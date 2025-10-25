ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Celebrate 30 Years Of Indo-Japan Friendship At The Hyderabad-Japan Festival 2025 This Weekend

This weekend, Hyderabad will play host to a slice of Japan. The 30th annual Hyderabad-Japan Festival returns to the city on October 25 and 26, 2025, at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur. Entry is free and open to all. Expect Japanese martial arts demonstrations, folk dances, and live music bands in the Japanese tradition.

There will also be Kuchipudi performances, live demos of Ikebana (the art of flower arrangement), Bonsai, Sumie (Japanese ink painting), and Origami (the art of paper sculpting). Visitors can try their hand at the crafts while learning directly from experts. Exhibitions and workshops featuring calligraphy and painting to photography and design of both cultures.

The event is organized by Na Ra JAPAN HUB, an initiative of the Naga Rama Trust, founded by Dr. B. Ramabhadra and Mrs. Naganath. Having spent nearly two decades in Japan, the couple began this festival three decades ago to foster cultural understanding between India and Japan. What started as a modest gathering has now become one of Hyderabad’s most anticipated annual events.

Talks and Exchanges