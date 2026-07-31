Sculptural Corsets To Temple Headpieces, The Best Trends Seen On The Ramp At India Couture Week 2026 | In Pictures
This season belonged to embroidery, architecture, storytelling and enough handwork to make your smartwatch feel inadequate.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
Held from July 23 to 29 in New Delhi, FDCI India Couture Week 2026 wasn't interested in minimalism. It wanted embroidery you could admire from another postcode, corsets that deserved engineering awards, and elaborate headpieces. This was theatre with impeccable tailoring. More importantly, it showed everyone that if there's one thing India does better than almost anywhere else, it's couture that celebrates craftsmanship without apologising for it. Here's a walk down the ramp
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Anamika Khanna
Most fashion weeks begin with a runway. Anamika Khanna began hers with an entire palace. Instead of opening in Delhi, she transported India Couture Week to Hyderabad's majestic Taj Falaknuma Palace, marking the first time the opening show happened outside the capital. If you're launching a collection titled Moonlit Palace, holding it inside an actual palace feels less like marketing and more like common sense.
Ivory, gold and sapphire silhouettes floated through candlelit corridors, while Mughal-inspired drapes met contemporary tailoring. The venue reminded everyone that Indian couture doesn't need borrowed European castles when it already has extraordinary architecture of its own.
Also read: Paris Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026: Mushrooms, Memory, And The Desi Designers Who Refused To Hide
Falguni Shane Peacock
If subtlety walked into Le Grand Voyage, it probably turned around and left. Crystal-covered corsets, feathers, jewel tones, sculptural gowns... everything sparkled with the confidence of someone who never apologises for overdressing. Fashion should occasionally remind us that glamour is still allowed.
House of Rohit Bal
Some collections make you admire the clothes. DASTKAR made you appreciate the people who create them. Presented as a tribute to the late designer Rohit Bal, the collection celebrated India's artisans, embroiderers and weavers: the hands behind decades of extraordinary couture.
In a week full of spectacular embellishment, this was the show demonstrating that luxury begins long before the runway, usually with someone patiently stitching tiny miracles for months.
Masaba Gupta Said Hello To Bridal Couture
Masaba Gupta's bridal debut, Chardi Kala, arrived exactly as fans hoped it would: Joyful, fearless, uninterested in playing safe. Instead of whispery blush tones, brides walked out in saffron, crimson and fuchsia, decorated with folk-inspired embroidery that felt proudly Punjabi without becoming costume. Basically, these were outfits designed for brides who intend to dance at their own wedding.
JJ Valaya Continued Being JJ Valaya
Some designers chase trends. JJ Valaya politely waits for trends to catch up. SIDDI blended historical storytelling with razor-sharp tailoring, producing garments that looked like museum treasures but the sort of museum where everything is available in your size. Rich golds, jewel tones and impeccable construction proved once again that maximalism doesn't have to mean chaos.
Tarun Tahiliani Proved Whispering Can Still Be Powerful
Not everyone arrived wearing enough embroidery to trigger airport security alarms. Tarun Tahiliani's Navaratna, staged at Bikaner House, focused on elegant draping, fluid construction and impeccable proportion. It was quieter than many collections this week.
Roseroom Made Softness Feel Strong
Roseroom by Isha Jajodia made its India Couture Week debut with 'Softly, Strong'. The collection balanced romance with structure so effortlessly that it almost made engineering look poetic. Soft drapes met sculptural bodices. Gentle colours met bold silhouettes. It was feminine without being fragile.
Rimzim Dadu Continues Living in the Future
While most designers work with fabric, Rimzim Dadu occasionally appears to work with science. INLAE paired her signature steel-wire textiles with shimmering mother-of-pearl inspired by Mughal inlay work. So, we saw clothes that looked as though architecture had decided to attend fashion week.
Arpita Mehta Made Wearable Couture
One of couture's greatest challenges is making spectacular clothes that still allow the wearer to sit down. Arpita Mehta's 'Ceremonial' understood the assignment. The embroidery was intricate. The glamour undeniable yet everything still felt wearable. Luxury with functioning human movement.
Kunal Rawal Gave Menswear Its Main Character Moment
Indian couture menswear has spent years sitting in the corner while bridal lehengas received standing ovations. Kunal Rawal's Rawalgarh suggested that those days might be over: Structured sherwanis, modern bandhgalas, layered drapes, royal references. Enough craftsmanship to remind everyone that men deserve dramatic entrances too.
Dolly J Went Full Fairytale
If your dream Pinterest board includes moonlight, mist and approximately 7000 crystals, Dolly J's 'BRĀHM' was your moment. Layer upon layer of embellishment created garments that looked almost weightless despite the extraordinary craftsmanship involved. Vaani Kapoor's finale appearance completed the fantasy beautifully.
Jayanti Reddy Turned Hyderabad Into Couture Central
Jayanti Reddy looked to Hyderabad's Nizami heritage for 'The Gilded Era' collection, translating arches, jalis and palace interiors into embroidery and silhouette. Rather than simply borrowing history, she interpreted it. That's the difference between inspiration and costume. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth closed the show in appropriately regal fashion.
Aisha Rao Represented the Next Chapter
With Priyasi, Aisha Rao proved that India's next generation isn't abandoning craftsmanship. They're simply speaking a different design language: Fresh silhouettes, inventive textiles, traditional techniques viewed through thoroughly modern eyes. It's heritage with excellent Wi-Fi.
Rahul Mishra Ended the Week Like Only He Can
Closing a couture week is a bit like being asked to perform after the fireworks. Fortunately, Rahul Mishra arrived with 'Devi'. Known for treating embroidery like literature, Mishra presented garments that felt less like clothing and more like stories stitched into fabric. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala closed the show in a look that perfectly captured the mood of the week.
Also read: Isha Ambani's Gown By Designer Rahul Mishra Is A Masterclass In Couture Craftsmanship
The Biggest Trends At India Couture Week
If India Couture Week 2026 had a dress code, it was "Go big, but know exactly why you're going big." Some clear winners emerged:
- Ceremonial headpieces became the season's ultimate power accessory.
- Architectural corsets transformed dresses into wearable sculpture.
- Jewellery stopped hanging around necks and started living inside the garments themselves, blurring the line between fashion and fine jewellery.
- Bridal reds made a glorious comeback, replacing seasons of blush pinks and barely-there ivories.
- Veils returned with attitude, becoming sculptural design elements instead of simple accessories.
- Embroidery reached spectacular new heights, but every bead, thread and crystal felt intentional rather than excessive.
- Handcrafted textiles were in the spotlight on garments, not just beautiful backgrounds.
- Artisans took centre stage in the collections, proving that celebrity showstoppers may draw headlines, but craftsmanship creates legacy.
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