery set is ideal for special evening celebrations.

Riya Shibu (Special arrangement)

Anna Ben

Malayalam film actress Anna Ben brought timeless grace to the Kalyan Navaratri celebration hosted by the Kalyanaraman family, wearing a magnificent diamond-encrusted collar necklace adorned with intricately patterned floral motifs and a show-stopping, large emerald drop pendant. She paired the statement necklace with a sleek bracelet for a sophisticated finish. This exquisite gemstone set is ideal for grand weddings, festive galas, and high-profile evening receptions.