ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Indian Travellers Are Ditching Hotels For Villas And Homestays: Report

According to a report by Booking.com and VIDEC Consultants, Indian travellers are trading the predictable, mint-on-the-pillow monotony of traditional hotels for villas and homestays. This quantitative study was conducted in June 2026 through online questionnaires, capturing 2,359 consumer responses and 1,131 responses from alternative accommodation property owners and managers . Of the consumer respondents, 87% were Indian residents and 13% were non-resident Indians or foreign visitors .

The Indian resident sample was spread across metros, tier-I and tier-II cities. Here are observations from the report titled, 'How India Travels 2026'.

Source: VIDEC’s India travel market opportunity study, FY23-FY29 (Courtesy How India Travels 2026)

The Death of the Four Separate Hotel Rooms

For generations, taking a family holiday meant booking four discrete, identical hotel rooms down a long corridor that smelled faintly of carpet cleaner. You would spend the entire trip waving across the breakfast buffet. The alternative stay has solved this with brutal logic: the multi-generational reunion. The report notes that places like luxury villas and large apartments are overwhelmingly driven by groups and families: about 4 out of 5 villa transactions involve groups or families.

Families prefer staying together in one homestay instead of separate hotel rooms (Getty Images)

As Rishi Modi, Co-Founder at Staymaster points out, "Multi-generational families don’t want to compromise. They want privacy and a kitchen and they don’t want to split into four separate hotel rooms. Families increasingly live in different cities and want to come together in one place. Hotels aren’t structurally suited to that, so villas work well."

The Accidental Tycoon

It used to be that running a guesthouse involved a lot of handwritten ledgers and a key on a cork float. Now, according to the data, a staggering 61% of homeowners see hosting not as a casual way to get rid of a rogue aunt, but as an entrepreneurial venture. People are treating their second homes with the tactical precision of a tech startup. They are using dynamic pricing tools that, according to PriceLabs data cited in the report, can boost revenue by over 100% when managed smartly.

Share of entire homes by bedroom count, Jun ‘26 (Source: Travel intermediary aggregated data)

Monsoon in Goa is the New Black

We used to be creatures of severe seasonal habit. You went to the hills in May, you went to the beach in December, and you stayed indoors complaining about the humidity in between. Not anymore. Operators are noting that Goa in the monsoon is booming because travellers have figured out it’s green, lush, and delightfully uncrowded. When a highway network improves, places that used to be a grueling six-hour ordeal are suddenly just a two-hour weekend pivot.

Rohan Khaunte, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa, says in the report: “Goa Beyond Beaches, an initiative we started in 2022, is no longer only about moving travellers beyond the coastline. It is about taking tourism deeper into our culture, communities and local economy. Alternative accommodation, especially homestays, can drive this change without diluting the unique DNA of the communities they are rooted in. Through Goa’s Homestay Policy, aligned to our hinterland talukas and priority for women, we are creating opportunities for Nari Shakti to become tourism entrepreneurs, storytellers and custodians of local culture.”

The Policy Push from the Grassroots

Governments are getting in on the act, too. Kerala has its structured Gold and Diamond classification systems, while Goa is pushing tourism deep into its hinterlands to empower local communities and women entrepreneurs.