Hyderabad's Young Musical Stars To Take Centre Stage At Annual Concert On June 10
Music director Dr GR Naren's Noras Music Academy celebrates 18 years with a grand musical showcase on June 10.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
If you've ever wondered where the next generation of singers and performers is coming from, head to Suravaram Pratapa Reddy Telugu University's public gardens in Nampally on June 10. Noras Institute of Music and Recording Studio will celebrate its 18th annual concert with a day-long showcase of music and dance featuring nearly 120 students. The event is open to the public with free entry and promises a lively mix of Carnatic music, devotional songs, Telugu and Hindi film hits, western dance performances, solo acts, duets and group presentations.
The academy is the brainchild of Dr GR Naren, a musician, composer, music director and educator who left a government college lecturer's post to pursue his passion for music full-time. Over the years, he has worked with leading singers, composed for Telugu and Tamil films and albums, and built Noras Music Academy into a training ground for hundreds of aspiring artists. Today, he continues to work with popular singers including Indian Idol Season 9 winner Revanth and Telugu Indian Idol Season 4 winner Brinda.
The annual concert has become one of the academy's most anticipated events, giving students a chance to showcase what they have learned throughout the year. Carnatic vocal tutor Rajini Naren told ETV Bharat, “This year's performers include both regular students and participants from the academy's summer camp programmes.”
Among the young talents taking the stage is nine-year-old Adharav Sahukari, currently a finalist in the latest season of ETV's Padutha Theeyaga. Another crowd favourite is 12-year-old Eedigalla Supraneeth, a finalist from Zee Telugu's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2026, who impressed audiences with both his singing and stage presence. The academy has also nurtured students who have gone on to shine on bigger platforms. Former Noras student Akhil Chandra, a semi-finalist on Super Singer Telugu and an Indian Idol contestant, is now a sought-after playback singer.
Adding an international touch to the academy's success stories is Class 10 student Sanvi Gayatri Ganji, who has trained in Carnatic music under Dr GR Naren for nine years. She has performed at prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall in New York and the Sydney Opera House as part of the Honors Performance Series.
With young performers, rising television stars, experienced teachers and a wide range of musical styles all sharing one stage, the Noras Annual Concert promises to be a celebration of talent, dedication and the joy of performing. So, if you're curious about Hyderabad's next generation of artists, this concert is worth attending.
Event Details
What: Noras Music Academy Annual Concert (18th Edition)
When: June 10, from 10 am onwards
Where: Suravaram Pratapa Reddy Telugu University, Public Gardens, Nampally, Hyderabad
Entry: Free and open to all
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