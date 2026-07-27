ETV Bharat / lifestyle

5 Ways To Pet-Proof Your Home This Rainy Season

Monsoon brings out the best in our pets, and the worst in our homes. With over a billion pets globally and 56% of people identifying as pet owners, our homes are increasingly becoming shared spaces. Between heavier shedding, muddy paw prints after every walk, and fur settling into every corner, the season creates a unique set of challenges for pet owners. But the bigger issue isn't always what you can see. Dander, pollen and microscopic particles ride in on your pet's coat and paws, become airborne, and settle deep into soft furnishings, often without you realising it. A study found that large dogs release 2-4 times more airborne microbes than human beings.

“Regular grooming, including bathing and coat brushing, is especially important during the transition from dry weather to the pre-monsoon and monsoon seasons. It helps remove dirt, excess oils, loose hair, and environmental allergens that can accumulate on the skin and coat,” says Veterinarian Dr. Hansika Singh, adding that routine grooming practices such as daily combing and coat massaging also promote healthy skin circulation, prevent matting, and allow detection of ticks, fleas or skin issues.

Here are five practical ways to stay on top of it all.

1. Brush Smarter, Not More Often

The instinct during peak shedding is to brush more frequently, but how you brush matters more than how often. A pet's coat acts as a natural barrier against both heat and monsoon humidity, so shaving it off is never the right fix. The goal is capturing loose hair at the point of brushing, before it scatters around the room. When choosing a grooming tool, look for one that captures loose hair directly rather than dispersing it into the air. Brush attachments that connect to a vacuum work particularly well for this. The hair goes straight into the canister instead of floating around the room.

Pets spend a significant portion of their day sleeping, and wherever they rest, allergens accumulate (Getty Images)

2. Clean The Air, Not Just Surfaces