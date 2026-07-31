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Sculptural Corsets To Temple Headpieces, The Best Trends Seen On The Ramp At India Couture Week 2026 | In Pictures

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala was the showstopper for the India Couture Week grand finale by designer Rahul Mishra ( IANS Photo )

Held from July 23 to 29 in New Delhi, FDCI India Couture Week 2026 wasn't interested in minimalism. It wanted embroidery you could admire from another postcode, corsets that deserved engineering awards, and elaborate headpieces. This was theatre with impeccable tailoring. More importantly, it showed everyone that if there's one thing India does better than almost anywhere else, it's couture that celebrates craftsmanship without apologising for it. Here's a walk down the ramp

Also read: Haute Couture Week 2026-7: Opening Day Show From The Fashion Designer Who Made Popstar Taylor Swift’s Dior Wedding Gown

Anamika Khanna

Most fashion weeks begin with a runway. Anamika Khanna began hers with an entire palace. Instead of opening in Delhi, she transported India Couture Week to Hyderabad's majestic Taj Falaknuma Palace, marking the first time the opening show happened outside the capital. If you're launching a collection titled Moonlit Palace, holding it inside an actual palace feels less like marketing and more like common sense.

Ivory, gold and sapphire silhouettes floated through candlelit corridors, while Mughal-inspired drapes met contemporary tailoring. The venue reminded everyone that Indian couture doesn't need borrowed European castles when it already has extraordinary architecture of its own.

Also read: Paris Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026: Mushrooms, Memory, And The Desi Designers Who Refused To Hide

Falguni Shane Peacock

If subtlety walked into Le Grand Voyage, it probably turned around and left. Crystal-covered corsets, feathers, jewel tones, sculptural gowns... everything sparkled with the confidence of someone who never apologises for overdressing. Fashion should occasionally remind us that glamour is still allowed.

Designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock brought international glam to Indian silhouettes (IANS Photo)

Falguni Shane Peacock are known for their intricate prints and embroidery (IANS Photo)

House of Rohit Bal

Some collections make you admire the clothes. DASTKAR made you appreciate the people who create them. Presented as a tribute to the late designer Rohit Bal, the collection celebrated India's artisans, embroiderers and weavers: the hands behind decades of extraordinary couture.