Celebrate 30 Years Of Indo-Japan Friendship At The Hyderabad-Japan Festival 2025 This Weekend
Enjoy Japanese martial arts, folk dances, Ikebana, Origami, workshops, and student contests — all free and open to the public.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 12:06 PM IST
This weekend, Hyderabad will play host to a slice of Japan. The 30th annual Hyderabad-Japan Festival returns to the city on October 25 and 26, 2025, at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur. Entry is free and open to all. Expect Japanese martial arts demonstrations, folk dances, and live music bands in the Japanese tradition.
There will also be Kuchipudi performances, live demos of Ikebana (the art of flower arrangement), Bonsai, Sumie (Japanese ink painting), and Origami (the art of paper sculpting). Visitors can try their hand at the crafts while learning directly from experts. Exhibitions and workshops featuring calligraphy and painting to photography and design of both cultures.
The event is organized by Na Ra JAPAN HUB, an initiative of the Naga Rama Trust, founded by Dr. B. Ramabhadra and Mrs. Naganath. Having spent nearly two decades in Japan, the couple began this festival three decades ago to foster cultural understanding between India and Japan. What started as a modest gathering has now become one of Hyderabad’s most anticipated annual events.
Talks and Exchanges
The Hyderabad-Japan Festival has always been about learning what makes Japan’s culture, education, and lifestyle so admired around the world, and finding how it connects with Indian values. This year, there will be special sessions and talks on:
- The Japanese language and learning pathways for students in India
- Education and career opportunities in Japan
- Indo-Japan relations and city-level collaborations like that between Hyderabad and Hamamatsu City
- Insights into Japan’s productivity methods, work ethics, and the globally loved Ikigai philosophy
These sessions will help students, entrepreneurs, and professionals understand how collaboration between the two nations is growing in education, business, and culture.
The festival has strong institutional support from:
- Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai
- Japan Foundation, New Delhi
- JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization), New Delhi
- Hyderabad Japanese Association
What To Expect
Japanese art groups like the Ohara School of Ikebana (Hyderabad), Golden Dragons, and several individual masters of Bonsai, Origami, and Sumie will showcase their skills. School students will participate in Origami, Painting, and Japanese Speech contests. Winners will be recognized during the festival. Adding to the festival’s significance, several dignitaries and cultural leaders will be in attendance. Among them are: Kenji Miyata, Acting Consul General of Japan, Chennai; Koji Sato, Director General, Japan Foundation, New Delhi; Takeshi Suzuki, Director General, JETRO, New Delhi; Collector Smt. Harichandana, IAS; Former DGP Sri SK Jayachandra, IPS (Retd.). They will be joined by artists, educators, business leaders, and enthusiasts from both countries.
