Indians Eat Late But Are Getting More Mindful And Experimental, Finds IKEA Cooking And Eating Report 2026

Dinner time is still a moment of comfort and connection, according to the survey ( IKEA Cooking And Eating Report 2026 )

If you want to understand India, forget politics, forget cricket, or even Bollywood. Just walk into a home kitchen at 8:14 pm. Not 8. Not “around 8.” Eight-fourteen. Which tells you two things about us:

1) We eat late.

2) We are very specific about it.

A new Cooking & Eating Study by IKEA, based on 31,000 interviews across 31 countries, takes a deep dive into how people cook and eat at home. While busy schedules and small apartments are global issues, India basically said, “But have you tried fitting a pressure cooker, a mixer-grinder, three dabbas of leftovers, and your aunt’s unsolicited advice into one kitchen?” Let’s unpack what’s happening behind the masala box.

India Is Getting Braver in the Kitchen

Nearly half of Indians believe they will become more confident cooks in the next decade. This is significantly higher than the global average. There’s also a growing fantasy around using home-grown produce. Nearly one in five Indians expects to cook with ingredients they’ve grown themselves in the future. This is aspirational, considering most of us can’t keep a money plant alive.

Still, it signals something important: sustainability is no longer just a word you throw into a panel discussion. People want to save water, buy local, use energy-efficient appliances, and generally feel like responsible adults while sautéing bhindi.

Top 10 cooking and eating trends globally (IKEA Cooking And Eating Report 2026)

Rise of Mindful Cooking

More Indians are trying to cook consciously. Saving water. Buying local vegetables. Reducing energy use. Which is great. There’s also a strong emotional subplot around food waste. Over half of Indians feel responsible for reducing it. Many feel guilty when food is thrown away. But one in three people believes very little food is wasted in their home. This is fascinating because the same study says overcooking and oversized portions are still common. Which means either:

We are in denial.

Or we genuinely believe leftovers in a steel container for five days counts as “planned consumption.”

The opportunity: Better planning. Better storage. Maybe smaller katoris. Baby steps.

No Fixed Dining Space

Once upon a time, there was a dining table. It had four legs, six chairs, and family drama.

Now? The dining table is wherever you happen to collapse. Nearly one in five Indians eats on the sofa. Many eat in bed. Some still eat on the floor, which remains both culturally rooted and ergonomically humbling. The idea of a “fixed dining space” is fading. Homes are smaller. Lives are fluid. The kitchen bleeds into the living room, which bleeds into the bedroom, which bleeds into “Why is there sambar on the bedsheet?” Eating spaces now adapt to how people live. Which is modern and practical and also slightly chaotic.