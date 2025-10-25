ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Handwoven Sarees Galore At The Week-Long Hyderabad Saree Festival By The Ministry Of Textiles

In a city that wears its own history lightly (where pearls and biryani coexist with flyovers and start-ups) the saree still reigns with grace. Hyderabad, that confluence of the old and the unhurried with the swift and the new, readies itself once more to celebrate the most enduring symbol of Indian womanhood and artistry: the handloom saree.

Till 30th October 2025, Kamma Sangam in Ameerpet has been transformed into a square of texture and colours for the Hyderabad Saree Festival. This is an initiative by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, in association with the National Design Centre (NDC). For one luminous week, threads from all corners of the country (silken, cotton, and gold) will converge here, telling stories that shimmer with heritage and labour.

A Loom of Stories

Each saree, it is said, is a poem in six yards (or nine), composed not of words but of warp and weft. From the dignified gleam of Banarasi brocade, with its Mughal gardens and creeping vines woven into the silk, to the geometric precision of Pochampalli ikat, born of Andhra’s sunlit plains, each drape speaks in its own dialect of beauty. There are Kanchipuram silks (those regal confections of mulberry thread and zari that seem to hold the very light of temples within them); Jamdani muslins (whose whisper-thin delicacy belies the months of patience that bring their floral motifs to life); and Chanderis, Patolas, Maheshwaris, and Tangail sarees, each carrying the memory of a place or people.