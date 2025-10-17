ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Diwali 2025: Protect Your Skin From Damage This Festival With These Simple Hacks At Home

Diwali brings with it endless lights, late nights, binge eating, and a lot of makeup. And while your spirit is always shining bright, your skin often takes the hit. From pollution and sweat to constant touch-ups, it's easy for your skin to feel dull and tired. But a little care at home can go a long way. With a few simple, natural hacks, you can keep your skin glowing, healthy, and festival-ready without spending hours at the salon. Dr Apoorva Raghavan, Chief Consultant Dermatologist at CH33 Clinic in Chennai, shares some handy tips with ETV Bharat.

Prioritise the skin barrier before the festivities.

Start preparing your skin weeks before the celebration to build resilience for the impending strain. Use a mild, pH-balanced cleanser and a non-comedogenic moisturiser with ceramides or hyaluronic acid. Apply sunscreen with SPF 30-50 in the morning skincare routine. Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated.

Keep it simple

Keeping your skincare simple is the best way to shine during the festival. Begin with a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser to remove overnight oil and impurities. Next, apply a lightweight antioxidant serum with vitamin C or niacinamide to protect your skin from free radicals, which are the result of pollution and firecracker smoke. Use sunscreen and moisturiser to lock in hydration.

Wear breathable makeup