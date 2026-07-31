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Sculptural Corsets To Temple Headpieces, The Best Trends Seen On The Ramp At India Couture Week 2026 | In Pictures

This season belonged to embroidery, architecture, storytelling and enough handwork to make your smartwatch feel inadequate.

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala for designer Rahul Mishra
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala was the showstopper for the India Couture Week grand finale by designer Rahul Mishra (IANS Photo)
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By Kasmin Fernandes

Published : July 31, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST

5 Min Read
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Held from July 23 to 29 in New Delhi, FDCI India Couture Week 2026 wasn't interested in minimalism. It wanted embroidery you could admire from another postcode, corsets that deserved engineering awards, and elaborate headpieces. This was theatre with impeccable tailoring. More importantly, it showed everyone that if there's one thing India does better than almost anywhere else, it's couture that celebrates craftsmanship without apologising for it. Here's a walk down the ramp

Also read: Haute Couture Week 2026-7: Opening Day Show From The Fashion Designer Who Made Popstar Taylor Swift’s Dior Wedding Gown

Actor-couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth
Actor-couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth had a romantic moment on the ramp at designer Jayanti Reddy's show (IANS Photo)
Designer Masaba Gupta brought 90s supermodel Madhu Sapre out of hibernation for India Couture Week 2026
Designer Masaba Gupta brought 90s supermodel Madhu Sapre out of hibernation for India Couture Week 2026 (IANS Photo)

Anamika Khanna

Most fashion weeks begin with a runway. Anamika Khanna began hers with an entire palace. Instead of opening in Delhi, she transported India Couture Week to Hyderabad's majestic Taj Falaknuma Palace, marking the first time the opening show happened outside the capital. If you're launching a collection titled Moonlit Palace, holding it inside an actual palace feels less like marketing and more like common sense.

Ivory, gold and sapphire silhouettes floated through candlelit corridors, while Mughal-inspired drapes met contemporary tailoring. The venue reminded everyone that Indian couture doesn't need borrowed European castles when it already has extraordinary architecture of its own.

Also read: Paris Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026: Mushrooms, Memory, And The Desi Designers Who Refused To Hide

Falguni Shane Peacock

If subtlety walked into Le Grand Voyage, it probably turned around and left. Crystal-covered corsets, feathers, jewel tones, sculptural gowns... everything sparkled with the confidence of someone who never apologises for overdressing. Fashion should occasionally remind us that glamour is still allowed.

Designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock brought international glam to Indian silhouettes
Designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock brought international glam to Indian silhouettes (IANS Photo)
Falguni Shane Peacock are known for their intricate prints and embroidery
Falguni Shane Peacock are known for their intricate prints and embroidery (IANS Photo)

House of Rohit Bal

Some collections make you admire the clothes. DASTKAR made you appreciate the people who create them. Presented as a tribute to the late designer Rohit Bal, the collection celebrated India's artisans, embroiderers and weavers: the hands behind decades of extraordinary couture.

In a week full of spectacular embellishment, this was the show demonstrating that luxury begins long before the runway, usually with someone patiently stitching tiny miracles for months.

Masaba Gupta Said Hello To Bridal Couture

Masaba Gupta's bridal debut, Chardi Kala, arrived exactly as fans hoped it would: Joyful, fearless, uninterested in playing safe. Instead of whispery blush tones, brides walked out in saffron, crimson and fuchsia, decorated with folk-inspired embroidery that felt proudly Punjabi without becoming costume. Basically, these were outfits designed for brides who intend to dance at their own wedding.

House of Masaba went out of the box
House of Masaba went out of the box (IANS Photo)
Masaba threw the rulebook out the window for her first bridal showcase
House of Masaba threw the rulebook out the window (IANS Photo)

JJ Valaya Continued Being JJ Valaya

Some designers chase trends. JJ Valaya politely waits for trends to catch up. SIDDI blended historical storytelling with razor-sharp tailoring, producing garments that looked like museum treasures but the sort of museum where everything is available in your size. Rich golds, jewel tones and impeccable construction proved once again that maximalism doesn't have to mean chaos.

JJ Valaya's menswear looked regal
JJ Valaya's menswear looked regal (IANS Photo)
Seasoned designer JJ Valaya stuck to his classic silhouettes
Seasoned designer JJ Valaya stuck to his signature silhouettes and colours (IANS Photo)

Tarun Tahiliani Proved Whispering Can Still Be Powerful

Not everyone arrived wearing enough embroidery to trigger airport security alarms. Tarun Tahiliani's Navaratna, staged at Bikaner House, focused on elegant draping, fluid construction and impeccable proportion. It was quieter than many collections this week.

Roseroom Made Softness Feel Strong

Roseroom by Isha Jajodia made its India Couture Week debut with 'Softly, Strong'. The collection balanced romance with structure so effortlessly that it almost made engineering look poetic. Soft drapes met sculptural bodices. Gentle colours met bold silhouettes. It was feminine without being fragile.

