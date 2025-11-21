India's Flagship Programmes Have Supported Investments In Children: UNICEF Report
The government's flagship programmes like Poshan Abhiyaan, Samagra Shiksha and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and digital public infrastructure have converged for this purpose.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 5:04 PM IST
More than 1 in 5 children in low- and middle-income countries, about 400 million globally, are deprived of at least two areas critical for their health, development, and wellbeing, according to the recent released UNICEF's report “State of the World’s Children 2025: Ending Child Poverty - Our Shared Imperative”.
The report draws on data from over 130 low- and middle-income countries to assess the breadth of multidimensional poverty by measuring deprivations across six categories: Education, health, housing, nutrition, sanitation, and water. The analysis shows that 118 million children experience three or more deprivations, and 17 million face four or more deprivations.
Child Poverty In India
In India, there are over 206 million children who suffer from at least one deprivation, although only 62 million of them (less than one-third) face two or more. India is home to approximately 460 million children under 18 years of age. In the keynote presentation, UNICEF India Representative, Cynthia McCaffrey, highlighted the significant progress India has made in poverty reduction and how India's flagship programmes have supported investments in children, putting India to be on track for SDG 1.2 ahead of the 2030 endline.
According to the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (Niti Aayog), India helped 248 million citizens, including children, escape multidimensional poverty between 2013-14 and 2022-23, with the national MPI rate dropping from 29.2% to 11.3%. Significant increase in social protection coverage from 19% in 2015 to 64.3%, reaching 940 million citizens in 2025, combined with sustained social sector investments, contributes to this progress in poverty reduction.
Reaching The Last Mile
UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey said that, “The State of the World's Children 2025 report reminds us that ending child poverty is achievable with the tools and knowledge we have. There is no greater return on investment than investing in children. India's progress shows that further acceleration of effective programmes can help reach the last mile and India's Vision 2047. Improving children's wellbeing isn't just about resources, it's about the collective will and leadership to prioritise children in every decision we make”.
Flagship programmes like Poshan Abhiyaan, Samagra Shiksha, PM-KISAN, Mid-Day Meal Scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat, Jal Jeevan Missions, and India's world-leading digital public infrastructure have converged to deliver nutrition, education, income support, sanitation and financial inclusion at scale.
Influencing Factors
The world’s youngest children experience the highest rates of poverty. In 2024, 22.3% of all children below 5 years of age lived in extreme monetary poverty, compared with 14.9% of 15- to 17-year-olds. Most of the children facing extreme monetary poverty – 79% – live in rural areas. These children are also more likely to suffer severe deprivation.
However, it is important to understand that all forms of poverty are undercounted in urban slums and informal settlements, where deep inequities exist. The education level of the head of household is also a factor: Children face an extreme poverty rate of 32.9% when the household head has no education, compared with just 5.8% when the head has tertiary education.
Children with disabilities are more likely than children without impairments to live in poverty on the majority of indicators. Compared to 11.4% of children outside of these states, half of all children in fragile and conflict-affected environments live in extreme poverty. Children from indigenous households are often more susceptible to poverty, with 18.7% of indigenous adults and children living in extreme poverty, as opposed to 9.3% of the overall population, according to data from 23 nations that ratified the Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention.
Global Poverty Thresholds
The World Bank’s updated monetary poverty thresholds now stand at $3.00/day for low-income countries, $4.20/day for lower-middle-income countries, and $8.30/day for upper-middle-income countries, reflecting the rising cost of basic needs. Using these thresholds, the World Bank estimates poverty rates and headcounts based on data from a variety of surveys collated in its Global Monitoring Database. Poverty rate projections are used whenever survey data are not available.
The report also examines monetary poverty, which further limits children’s access to food, education, and health services. According to the latest data, more than 19 per cent of children globally live in extreme monetary poverty, surviving on less than US$3 per day. Nearly 90% of these children are in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.
The report includes an analysis of 37 high-income countries, showing that about 50 million children – or 23% of the child population in these countries – live in relative monetary poverty, meaning their household has significantly less income than most others in their country, potentially limiting their ability to participate fully in everyday life.
While poverty declined, on average, by 2.5% across the 37 countries between 2013 and 2023 – progress has stagnated or reversed in many cases. In France, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, for example, child poverty increased by over 20%. During the same period, Slovenia reduced its poverty rate by more than a quarter, largely thanks to a strong family benefits system and minimum wage legislation.
