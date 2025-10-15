ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hyderabad Comic Con Returns With Its 6th Anniversary Edition; Check Dates, Venue, Timing, And Event Line-Up

If you ever found laughing at The Big Bang Theory's geeky banter or secretly wishing you could hang out with Sheldon, Leonard, and the gang at a comic convention, then Hyderabad’s Comic Con is your real-version of that dream. Much like the show's iconic moments, where comic books, cosplay, and pop culture meet, this annual fan fest brings together thousands who celebrate their inner nerd with pride. Organised by NODWIN Gaming, Hyderabad Comic Con will be a three-day celebration of gaming, esports, cosplay, and pop culture, along with DreamHack India 2025, one of India's largest digital festivals.

The event will take place at HITEX Exhibition Centre from October 31 to November 2, 2025. Back for its 6th anniversary edition, the event promises to be bigger, louder, and immersive. It promises to merge the thrill of esports with the creativity and community spirit of Comic Con to create the ultimate entertainment experience for fans across generations.

From adrenaline-pumping tournaments to nostalgic throwbacks, you can look forward to six signature experiences:

KO Fight Nights: The ultimate fighting game arena featuring Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, and Super Smash Bros, with a total prize pool of over Rs 4.4 lakh.

Chess at DreamHack: A battle of strategy and speed featuring Rapid and Blitz formats with a combined ₹5,00,000 prize pool.

Android PANFEST: BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) fans can drop into open lobbies, battle it out, and win exclusive Comic Con merchandise and bragging rights.

Retro and Tabletop Zone: Relive the classics with Pac-Man, Contra, Tetris, UNO, and Carrom, featuring daily prize pools and old-school camaraderie.

BYOD (Bring Your Own Device): The legendary 72-hour LAN party where fans bring their own rigs (or rent one on-site) to game, compete, and connect nonstop through the weekend.

Cosplay and Merch Madness: Daily cosplay contests and the Indian Championship of Cosplay (ICC) finale with ₹50,000 up for grabs, alongside a vibrant merch market packed with collectibles, apparel, and fandom gear.

The event will also see some of India's biggest gaming creators and esports icons take the stage, including Scout (Tanmay Singh), Sensei IGL, TraceGOD, Ghatak, Vanshaj, and Abhi9avs, all set to meet fans, steam live, and share the spotlight during the event.