Rosewood by Isha Jajodia celebrate the champagne shade
Rosewood by Isha Jajodia celebrate the champagne shade (IANS Photo)
Rich dark lacy couture seen at Rosewood by Isha Jajodia
Rich dark lacy couture seen at Rosewood by Isha Jajodia (IANS Photo)

Rimzim Dadu Continues Living in the Future

While most designers work with fabric, Rimzim Dadu occasionally appears to work with science. INLAE paired her signature steel-wire textiles with shimmering mother-of-pearl inspired by Mughal inlay work. So, we saw clothes that looked as though architecture had decided to attend fashion week.

Designer Rimzim Dadu played with structure
Designer Rimzim Dadu played with structure (IANS Photo)

Arpita Mehta Made Wearable Couture

One of couture's greatest challenges is making spectacular clothes that still allow the wearer to sit down. Arpita Mehta's 'Ceremonial' understood the assignment. The embroidery was intricate. The glamour undeniable yet everything still felt wearable. Luxury with functioning human movement.

Designer Arpita Mehta's collection was among the most wearable
Designer Arpita Mehta's collection was among the most wearable (IANS Photo)

Kunal Rawal Gave Menswear Its Main Character Moment

Indian couture menswear has spent years sitting in the corner while bridal lehengas received standing ovations. Kunal Rawal's Rawalgarh suggested that those days might be over: Structured sherwanis, modern bandhgalas, layered drapes, royal references. Enough craftsmanship to remind everyone that men deserve dramatic entrances too.

Designer Kunal Rawal had the widest range of menswear
Designer Kunal Rawal had the widest range of menswear (IANS Photos)

Dolly J Went Full Fairytale

If your dream Pinterest board includes moonlight, mist and approximately 7000 crystals, Dolly J's 'BRĀHM' was your moment. Layer upon layer of embellishment created garments that looked almost weightless despite the extraordinary craftsmanship involved. Vaani Kapoor's finale appearance completed the fantasy beautifully.

Sleek black occasion wear for men by designer Dolly J
Sleek black occasion wear for men by designer Dolly J (IANS Photo)
Dolly J was inspired by dark romance for her stunning ensembles
Dolly J was inspired by dark romance for her stunning ensembles (IANS Photo)

Jayanti Reddy Turned Hyderabad Into Couture Central

Jayanti Reddy looked to Hyderabad's Nizami heritage for 'The Gilded Era' collection, translating arches, jalis and palace interiors into embroidery and silhouette. Rather than simply borrowing history, she interpreted it. That's the difference between inspiration and costume. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth closed the show in appropriately regal fashion.

Structural corset from designer Jayanti Reddy
Structural corset from designer Jayanti Reddy (IANS Photo)
A tone-on-tone sherwani from designer Aisha Rao
A tone-on-tone sherwani from designer Aisha Rao (IANS Photo)

Aisha Rao Represented the Next Chapter

With Priyasi, Aisha Rao proved that India's next generation isn't abandoning craftsmanship. They're simply speaking a different design language: Fresh silhouettes, inventive textiles, traditional techniques viewed through thoroughly modern eyes. It's heritage with excellent Wi-Fi.

Designer Aisha Rao played with colours and silhouettes
Designer Aisha Rao played with colours and silhouettes (IANS Photo)
Wedding wear from designer Aisha Rao
Wedding wear from designer Aisha Rao (IANS Photo)

Rahul Mishra Ended the Week Like Only He Can

Closing a couture week is a bit like being asked to perform after the fireworks. Fortunately, Rahul Mishra arrived with 'Devi'. Known for treating embroidery like literature, Mishra presented garments that felt less like clothing and more like stories stitched into fabric. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala closed the show in a look that perfectly captured the mood of the week.

Embroidered ombre saree from designer Rahul Mishra
Embroidered ombre saree from designer Rahul Mishra (IANS Photo)

Also read: Isha Ambani's Gown By Designer Rahul Mishra Is A Masterclass In Couture Craftsmanship

The Biggest Trends At India Couture Week

If India Couture Week 2026 had a dress code, it was "Go big, but know exactly why you're going big." Some clear winners emerged:

  1. Ceremonial headpieces became the season's ultimate power accessory.
  2. Architectural corsets transformed dresses into wearable sculpture.
  3. Jewellery stopped hanging around necks and started living inside the garments themselves, blurring the line between fashion and fine jewellery.
  4. Bridal reds made a glorious comeback, replacing seasons of blush pinks and barely-there ivories.
  5. Veils returned with attitude, becoming sculptural design elements instead of simple accessories.
  6. Embroidery reached spectacular new heights, but every bead, thread and crystal felt intentional rather than excessive.
  7. Handcrafted textiles were in the spotlight on garments, not just beautiful backgrounds.
  8. Artisans took centre stage in the collections, proving that celebrity showstoppers may draw headlines, but craftsmanship creates legacy.

Also read:

  1. India's Original Climate-Tech: How Sarees Were Designed Around Weather
  2. Monsoon Jewellery Care: How To Keep Your Gold And Diamonds Sparkling Through The Rainy Season
  3. How To Dress Like Tara Sutaria: Rules For Looking Effortless In Whites And Blacks
  4. Remembering Pierre Cardin, The Man Who Dressed the Future Before the Future Had Even Arrived

TAGGED:

INDIA COUTURE WEEK 2026
FASHION
INDIAN FASHION DESIGNERS
HIGH FASHION TRENDS
HAUTE COUTURE

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