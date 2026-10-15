ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Indian Diet Shift Exposes Hidden Genetic Cholesterol Risk, Says Chennai-Berkshire Crossover Study

The study is the first to look at how genes and overall diet work together to affect cholesterol in people of Indian heritage ( Getty Images )

Across India, people are eating more white rice and white flour, and less fibre, fruit and vegetables. Scientists from the University of Reading (Berkshire, England) and the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (Chennai, India) found that for people with certain genes, this kind of diet is linked to more cholesterol in the blood.

The research, published on October 14, 2026 in the journal PLOS One, is the first to look at how genes and overall diet together affect cholesterol in people of Indian heritage. A total of 1,020 individuals (452 men and 568 women) aged between 25 and 80 years old were recruited randomly from the Chennai Urban Rural Epidemiology Study (CURES).