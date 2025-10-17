Diwali 2025: Protect Your Skin From Damage This Festival With These Simple Hacks At Home
Easy home remedies and skincare hacks to keep your glow intact through all the festive lights, late nights, and endless celebrations
Published : October 17, 2025 at 12:52 PM IST
Diwali brings with it endless lights, late nights, binge eating, and a lot of makeup. And while your spirit is always shining bright, your skin often takes the hit. From pollution and sweat to constant touch-ups, it's easy for your skin to feel dull and tired. But a little care at home can go a long way. With a few simple, natural hacks, you can keep your skin glowing, healthy, and festival-ready without spending hours at the salon. Dr Apoorva Raghavan, Chief Consultant Dermatologist at CH33 Clinic in Chennai, shares some handy tips with ETV Bharat.
Prioritise the skin barrier before the festivities.
Start preparing your skin weeks before the celebration to build resilience for the impending strain. Use a mild, pH-balanced cleanser and a non-comedogenic moisturiser with ceramides or hyaluronic acid. Apply sunscreen with SPF 30-50 in the morning skincare routine. Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated.
Keep it simple
Keeping your skincare simple is the best way to shine during the festival. Begin with a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser to remove overnight oil and impurities. Next, apply a lightweight antioxidant serum with vitamin C or niacinamide to protect your skin from free radicals, which are the result of pollution and firecracker smoke. Use sunscreen and moisturiser to lock in hydration.
Wear breathable makeup
The festival does call for some makeup, but keep it minimal. Use breathable, non-comedogenic products that protect your pores. Apply coverage only when needed instead of layering multiple products. Overloading your skin with too many layers can weaken the skin barrier and increase the chance of breakouts and irritation. Let your skin breathe and look radiant.
Protect your skin from pollution.
The air has already become saturated with smoke, dust, and fine particles. Protect your skin from environmental stressors. Use soft cotton or silk fabric to cover exposed areas, including the face and neck. It will protect them from direct exposure to pollutants. Wash your face with lukewarm water and mild cleanser to remove residue and particulate matter that settles on the skin.
Dr Raghavan suggests avoiding harsh exfoliants, scrubs, or chemical peels as they make the skin more sensitive to environmental damage. Maintain internal hydration.
Start recovery
Once the festival is over, it's time to start the recovery routine to restore the balance. Begin with a gentle cleanser, apply soothing serum or moisturiser that contains ingredients like panthenol, Centella asiatica, or colloidal oatmeal. These reduce inflammation and support healing. You can temporarily pause using retinoids or exfoliating acids until the skin comes back to normal. Use sleeping masks or an occlusive layer on dart patches if your skin feels dehydrated.
