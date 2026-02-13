Indians Eat Late But Are Getting More Mindful And Experimental, Finds IKEA Cooking And Eating Report 2026
Nearly half of Indians believe they will become more confident cooks in the next decade. Nearly one in five plans to cook with homegrown ingredients.
If you want to understand India, forget politics, forget cricket, or even Bollywood. Just walk into a home kitchen at 8:14 pm. Not 8. Not “around 8.” Eight-fourteen. Which tells you two things about us:
1) We eat late.
2) We are very specific about it.
A new Cooking & Eating Study by IKEA, based on 31,000 interviews across 31 countries, takes a deep dive into how people cook and eat at home. While busy schedules and small apartments are global issues, India basically said, “But have you tried fitting a pressure cooker, a mixer-grinder, three dabbas of leftovers, and your aunt’s unsolicited advice into one kitchen?” Let’s unpack what’s happening behind the masala box.
India Is Getting Braver in the Kitchen
Nearly half of Indians believe they will become more confident cooks in the next decade. This is significantly higher than the global average. There’s also a growing fantasy around using home-grown produce. Nearly one in five Indians expects to cook with ingredients they’ve grown themselves in the future. This is aspirational, considering most of us can’t keep a money plant alive.
Still, it signals something important: sustainability is no longer just a word you throw into a panel discussion. People want to save water, buy local, use energy-efficient appliances, and generally feel like responsible adults while sautéing bhindi.
Rise of Mindful Cooking
More Indians are trying to cook consciously. Saving water. Buying local vegetables. Reducing energy use. Which is great. There’s also a strong emotional subplot around food waste. Over half of Indians feel responsible for reducing it. Many feel guilty when food is thrown away. But one in three people believes very little food is wasted in their home. This is fascinating because the same study says overcooking and oversized portions are still common. Which means either:
- We are in denial.
- Or we genuinely believe leftovers in a steel container for five days counts as “planned consumption.”
The opportunity: Better planning. Better storage. Maybe smaller katoris. Baby steps.
No Fixed Dining Space
Once upon a time, there was a dining table. It had four legs, six chairs, and family drama.
Now? The dining table is wherever you happen to collapse. Nearly one in five Indians eats on the sofa. Many eat in bed. Some still eat on the floor, which remains both culturally rooted and ergonomically humbling. The idea of a “fixed dining space” is fading. Homes are smaller. Lives are fluid. The kitchen bleeds into the living room, which bleeds into the bedroom, which bleeds into “Why is there sambar on the bedsheet?” Eating spaces now adapt to how people live. Which is modern and practical and also slightly chaotic.
Watching TV while eating alone is common. Watching TV while eating with others? Also common. Nearly one in five Indians scrolls social media during meals. We used to say prayers before meals. Now we say, “Wait, don’t eat, I need a picture.” Screens have officially become the third guest at every meal. Sometimes the main one. And yet, meals still last around 30 minutes, slightly longer than the global average. Which means even with distractions, dinner remains a pause. A soft landing after traffic, deadlines, and existential dread.
India Eats Late
The global average weekday dinner time is 6:44 pm. India: 8:14 PM.
We are not in a rush. Or maybe we are stuck in traffic. Or maybe work ends at 7:30 pm and we haven’t even started chopping onions. Work schedules, long commutes, and unpredictable routines shape when families finally sit down. But when they do, they linger. Dinner is still a moment of comfort and connection. It’s the part of the day where someone inevitably says, “How was your day?” and someone else replies, “Fine.”
Indian homes are evolving. Apartments are compact. Lifestyles are layered. Many people feel their kitchens need smarter storage, more surface space, and layouts that actually match how they cook today, because traditional kitchen design did not anticipate air fryers, cold brew kits, and three types of Himalayan salt.
The kitchen is also multi-tasking as a homework station. A therapy room. A snack bar. A meeting point. Younger generations especially want kitchens that reflect how they actually live, not how a catalogue thinks they should.
Cooking As A Love Language
Over a quarter of Indians describe cooking as their language of love. That’s nearly double the global average. This makes sense. In India, “Have you eaten?” is not a question. It’s a declaration of affection. A similar share sees cooking as self-expression. Others see it as routine. Some admit they never cook at all. Common barriers? No time. Not enough skill. Zero inspiration. Or the fact that someone else in the house already owns the kitchen territory.
Fresh ingredients still rule. Over half prefer cooking with them. And many cook in batches, preparing food for multiple meals at once which is practical and also the reason your fridge sometimes feels like a Tiffin Time Capsule.
Hosting Is Still a Competitive Sport
Nearly four in 10 Indians say hosting guests helps build relationships. Another similar chunk values it for social connection. Translation: We take “Come home for dinner” very seriously.
Compared to global trends, more Indians say they enjoy experimenting with new recipes when hosting. Which explains why someone always tries quinoa pulao at least once before returning to regular pulao. Indians are curious eaters. There’s strong interest in trying new recipes and foods. At the same time, Indian cuisine remains the preferred choice. We’ll try plant-based alternatives—adoption is higher than the global average—but we’re not giving up strong flavours anytime soon. Fast food, nostalgic dishes, late-night snacks, and spicy everything continue to dominate. We want novelty. But we also want what our mother-made. Ideally both.
Smaller Homes, Same Emotional Appetite
Modern life is reshaping how we cook and eat—smaller spaces, busier routines, more screens, later dinners. But the core desire to gather around food remains stubbornly intact. Even if “gathering” now sometimes means sitting on opposite ends of the sofa, staring at separate screens, and occasionally passing the pickle.
India’s kitchen is evolving. It’s becoming more mindful, more flexible, more experimental. Yet it’s still the heart of the home... even if that heart occasionally eats in bed. The furniture may change. The layout may shrink. The appliances may multiply. But the impulse to feed, to host, to connect is not going anywhere. Especially not before 8:14 pm.
