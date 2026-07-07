ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How You Personally Use Music Shapes Your Emotional Experiences

People tend to assume that sad music makes us feel sad and happy music makes us feel happy, even though listeners often report their emotions to be more complex than that. Yet many survey-based studies require people to select only one experienced emotion. This left researchers Margarida Baltazar, Iballa Burunat and Suvi Saarikallio, from the Centre of Excellence in Music, Mind, Body and Brain, wondering: how common it is to experience both positive emotions (such as love, happiness and relaxation) and negative emotions (such as sadness, pain and loneliness) while listening to music?

“We wanted to obtain a more complete picture of people’s experiences with music,” Baltazar explains. “For that, we had to take into account that meaningful songs can evoke both positive and negative emotions. It was also important to include participants from diverse cultural backgrounds and to consider personality, uses of music, and cultural orientation so that we could better understand when mixed emotions are more likely to occur.”

The new study is now available online in the Journal of Research in Personality. The researchers collected a large dataset from 2,137 participants from 84 countries. Each participant named a song that was personally meaningful to them and rated how strongly they felt each emotion while listening to it. The participants also reported how often they used music in their lives for different purposes, such as reminiscing about the past, shaping their identity, and regulating their emotions (for example, managing a bad mood or coping with stress).