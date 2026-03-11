ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hyderabad Gets a Massive Eco Park With 6,500 Birds, Boardwalk Trails And Recreational Zones, Know The Main Attractions, Timings And Entry Fees

Let’s start with a simple truth about Hyderabad. The city is amazing. It has great food, great people and traffic that sometimes moves with the speed of philosophical thought. Which means that every once in a while, Hyderabadis feel the need to escape to somewhere green and peaceful.

The city just got a new place for exactly that! Last week, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Kothwalguda Eco Park located near Himayat Sagar. Spread across 85 acres and developed at a cost of ₹75 crore, the park has been created by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. The goal is to give Hyderabad a beautiful green space where people can walk, relax, watch birds, and occasionally remember that trees exist. If you ask anyone who has visited, it looks like the plan is working.

A Giant Green Park

The first thing you notice about Kothwalguda Eco Park is the scale. Eighty-five acres is not small. In fact, it’s big enough to make you feel like you’ve briefly left the city without actually driving to another district. The park is packed with greenery: Nearly 10 lakh plants have been planted across the area, turning it into a lush landscape of lawns, trees and themed gardens. Think of it as Hyderabad’s answer to the modern eco-tourism trend — a place where nature, recreation and education come together. It’s also designed for everyone: families, children, photographers, bird lovers and people who simply want a quiet walk away from screens.

1.5-Kilometre Boardwalk

Every park needs a signature attraction. Kothwalguda’s showstopper is a 1.5-kilometre elevated boardwalk. The walkway is about 2.5 metres wide, which means you can comfortably stroll along without bumping into people taking selfies every three seconds. As you walk, you get scenic views of the landscaped park and glimpses of Himayat Sagar Lake nearby. Morning walkers will love it. Evening walkers will love it even more and Instagram users will probably adopt it as their second home. It’s breezy, calm and designed to make walking feel less like exercise and more like a mini vacation.

Star Attraction: Deccan Birds Aviary