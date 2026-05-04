ETV Bharat / lifestyle

India Set To Host Major Acrobatic Dance Championship WFADS This Week

Before the main competition, a training and selection camp will be held from May 4 to 7, 2026, at Manthan Gymnastics Academy in Chattarpur, New Delhi. International champions such as Svetlana Gavrilova, Alexey Gavrilov, Olga Sbitneva, Ivan Yudin, Igor Vinkovic, and Alex Deli will train Indian athletes during this camp.

India will host the WFADS Asian Championship Cup 2026, introducing competitive formats like Acrobatic Rock & Roll and Acro Swing on a larger scale. The event is being organised by the World Federation of Acrobatic Dances and Dance Sports (WFADS) along with the National Federation of Acrobatics and Dance Sport India (NFADI).

The main event will take place on May 8, 2026, at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. The day will start with the National Championship from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, which will select Indian athletes for the international stage. The Asian Championship will follow from 4 pm to 7 pm, featuring competitors from across Asia.

The goal is to create a clear pathway for Indian athletes, from training to national selection to international competition. Acrobatic Rock & Roll and Acro Swing combine elements of dance, gymnastics, and fitness, and are gaining attention globally. The organisers aim to position India as a regular participant in this sport at the international level.

Championship details (ETV Bharat)

Around 120 Indian athletes from states including Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Punjab are expected to participate, with Goa likely to join. Nearly 100 international athletes from countries such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Mongolia, Vietnam, China, and host country India are also expected, with participation from Afghanistan and Iran still being finalised.

The event is part of a broader effort to build a structured system for acrobatic dance sports in India. This includes the formation of the National Trust of Acrobatic Dances and Sports Development (India), set up in April 2026, which will focus on training, grassroots development, and long-term athlete support. NFADI is also in the process of becoming the official governing body aligned with global WFADS standards.