Hyderabad Gets a Massive Eco Park With 6,500 Birds, Boardwalk Trails And Recreational Zones, Know The Main Attractions, Timings And Entry Fees
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy recently inaugurated the Kothwalguda Eco Park, a massive nature-themed recreational space located near the scenic Himayat Sagar.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Let’s start with a simple truth about Hyderabad. The city is amazing. It has great food, great people and traffic that sometimes moves with the speed of philosophical thought. Which means that every once in a while, Hyderabadis feel the need to escape to somewhere green and peaceful.
The city just got a new place for exactly that! Last week, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Kothwalguda Eco Park located near Himayat Sagar. Spread across 85 acres and developed at a cost of ₹75 crore, the park has been created by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. The goal is to give Hyderabad a beautiful green space where people can walk, relax, watch birds, and occasionally remember that trees exist. If you ask anyone who has visited, it looks like the plan is working.
A Giant Green Park
The first thing you notice about Kothwalguda Eco Park is the scale. Eighty-five acres is not small. In fact, it’s big enough to make you feel like you’ve briefly left the city without actually driving to another district. The park is packed with greenery: Nearly 10 lakh plants have been planted across the area, turning it into a lush landscape of lawns, trees and themed gardens. Think of it as Hyderabad’s answer to the modern eco-tourism trend — a place where nature, recreation and education come together. It’s also designed for everyone: families, children, photographers, bird lovers and people who simply want a quiet walk away from screens.
1.5-Kilometre Boardwalk
Every park needs a signature attraction. Kothwalguda’s showstopper is a 1.5-kilometre elevated boardwalk. The walkway is about 2.5 metres wide, which means you can comfortably stroll along without bumping into people taking selfies every three seconds. As you walk, you get scenic views of the landscaped park and glimpses of Himayat Sagar Lake nearby. Morning walkers will love it. Evening walkers will love it even more and Instagram users will probably adopt it as their second home. It’s breezy, calm and designed to make walking feel less like exercise and more like a mini vacation.
Star Attraction: Deccan Birds Aviary
The real superstar of the park is the Deccan Birds Aviary. This is not your typical bird enclosure where you stare through metal bars and hope something moves. It’s a walk-through aviary, which means visitors can actually walk inside the enclosure and see birds flying around them. There are a lot of birds. About 6,500 birds from 25 species live here.
These birds come from different parts of the world: Asia, Africa, South America and Australia. So during one visit, you might see colourful parrots, exotic birds and species you’ve probably only seen in wildlife documentaries. For parents trying to convince their kids that nature is cooler than mobile games, it’s a great opportunity. The park also features several themed gardens that make walking through it feel like a mini global tour: Japanese garden, rainbow garden, rock garden, and a butterfly zone.
Timings, Tickets and What Visitors Should Know
If you’re planning a visit, here are the details.
Address: Manasa Hills, Rajendranagar mandal, Hyderabad, Kismatpur, Telangana - 500075
Timings: The park is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm
Entry tickets:
- ₹100 for adults
- ₹50 for children aged 5-10
- Free for children below 5
- The Deccan Birds Aviary has a separate ticket priced at ₹200, with free entry for children below two years.
- Since the park is quite large, visitors can also use electric vehicles for around ₹50 to move around the premises.
- You can carry water bottles and umbrellas — useful in Hyderabad’s famous summer heat.
Whether you want to watch exotic birds, take a scenic walk, explore gardens or simply sit quietly under a tree, the park offers something for everyone.
