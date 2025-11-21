ETV Bharat / lifestyle

India's Flagship Programmes Have Supported Investments In Children: UNICEF Report

More than 1 in 5 children in low- and middle-income countries, about 400 million globally, are deprived of at least two areas critical for their health, development, and wellbeing, according to the recent released UNICEF's report “State of the World’s Children 2025: Ending Child Poverty - Our Shared Imperative”.

The report draws on data from over 130 low- and middle-income countries to assess the breadth of multidimensional poverty by measuring deprivations across six categories: Education, health, housing, nutrition, sanitation, and water. The analysis shows that 118 million children experience three or more deprivations, and 17 million face four or more deprivations.

Child Poverty In India

In India, there are over 206 million children who suffer from at least one deprivation, although only 62 million of them (less than one-third) face two or more. India is home to approximately 460 million children under 18 years of age. In the keynote presentation, UNICEF India Representative, Cynthia McCaffrey, highlighted the significant progress India has made in poverty reduction and how India's flagship programmes have supported investments in children, putting India to be on track for SDG 1.2 ahead of the 2030 endline.

According to the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (Niti Aayog), India helped 248 million citizens, including children, escape multidimensional poverty between 2013-14 and 2022-23, with the national MPI rate dropping from 29.2% to 11.3%. Significant increase in social protection coverage from 19% in 2015 to 64.3%, reaching 940 million citizens in 2025, combined with sustained social sector investments, contributes to this progress in poverty reduction.

Reaching The Last Mile

UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey said that, “The State of the World's Children 2025 report reminds us that ending child poverty is achievable with the tools and knowledge we have. There is no greater return on investment than investing in children. India's progress shows that further acceleration of effective programmes can help reach the last mile and India's Vision 2047. Improving children's wellbeing isn't just about resources, it's about the collective will and leadership to prioritise children in every decision we make”.

Flagship programmes like Poshan Abhiyaan, Samagra Shiksha, PM-KISAN, Mid-Day Meal Scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat, Jal Jeevan Missions, and India's world-leading digital public infrastructure have converged to deliver nutrition, education, income support, sanitation and financial inclusion at scale.