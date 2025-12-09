TasteAtlas Awards Gives India 13th Position Among Top Food Countries And Ranks Mumbai 5th Among The World’s Best Food Cities
While Italy, Greece, Peru, Portugal and Spain dominated the top five spots globally, India’s placement at 13 signals that Indian food is mainstream.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST
According to the TasteAtlas 2025/26 list of the 100 Best Cuisines in the World, Indian cuisine secured the 13th position, scoring a solid 4.43 out of 5. No viral outrage. Just steady recognition that Indian food continues to win hearts across the world. If cuisine were a Bollywood film, this one would be a long-running hit rather than a one-weekend blockbuster. For years, Indian food abroad has been reduced to a single adjective: spicy. But this year’s TasteAtlas rankings dismantle that stereotype. What the world is finally acknowledging is that Indian cuisine is not just about heat but also about layers. Layers of region, history, ritual, and jugaad. From street-side snacks to royal Mughal gravies, from temple prasadam to five-star fusion menus, Indian food has range.
While Italy, Greece, Peru, Portugal and Spain dominated the top five spots globally, India’s placement at 13 signals that Indian food is no longer niche, exotic, or misunderstood. It’s mainstream.
Bread Winners
If this year’s list proves anything, it’s that carbs are humanity’s shared religion. Among India’s highest-rated foods were everyday legends:
- Butter Garlic Naan (4.7)
- Amritsari Kulcha (4.7)
- Parotta (4.6)
- Muthia (4.6)
- Garam Masala (4.6)
These aren’t rare, complicated dishes reserved for special occasions. They are foods Indians argue about daily: where to eat them, how much butter is too much butter, and whether homemade versions ever come close to the real thing. The world’s approval simply confirms what Indians already know: comfort food, done right, travels well.
Kulcha Shock
In the Top 100 Dishes in the World, India managed four entries, and led the pack with Amritsari Kulcha at an impressive 17th rank. Thin, crisp, generously buttered, and indulgent. The sound of dough hitting the tandoor and ghee sizzling is practically background music in the city. Not far behind came some of India’s greatest comfort dishes:
- Murgh Makhani (66th)
- Hyderabadi Biryani (72nd)
- Shahi Paneer (85th)
These dishes didn’t earn their spots because they’re fancy. They earned them because they are reliable. They show up when you’re celebrating, when you’re sad, when guests arrive unannounced, and when nothing else feels right.
If Indian food had a global ambassador, it would be Butter Chicken (known as murgh makhani in some countries). Ranked among the world’s best, its story is pure Indian innovation. In 1950s Delhi, at Moti Mahal, leftover tandoori chicken met tomatoes, butter, and destiny. What followed was a dish so good that it escaped borders, continents, and calorie guilt.
Creamy, smokey, mildly spiced and dangerously comforting, butter chicken works because it doesn’t try too hard. Pair it with naan, add extra butter and you understand why this dish became India’s most exported emotion.
Vegetarian dishes also held their own. Malai Kofta, with its Mughal-era richness and soft paneer dumplings, reminded the world that Indian vegetarian food is a celebration. Creamy gravies, slow cooking, and subtle spices make it wedding-worthy, festival-ready, and impossible to dislike. Likewise, Butter Garlic Naan and Amritsari Kulcha proved that bread is never just a side in India.
Sweet Endings
Desserts often get overshadowed by India’s savoury obsession, but not this year. Kulfi ranked 49th, while Phirni came in at 60th. Kulfi, dense and slow-cooked, is the anti-ice cream: no air, no shortcuts, just patience and flavour. Phirni, served chilled in clay bowls, brings nostalgia, festivals, and quiet luxury together in one spoon. These desserts don’t shout. They linger.
Regions With Recipes
Four Indian food regions made the global list:
- Southern India (40th)
- West Bengal (73rd)
- Maharashtra (76th)
- Kerala (97th)
Southern India stood out for its balance of health and flavour, while Maharashtra’s street food (misal, vada pav, pav bhaji) proved that messy food often tells the best stories. West Bengal and Kerala brought depth, seafood traditions, and subtlety, reminding the world that Indian food doesn’t always rely on heat to impress.
Mumbai Meri Jaan
The real flex? Mumbai ranked 5th among the world’s best food cities. That’s not because of fine dining or Michelin ambition, but because Mumbai feeds everyone: rich, broke, hungry, nostalgic. Bhel puri, pav bhaji, vada pav, ragda pattice and modak earned the city its spot. Mumbai food is fast, emotional, chaotic, and unforgettable just like the city itself.
Other Indian cities making the cut included Amritsar (48), New Delhi (53), Hyderabad (54), Kolkata (73), and Chennai (93) each representing a distinct culinary personality rather than a generic “Indian” label.
India may not be topping the cuisine charts yet, but it doesn’t need to. What these rankings really show is that Indian food has stopped explaining itself. It no longer needs to be toned down, translated, or simplified. The world is finally meeting it on its own terms.
Read more: