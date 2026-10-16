Indian Travellers Are Ditching Hotels For Villas And Homestays: Report
Data shows that alternative accommodation has graduated from a quirky niche for backpackers to a massive pillar of Indian travel.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
According to a report by Booking.com and VIDEC Consultants, Indian travellers are trading the predictable, mint-on-the-pillow monotony of traditional hotels for villas and homestays. This quantitative study was conducted in June 2026 through online questionnaires, capturing 2,359 consumer responses and 1,131 responses from alternative accommodation property owners and managers. Of the consumer respondents, 87% were Indian residents and 13% were non-resident Indians or foreign visitors.
The Indian resident sample was spread across metros, tier-I and tier-II cities. Here are observations from the report titled, 'How India Travels 2026'.
The Death of the Four Separate Hotel Rooms
For generations, taking a family holiday meant booking four discrete, identical hotel rooms down a long corridor that smelled faintly of carpet cleaner. You would spend the entire trip waving across the breakfast buffet. The alternative stay has solved this with brutal logic: the multi-generational reunion. The report notes that places like luxury villas and large apartments are overwhelmingly driven by groups and families: about 4 out of 5 villa transactions involve groups or families.
As Rishi Modi, Co-Founder at Staymaster points out, "Multi-generational families don’t want to compromise. They want privacy and a kitchen and they don’t want to split into four separate hotel rooms. Families increasingly live in different cities and want to come together in one place. Hotels aren’t structurally suited to that, so villas work well."
The Accidental Tycoon
It used to be that running a guesthouse involved a lot of handwritten ledgers and a key on a cork float. Now, according to the data, a staggering 61% of homeowners see hosting not as a casual way to get rid of a rogue aunt, but as an entrepreneurial venture. People are treating their second homes with the tactical precision of a tech startup. They are using dynamic pricing tools that, according to PriceLabs data cited in the report, can boost revenue by over 100% when managed smartly.
Monsoon in Goa is the New Black
We used to be creatures of severe seasonal habit. You went to the hills in May, you went to the beach in December, and you stayed indoors complaining about the humidity in between. Not anymore. Operators are noting that Goa in the monsoon is booming because travellers have figured out it’s green, lush, and delightfully uncrowded. When a highway network improves, places that used to be a grueling six-hour ordeal are suddenly just a two-hour weekend pivot.
Rohan Khaunte, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa, says in the report: “Goa Beyond Beaches, an initiative we started in 2022, is no longer only about moving travellers beyond the coastline. It is about taking tourism deeper into our culture, communities and local economy. Alternative accommodation, especially homestays, can drive this change without diluting the unique DNA of the communities they are rooted in. Through Goa’s Homestay Policy, aligned to our hinterland talukas and priority for women, we are creating opportunities for Nari Shakti to become tourism entrepreneurs, storytellers and custodians of local culture.”
The Policy Push from the Grassroots
Governments are getting in on the act, too. Kerala has its structured Gold and Diamond classification systems, while Goa is pushing tourism deep into its hinterlands to empower local communities and women entrepreneurs.
PC Vishnunadh, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism & Culture, Government of Kerala says in the report, “Kerala’s approach to tourism development is guided by a clear principle: the benefits of tourism must reach the local communities that give our destinations their distinctive character and identity. Alternative accommodation is an important part of this vision. It enables travellers to experience Kerala through its homes, culture, cuisine and way of life, while creating new opportunities for livelihoods, entrepreneurship and community-led economic development.”
Even the Corporate Suit is Taking Off His Tie
You’d think business travel would be immune to this. Surely a corporate lawyer flying in for a merger wants a pristine, soundproof business hotel where the room service arrives in a silver dome? Apparently not. The report highlights that business travel’s share of alternative accommodation, particularly in "aparthotels" and apartments, is creeping up. When given the choice between a sterile desk facing a brick wall or an apartment with a kitchen and a living room where you can pace while panicking over a PowerPoint presentation, people are choosing the space.
The Event Multiplier
If there is a massive cricket final, a big music concert (like Diljit Dosanjh or Ed Sheeran), or a religious gathering, the traditional hotel infrastructure buckles instantly. Alternative stays act like a tactical sponge, absorbing the sudden influx of human beings. Data shows that on event days, occupancies and average daily rates shoot up dramatically compared to just a week prior.
The Trust Dilemma
It isn't all linen curtains and organic honey. The survey data reveals a charmingly honest friction point: 63% of consumers agree that check-in and host coordination can feel a bit complicated, and 70% admit to worrying about hidden surprises. A hotel is a totalitarian regime of consistency: you always know what you’re getting, even if it has no soul. An alternative stay is a relationship. Sometimes that relationship involves a stunning heritage bungalow with a private pool but also trying to figure out which switch turns on the water heater in the bathroom.
We Are All Looking for “Authenticity”
Between 55% and 60% of travellers now prioritize locally sourced, seasonal food, and a solid chunk of people choose alternative stays specifically to support local communities. Ultimately, the data shows that alternative accommodation has graduated from a quirky niche for backpackers to a massive pillar of Indian travel. It's growing faster than traditional hotels, capturing our imagination, and forcing everyone involved to raise their game.
Next time you go away with your family, you won't have to wave across a hotel lobby. You can just argue about who forgot to lock the villa gate.
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