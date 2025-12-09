ETV Bharat / lifestyle

TasteAtlas Awards Gives India 13th Position Among Top Food Countries And Ranks Mumbai 5th Among The World’s Best Food Cities

According to the TasteAtlas 2025/26 list of the 100 Best Cuisines in the World, Indian cuisine secured the 13th position, scoring a solid 4.43 out of 5. No viral outrage. Just steady recognition that Indian food continues to win hearts across the world. If cuisine were a Bollywood film, this one would be a long-running hit rather than a one-weekend blockbuster. For years, Indian food abroad has been reduced to a single adjective: spicy. But this year’s TasteAtlas rankings dismantle that stereotype. What the world is finally acknowledging is that Indian cuisine is not just about heat but also about layers. Layers of region, history, ritual, and jugaad. From street-side snacks to royal Mughal gravies, from temple prasadam to five-star fusion menus, Indian food has range.

While Italy, Greece, Peru, Portugal and Spain dominated the top five spots globally, India’s placement at 13 signals that Indian food is no longer niche, exotic, or misunderstood. It’s mainstream.

Bread Winners

If this year’s list proves anything, it’s that carbs are humanity’s shared religion. Among India’s highest-rated foods were everyday legends:

Butter Garlic Naan (4.7) Amritsari Kulcha (4.7) Parotta (4.6) Muthia (4.6) Garam Masala (4.6)

These aren’t rare, complicated dishes reserved for special occasions. They are foods Indians argue about daily: where to eat them, how much butter is too much butter, and whether homemade versions ever come close to the real thing. The world’s approval simply confirms what Indians already know: comfort food, done right, travels well.

Kulcha Shock

In the Top 100 Dishes in the World, India managed four entries, and led the pack with Amritsari Kulcha at an impressive 17th rank. Thin, crisp, generously buttered, and indulgent. The sound of dough hitting the tandoor and ghee sizzling is practically background music in the city. Not far behind came some of India’s greatest comfort dishes:

Murgh Makhani (66th) Hyderabadi Biryani (72nd) Shahi Paneer (85th)

These dishes didn’t earn their spots because they’re fancy. They earned them because they are reliable. They show up when you’re celebrating, when you’re sad, when guests arrive unannounced, and when nothing else feels right.