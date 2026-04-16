ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From Bharatanatyam to Breakin’: Hyderabad Dance Festival 2026 Brings Classical Legacy and Street Energy to the Same Stage

There are cities that treat dance like a guest at a cultural dinner party, something to be admired before everyone returns to more serious pursuits. Then, there are cities that treat dance like a conversation. Hyderabad, for nine days this April, intends to be the latter.

From April 18 to April 26, the Hyderabad Dance Festival 2026 will turn the city into a sprawling, rhythm-filled playground where classical Indian traditions and modern street styles share the same stage (and occasionally the same dance floor). After a five-year gap, the festival returns with a simple idea: that dance is both ancient and completely alive, and that a city as layered as Hyderabad deserves a festival where tradition and experimentation meet halfway. The organisers have a name for this philosophy: “Innovation in Tradition.” It sounds like the kind of phrase you might expect from a corporate brainstorming session, but in practice it means something refreshingly straightforward: Bharatanatyam can coexist with breakin’, tango can follow a Kathak workshop, and nobody has to apologise for enjoying both.

The festival was founded by artists Vaibhav Kumar Modi, Harsha Maheshwari, and Mohit Shridhar, who envisioned a gathering that reflected the diversity of Hyderabad’s dance scene. Across nine venues, dozens of artists will lead workshops, performances, and community events, creating a cultural itinerary that feels less like a formal festival schedule and more like a dance enthusiast’s dream weekend extended over nine days.

The first six days, running from April 18 to April 23, focus on what the organisers call Art, Business and Culture. The first six days are about learning, while the final three days are about celebration. The festival concludes on April 26 with Rang-e-Hyderabad, the grand finale at district150 by Quorum, where classical dance takes centre stage. Seventeen master artists will perform across traditions including Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathak, and the powerful Telugu warrior dance Perini Natyam. The day will also include workshops, book readings and discussions because dance is as much about thinking and storytelling as it is about movement.

For co-founder Vaibhav Kumar Modi, the theme of innovation within tradition reflects both his personal journey as a Kathak dancer and the cultural identity of Hyderabad itself. “Innovation in Tradition is our operating philosophy,” he explains. “As a Kathak dancer, my gurus taught me to honour what came before while imagining what comes next. HDF 2026 brings these together on the same stage.”

He adds that the festival mirrors the city’s own identity. “Hyderabad is a place where innovation and heritage coexist. That’s exactly what HDF represents.” For fellow co-founder Harsha Maheshwari, the festival is also about infrastructure: creating spaces where artists can thrive. “Artists grow when they are given real platforms,” he says. “Urban Pulse gives emerging dancers visibility alongside established performers. Earth Bound brings community and artistic expression together. Rang-e-Hyderabad celebrates classical heritage. The goal is to build something that genuinely supports Hyderabad’s dance community.”

Actor Faria Abdullah, one of the festival’s advisors, sees the event as a broader cultural conversation. “Dance is a language that transcends everything,” she says. “When I see classical forms and contemporary choreography sharing the same stage, I see Hyderabad speaking to itself.”

The festival’s partnerships reflect this collaborative spirit. Venues like EXT by Moonshine Project, Phoenix Arena, and district150 by Quorum provide the physical spaces, while organisations and designers (from Dark Vibe Society to creative agency Dealing with Designs) have contributed to shaping the festival’s identity. Behind the scenes, advisors including Kathak maestro Pt. Rajendra Gangani and cultural practitioners such as Patruni Chidananda Sastry have helped guide the festival’s vision.

Perhaps the most appealing thing about the Hyderabad Dance Festival is that it refuses to be intimidating. Registration is free. Performances operate on a pay-as-you-can model. Workshops are affordable, and anyone curious enough to try a new dance form is welcome. So, a Bharatanatyam student might try breakin’, a hip-hop dancer might attempt Kathak spins, and a curious spectator might discover that dance (no matter the style) has the same fundamental purpose: to make people move.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Festival venues (ETV Bharat)

Workshops are ₹300 per session, making professional training accessible to all.

Day 1 (April 18): Partner Dance At Vibe Studio by HFM Club, Gachibowli

Essence of Tango (Hyderabad Tango Community)

Salsa Workshop (Rishikesh Chhabra)

Bachata (Rishikesh Chhabra, Furor)

Day 2 (April 19): Folk & World Dance At Nicy Joseph Dance and Fitness, Jubilee Hills